What is Marketing Segmentation and How You Can Create One

The success of a business lies in offering the right product to the right consumer. To do this, marketers need to know their customers inside out. This makes market segmentation a vital tool for organizations, to study and segment consumer behavior. It can reap huge dividends. A Harvard Business School survey conducted in the US found that 95% new products fail due to ineffective marketing segmentation.

Every consumer comes with unique requirements. So a one-size-fits-all marketing strategy will not work to engage users across the board. Marketing segmentation can help companies divide users into unique groups, in order to analyze their needs and communicate with them effectively. This gives a competitive advantage to organizations, as well as improve Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

A quick overview of what you’ll read in this blog:

What is marketing segmentation?

What is the relationship between market segmentation, target marketing and positioning?

What are the types of marketing segmentation?

How do you develop a market segmentation strategy?

How can Insider help you with marketing segmentation?

What is Market Segmentation?

Marketing segmentation is the process of creating customer groups based on common behavioral and consumption patterns. Customers are largely segregated on demographic, psychographic, behavioral, and geographic similarities. These four segments are further classified into subcategories to optimize marketing strategy.

Understanding Target Marketing

In today’s digital world, marketing has become a precise and customer-centric process. Targeting your customers with specific advertisements that are relevant and timely for them works better, than running a generic, fancy ad campaign.

Decoding Positioning

This is a strategic exercise that outlines the USP of a product and highlights what makes it better than its competitors. This exercise is a basic tenet of every marketing story. It works at three levels: find out who the right audience is, find out their needs and craft a marketing strategy that tells them how the product is best-fit for them. The better a product’s positioning, the higher its business success.

Relationship between Market Segmentation, Target Marketing and Positioning?

Market segmentation, target marketing and positioning is a chain of events that result in a well-rounded marketing strategy. All three rely on each other to perform a perfect marketing masterstroke. Marketing segmentation categorizes a customer base according to their interests. This helps marketers target potential customers with relevant products. This, in turn, optimizes their marketing strategy. Take the market segmentation example of YouTube, which segments users and then places advertisements as per their interests.

Once marketers are armed with all the relevant data on customers and their requirements, it helps them figure how to position a product in a way that ticks all the boxes for the user. This way, marketers can position a product or a service effectively and improve conversion rates on their leads.

What Are The Types of Marketing Segmentation?

There are four broad types, based on their unique attributes. Each is further subdivided into smaller categories, to serve them better.

Demographic segmentation

Psychographic segmentation

Behavioral segmentation

Geographic segmentation

Demographic Segmentation

It’s the simplest and most generalized segmentation category. It creates large groups of people based on their age, gender, religion, location or occupation. For example, a beauty cream is more relevant to women in the age group of 16 to 35 years, rather than men.

Psychographic Segmentation

People who think alike usually shop alike. The consumer is segmented as per their attitudes, lifestyles, interests or values. Though psychographic segmentation isn’t as easy to mark as demographic, it gives marketers deeper insights into their audience. For example, if a consumer is highly concerned about the privacy features of her smartphone, she might opt to buy an iPhone.

Behavioral Segmentation

Marketing expert Jon Miller said: “Knowing who your customers are is great. Knowing how they behave is better.” Behavioral segmentation divides customers based on what they do, using insights derived from customers’ actions. It is based on patterns of behavior displayed by customers as they interact with a company or make a purchase decision.

Examples: Buying patterns of a user, brand interaction, website interaction, engagement on an app or website, loyalty.

Geographic Segmentation

People are categorized based on geographical boundaries, so that marketers can better serve customers in a particular area. Besides geographic units, factors like climate, cultural preferences and urban-suburban-rural divides are also used to segment consumers.

How Do You Develop a Market Segmentation Strategy?

We’ve understood marketing segmentation at a theoretical level. Now let’s delve into how it works at a practical level. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how marketers can develop a market segmentation strategy:

1.Analyze your existing customers: This will help marketers understand their customers’ behavior. Here are some marketing techniques to engage with customers:

Get feedback: Ask customers about their experience with your product and optimize it accordingly. Brainstorm with your sales team: Your sales team spends the most time interfacing with the customer and knows them well. Use insights from this team as a critical resource. Analyze your website analytics: There’s enough data on your website- time spent on your website, what is the bounce rate, which page did they spend maximum time on. Use these metrics to understand your customer and engagement levels. Analyze audience interest: If a consumer is visiting your website to explore a particular product category, put them in the concerned psychographic segment.



2. Build a consumer segment group for your product: Once you’ve understood your consumer, you can draw a complete picture of your target user group. This will help you get a 360 degree understanding of your consumer and create the right marketing strategy to target them.

3. Create a brand positioning for your product: When a marketer is clear about who his potential customer is, it becomes easy to position a product in a way that it addresses the user’s issues.

4. Find the right market segment that’s a right-fit for your brand: This is where you link your product’s positioning with your consumer’s requirements. For example: What problem does your product solve? Is there a customer segment that is currently not being served with such a solution? Link the two, and find your right-fit user segment.

5. Launch your campaign: The homework is done and it’s time to launch your campaign. To play completely safe, you can A/B Test (LINK TO BLOG) your campaign for optimal results.

How Insider Can Help in Marketing Segmentation

Marketers segment their customers to gain insight into buyer personas. Even then, missteps can happen in the segmentation process. At times, segmentation is confused with plain demographics. Or a company may not close the gaps between consumer segmentation and creating the right strategies. Marketers need to ask some critical questions: Why do you want to segment? How will the marketing campaign encompass all the information they collect about customers and the market?

Technology can help marketers create the right customer segment groups and engage with them using the right tools. Let’s look at some of these handy tech tools:

Use Predictive Segments & App Tracker to detect users who are about to uninstall and switch to a rival brand. Engage to bring them back onboard.

Let’s take an example of a finance company that has an app to sell services like loans, insurance and mutual funds. It’s a leading industry brand and its app has been downloaded by thousands of users. But competition is stiff. The company realizes that a growing number of its VIP users are uninstalling its app and switching to a rival company. How can it halt the trend? How can it convince someone who has decided to move to a competitor to stay on?

The company realizes that if its existing customers switch to a rival company, it will directly impact its Customer Lifetime Value metric. After all, it costs less to keep existing customers than to acquire new ones.

Using Insider’s Predictive Segments and App Tracker, the finance firm is able to track the online behavior of its users, and find out if they are following a competitor’s application. These users are placed in a segment of users likely to uninstall their app in the future, and a targeted engagement process is initiated. The company doesn’t want to lose a consumer to a rival brand at any cost.