What is an omnichannel experience for customers?

Let’s begin by defining exactly what we mean by an “omnichannel experience for customers”. An omnichannel experience for customers refers to a seamless and integrated approach to customer interactions across multiple channels and touchpoints to improve omnichannel customer engagement.

The goal is to provide a unified and consistent experience regardless of the channels customers use to interact with a business. These channels may include online and offline platforms such as websites, mobile apps, social media, email, phone calls, and physical stores.

There are five key characteristics of an omnichannel experience, these are:

Consistency: Customers should experience a consistent message, branding, and level of service across all channels. It’s important to ensure your omnichannel campaigns are consistent as this helps build trust and reinforces your brand image. Integration: Omnichannel strategies involve integrating various channels and systems to enable smooth communication and data sharing. This allows customers to transition between channels without any disruption. Seamlessness: Customers should be able to switch between channels effortlessly without losing context or having to repeat information. For example, a customer who begins their shopping experience on your website should be able to continue that experience on mobile without starting over. Personalization: Omnichannel experiences leverage customer data and analytics to provide personalized customer experiences. This personalization may include tailored recommendations, targeted promotions, and a better understanding of customer preferences. To do this, you need to make sure you have advanced personalization software in your martech stack. Customer journey mapping: Understanding the customer journey across various touchpoints is essential for delivering a seamless omnichannel experience. This involves identifying key interactions and optimizing them for a better overall customer experience.

Omnichannel vs. multichannel experience: What’s the difference?

Omnichannel and multichannel experiences involve engaging with customers through multiple channels, yet they differ in their approach and integration.

Omnichannel strategies prioritize a unified customer journey, emphasizing seamless transitions and consistency across all touchpoints. This involves real-time data sharing, integrated communication, and a holistic view of the customer experience.

In contrast, multichannel approaches may operate channels independently, lacking a cohesive strategy for ensuring consistency. Each channel may function as a distinct avenue, and the customer experience may vary across platforms.

While both approaches involve leveraging various channels, omnichannel strategies seek integration, consistency, and a customer-centric approach, whereas multichannel approaches may lack the same level of cohesion and focus.

Top 3 benefits of using an omnichannel experience for your marketing campaigns

Why should you build an omnichannel experience for your marketing campaigns? What are the benefits? Let’s dive in…

You’ll provide an enhanced customer experience

Omnichannel strategies deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience across various channels. This cohesion builds trust and loyalty as customers receive personalized content and messages, fostering a more satisfying and engaging interaction—whatever channel they engage with you on.

You can increase engagement and loyalty

Omnichannel marketing boosts customer engagement by reaching audiences through preferred channels. A unified presence across platforms allows for real-time responses, adapting marketing messages to different contexts. This increased engagement leads to greater customer loyalty and positive long-term relationships.

You can optimize data usage

Omnichannel strategies leverage integrated data to gain insights into customer behavior. This comprehensive data enables marketers to refine campaigns based on a holistic understanding of the customer journey. Improved data usage enhances targeting and personalization, and provides valuable insights for more agile, effective, and relevant marketing campaigns.

Wondering how to do omnichannel integration?

Look no further. Omnichannel integration involves aligning and synchronizing various channels and touchpoints to create a seamless and unified customer experience. Here’s how to approach omnichannel integration:

Integrate your data systems into an actionable CDP

Implement systems that enable real-time data sharing across channels. This involves integrating customer data from various sources such as online platforms, physical stores, mobile apps, and customer support. A centralized customer database allows for a consistent view of customer information across all touchpoints.

Insider’s omnichannel marketing platform integrates seamlessly with your existing martech stack to track every interaction, giving you the power to build comprehensive user profiles and segment customers into journeys that go far beyond basic personalization. Insider stitches together every single customer interaction to build a clear picture of their offline and online behaviors, interests, needs, and preferences—all in a single, actionable platform.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Insider offers a top-notch customer data platform that powers our marketing campaigns. The CDP consolidates data from multiple sources and enables effective cross-channel customer journeys.” — CX Specialist. Read more reviews from happy customers on G2.

Implement personalized omnichannel communication at scale

Once you’ve consolidated all your data into an actionable CDP, you can enable seamless communication between channels. Insider’s highly-enriched customer profiles empower you to serve your audience with personalized content and omnichannel recommendations based on their behavior, predicted likelihood to purchase, customer lifecycle stage, lifetime value, past purchase behavior, items added to the wishlist, and more.

Insider helps brands get granular with over 120 different attributes to deliver hyper-personalized messages that truly resonate—consistently and at scale.

Analyze and improve

Use Insider’s integrated analytics to track customer behavior across channels, monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) and using data to make informed decisions about marketing strategies, customer preferences, and overall channel effectiveness.

