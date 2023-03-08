Martech bloat could be losing you millions

With the threat of global recession looming larger, improving the efficiency of the martech stack should be a priority for enterprises. Sadly, the evidence suggests the opposite is happening.

Enterprises today use an average of 91 cloud-based marketing services. The result? Confusion and inefficiency. Over a third (35%) of marketers use multiple technologies that don’t integrate properly, while 46% spend all their time preparing and segmenting data—and little on actual marketing!

Meanwhile, despite record levels of martech spend, marketers struggle to offer a personalized customer experience. More than one in five marketers say they cannot prioritize personalized marketing because they “don’t have technology that’s easy to use”.

So if your martech stack looks slightly complicated right now, you’re not alone.

But this situation just isn’t cutting it for enterprise marketers anymore. Many have recognized this and taken the difficult choice to make a change. They’ve taken a step back and looked at the bigger picture, seen the gaps in their current tech stack and realized they’d probably benefit from migrating to a new solution.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Any change that needed to be made on our website took a long time because of the high turnaround time from our tech team. We were also unable to measure the value created by changes in UI/UX. Insider has made it extremely simple to carry out changes without needing extra tech support, while also showing relevant data to help us measure the impact of these campaigns we’re running. In short, Insider has helped us become more data-driven and tech positive.” — Enterprise Marketing Manager and Insider partner; read the full review.

Migration does take time and effort. But when it leads to more revenues and happier customers, less wasted effort, and better customer experiences, the long-term gains are worth the short-term effort.

Long-term benefits of migrating to Insider’s enterprise platform

Let’s explore how Insider could drive exponential long-term benefits for your enterprise.

Save time and money

If you currently use a separate customer data platform (CDP) and personalization engine—plus several communication tools for different channels—then you need to make sure they’re integrated. Otherwise, you’re wasting money. Not only are you paying for multiple tools but you also have multiple interfaces to learn how to use, multiple product updates and new features to keep on top of…

And these are just the direct costs. There’s also the opportunity cost of marketing team members spending more time on data entry for multiple tools than on campaign strategy, planning, or execution.

Insider’s customer data and experience platform (CDXP) combines a customer data platform with a personalization engine and omnichannel communication tool. Migrating to Insider means you can pay for one provider instead of the dozen (or more) you currently use.

No more wasted time rekeying customer data into multiple solutions. You don’t even have to train your team how to use Insider—our Partner Experience Team takes care of that for you.

But what if you want to keep using your best-performing martech point solutions? You can also integrate your favorite software tools into Insider. Consolidating all your solutions and customer data in one place removes data silos and makes that data easier and faster to action.

Achieve genuine, powerful and fully personalized user experiences

Insider doesn’t just collect data from your point solutions. It collects customer data across your entire enterprise. Wherever you have pertinent customer data—on email, CRM, POS, your website, or apps—Insider’s easy integration allows you to collect and consolidate it in one centralized place. This gives you a complete, unified view of your customer.

You can then use this aggregated data to build personalized, data-driven experiences across channels (email, SMS, WhatsApp and push notifications to name a few) and across the entire customer lifecycle, from acquisition to retention and loyalty.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Insider’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) is the best in the business as it is able to capture siloed user data from these different channels and bring them to one central location for us to draw insights and act on it to create engaging personalized cross-channel experiences.” — Marketing Consultant and Insider partner; read the full review.

With this unified customer view, you can create personalized user experiences across your entire customer journey (from acquisition to activation to retention)—helping you increase revenue and optimize customer lifetime value (CLTV).

But not only do we unify data from your disparate systems in a centralized place, we can also push this data back to those systems and data warehouses, too (such as your call center systems, BI or CRM).

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “With Insider’s marketing suite, we’ve been able to enhance our cross-channel customer engagement and personalize even the smallest elements of our campaigns, resulting in increased engagement on our website. We wanted a simple solution to run personalized campaigns that don’t require coding. Insider has been a terrific choice for us as it has given 10X ROI monthly with cross-channel personalization.” — CX Specialist at a healthcare enterprise and Insider partner; read the full review.

Your marketing team can focus on actual marketing

Because your team no longer has to use multiple solutions for customer data, personalization, and marketing comms, they can focus on… you guessed it! Marketing!

