In a significant development for marketers, Twilio has announced the end-of-sale (EOS) for its Twilio Engage Premier product. As a global partner and the preferred independent software vendor (ISV) of Twilio, the Insider team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for all current users of Twilio Engage Premier.

What is Twilio Engage Premier?

Srikant Kotapalli: Twilio Engage Premier is a marketing solution designed to help brands deliver multichannel marketing experiences by combining and unifying customer data. It has been one of Twilio’s key products in the client engagement platform space, enabling businesses to connect with consumers across various channels.

What does Twilio Engage Premier EOS end-of-sale mean?

SK: EOS, or end-of-sale of Twilio Engage Premier, means that Twilio will no longer sell this product to new customers as of June 10, 2024. Existing customers will still be able to use Twilio Engage Premier, but there will be no new feature enhancements or product innovations. Twilio has also announced plans to sunset the product entirely by the end of 2025.

When will Twilio Engage Premier EOS end-of-sale happen?

SK: The EOS for Twilio Engage Premier is set for June 10, 2024. Twilio has communicated that they will support existing users until the end of 2025, at which point the product will be fully phased out.

What do I need to do now?

SK: As a current user of Twilio Engage Premier, you should start planning your transition to an alternative solution to ensure continuity for your marketing roadmap and avoid any disruptions, downtime or delay. Failing to take action may mean that you lose the ability to communicate with your customers via different channels.

How do Insider and Twilio work together?

SK: Insider and Twilio have a strong global partnership aimed at delivering superior client engagement solutions. This collaboration ensures that Twilio customers can easily migrate from Twilio Engage Premier to Insider’s advanced platform without downtime or loss of functionality. Our combined expertise guarantees that your transition is smooth and efficient.

How does Insider compare to Twilio Engage Premier?

SK: Insider offers all the capabilities of Twilio Engage Premier, along with additional features to enhance your marketing automation products. Here’s a quick comparison:

Journey Orchestration: Insider provides multi-channel journey orchestration with pre-built templates and prioritization, compared to Twilio Engage Premier’s one-channel journeys.

Channels: Insider supports advanced channels like InApp Messages, Web Push Notifications, and TikTok Ads, whereas Twilio Engage Premier does not.

AI Capabilities: Insider’s Sirius AI offers advanced AI features, including predictive and generative AI, compared to the limited AI integration in Twilio Engage Premier.

Content Management: Insider provides a comprehensive content management system with reusable snippets and content testing, while Twilio Engage Premier has basic content personalization.

Pre-built Triggers and Templates: Insider offers 70+ pre-built triggers and templates for various use cases, far surpassing Twilio Engage Premier’s limited offerings.

Personalization and Recommendations: Insider delivers extensive personalization and recommendation algorithms, which are not supported by Twilio Engage Premier.

Is Insider the best Twilio Engage Premier alternative?

SK: As Twilio's preferred ISV partner, Insider is the best alternative to Twilio Engage Premier. Our platform not only matches but also extends the capabilities of Twilio Engage Premier, ensuring a superior omnichannel marketing experience.

Conclusion

The end-of-sale for Twilio Engage Premier marks a new chapter for many businesses.