The business landscape and customer behaviors evolve, so it’s important to regularly update and adapt your omnichannel strategy. Keep an eye on emerging technologies and industry trends to stay ahead of the curve.

The ultimate omnichannel experience solution: Meet Architect

Architect, Insider’s customer journey orchestration tool empowers brands to build consistent, timely, and relevant one-to-one experiences across every customer touchpoint. From journey mapping to automating communications and connecting channels, you can do it all with Architect, a unified canvas-based platform—built by marketers, for marketers.

Whether your customers are browsing online, chatting on WhatsApp, scrolling Instagram, or checking their emails, Insider’s AI-powered journey orchestration solution helps you reach them wherever they are—at the right time with the right message on the right channel.

Insider’s omnichannel customer journey builder makes delighting customers easy. Marketers can choose from 70+ marketer-approved customer journey templates based on their use case, business goal, industry, and channel to deliver omnichannel marketing automation at scale. The easy-to-use platform means they can build engaging customer journeys in a few quick clicks, and then conduct A/B testing on each message to optimize their customer journey strategy and drive more revenue.

The best omnichannel experience examples

Delivering a seamless customer experience across multiple channels is critical for the success of retail brands. The following three omnichannel experience examples show how effective data consolidation (with a CDP like Insider) combined with a customer-centric approach can help set new industry standards.

Here are the three best examples of omnichannel experiences where integration, consistency, and personalized engagement redefine customer interactions to drive great results.

Slazenger

Slazenger was looking for an omnichannel customer experience solution to engage its customers better and improve the ROI from its martech stack. Having researched online and read other brands’ success stories with Insider, they knew the platform would fit the bill, guaranteeing partner satisfaction, on-hand technical support, and excellent results.

The eCommerce team at Slazenger had one primary objective: to personalize customer experiences across channels by targeting the right segments of users with contextual, relevant messaging.

Insider’s advanced omnichannel platform and features were game-changing in helping the team achieve this goal. Using Insider’s cross-channel marketing solution, Architect, Slazenger engaged shoppers with contextual messaging about products in which they’d already expressed interest.

By sending price drop notifications and cart reminders about these products across multiple channels in a consistent way, they achieved 49X ROI within just two months.

Mac Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics was looking to improve cart abandonment on its website and wanted a solution to follow up with abandoned shoppers and encourage them to complete their purchases. Insider’s Architect, an AI-powered omnichannel customer journey builder was the chosen solution to improve engagement across channels.

Reengaging customers who dropped off without purchasing after showing interest in products is essential to increase revenue. By consolidating data from user behavior across different channels using Insider’s CDP, MAC was able to create unique customer journeys for each customer for maximum impact and efficiency. This allowed MAC to re-engage with potential cart abandoners and get them to shop by showing personalized product recommendations on items they’d abandoned.

By engaging across both the desktop web and mobile web, MAC was able to establish multiple channels of communication to continue engaging their customers. This omnichannel approach helped them target customers with the right message at the right time on the right channel, helping increase CVR by 16.69% across channels.

NA-KD

As one of Europe’s top 20 fastest-growing brands, NA-KD was growing at a rapid rate…but its tech stack wasn’t able to keep up. A collection of single-point solutions and in-house technology left its customer data locked in siloes. NA-KD needed a technology partner to help unlock the full potential of its customer data, gain a unified view of each customer, and create individualized customer experiences, across all channels.

NA-KD consolidated its tech stack of disconnected single-point solutions into Insider’s single unified solution to finally achieve a 360-degree view of every customer. With Insider, NA-KD was able to redefine its marketing strategy. It ditched traditional campaigns and coupon-based marketing to create individualized experiences as unique as its customers. Architect, Insider’s omnichannel campaign orchestration tool, made it possible for NA-KD to deliver a tailored and frictionless CX, showcasing relevant products and content, on the channels customers want to engage in.

“Insider is a leader in non-traditional channel marketing which offers us new ways to engage with our customers, across all channels. Instead of rigid calendar-based campaigns, our experiences are now as unique as our customers.” — Head of CRM at NA-KD

Why brands chose Insider to power their omnichannel experience

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, Adidas, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, Coca-Cola, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, Lenovo, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, New Balance, Avon, Burger King and CNN.

Insider offers unmatched channel breadth: from app to WhatsApp to email to web, marketers won’t find this level of native channel support with any other vendor. Insider also offers 3X faster time to value than the competition, with enterprise brands seeing ROI in under six months.

Insider allows brands to connect, centralize, and grow at scale with tools they already know and trust. Marketers can integrate solutions across 20+ categories (including CRM, Analytics, Ads, Social Media, and more) to get up and running faster than ever.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A great [platform] allowing omnichannel customer journeys. By using Insider for all our channels, we now have unified profiles for our customers, and we have a detailed view of them, their preferences, behavior, and more. We have been able to improve our communication, content, and service.” — Domino’s