What a relief this will be for them, finally using their skills and experience to generate revenue and optimize ROI rather than jumping in and out of countless tools. What’s more, Insider empowers marketers with automated marketing campaigns that are easy to set up and run within minutes thanks to a library of pre-built templates.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “After Insider, marketing automation across channels has been a cake-walk. We can create automated campaigns in minutes.” — Enterprise Marketing Communications Executive and Insider partner; read the full review.

With no more repetitive, wasteful data entry and less campaign admin, your team members can work on strategy and planning. You know—what they signed up for in the first place. 😆

Maintain relevant conversations in a post-cookie world

With Google terminating third-party cookies this year, many eCommerce brands could struggle to deliver personalized customer UX using the same old strategies. They need a long-term solution that can track anonymous users.

To help you adapt to a post-cookie reality, Insider tracks millions of anonymized user data points. Customers trigger personalized onsite experiences based on their contextual data—which doesn’t include any customer-specific information. We call this “cookie-less personalization”.

You can onboard agency partners

As part of our extensive client onboarding process, we also onboard any agency partners you may be working with. We get them up and running on our platform at the same time you do, ensuring a smooth migration and a quick set up. We also provide certifications and ongoing training to ensure everyone knows what’s what and can get started quickly (we’re all about accelerating your time to value).

How Insider’s structured approach takes away the pain of migration

We all know tech migration is often neither fun nor smooth sailing. After all, 70% of digital transformations fail. They go over budget, or over time, or fail to deliver on expectations. That’s not acceptable to us at Insider, because we know that a faster migration means faster time to value (TTV).

“Migration is often difficult, but it doesn’t have to cause sleepless nights or take weeks and weeks. At Insider, we’ve worked tirelessly to make migration as simple and as smooth as possible, and every step of our engagement with clients is designed to achieve this.” — Mo Topalovic, Technical Onboarding Director at Insider

Here’s how we go above and beyond to make our migrations successful:

Each migration is built around you

No two enterprise’s needs are the same when it comes to their business priorities or the tech needed to facilitate them. We understand this, which is why we start your migration by working with you to understand your long-term and short-term business goals and challenges. We want to know what you’re doing well and where you’re having issues—as well as understanding how your existing tech stack helps or hinders.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The onboarding process so far has been fabulous, the whole Insider team are attentive and take so much time and care in getting to know your brand. Not only do they understand retail, they understand how important it is to build a great relationship and ensure both sides are comfortable with the output.” — Group eCommerce Manager and Insider partner; read the full review.

Step-by-step personalization plans tailored to your priorities

For each migration, our technical team builds a personalized, step-by-step plan that takes account of your priorities. The timeline and milestones are all built around getting the value you need as quickly as possible

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Our favorite thing about working with Insider was the ease of integration. The onboarding process was seamless and we were able to see results instantly. Overall, we were pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to start using Insider’s technology.” — Senior UX Designer and Insider partner; read the full review.

Your IT team are experts at migration and implementation, but they’re not mind readers. That’s why our technical team draws up a migration blueprint for them in the form of an easy-to-follow check list. They also get consistent one-on-one support from one of our technical team all the way through the process to answer any questions and offer any support needed.

We troubleshoot potential problems before they become serious

Given our expertise and experience of tech migrations, our timelines are both efficient and realistic. This experience also carries over to troubleshooting. Because we’ve done this so many times before for so many enterprises, we can spot and resolve potential problems before they become problems. Whatever obstacles threaten to derail the migration, we’ll deal with them.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The platform itself is very user friendly and if there is ever any issue their support team turns things around very quick.” — Mid-market retailer and Insider partner; read the full review.

Insider helps you become more resilient and get better results

Lots of enterprise marketers are frustrated. They’ve invested more and more into martech solutions, but the results don’t justify the spend. The answer is to take a step back and think strategically about what short- and long-term solution is truly best for you. Hint: it’s not blindly investing in more point solutions, nor continuing along as you are now.

A bloated tech stack of disparate point solutions is no longer suitable in an uncertain economy where efficiency is more vital than ever.

At Insider, we’ve built relationships with some of the world’s most influential eCommerce and digital brands by helping them consolidate their tech stack and offer truly personalized CX. We can do the same for you. You can enjoy:

A powerful, unified customer view.

Access to more channels and easy campaign tools to reach your ideal customers at the right time.

Happier, more engaged customers who enjoy spending more with you and raving to their friends about your great service.

It’s true; you can reduce your overall martech spend and get happier customers. Read our G2 reviews for even more proof.