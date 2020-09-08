Your Guide to A/B Testing And How You Can Start

A key performing index for any marketing campaign or digital asset is to understand how it is delivering in terms of actual conversions. For digital marketers, it’s imperative to rely on tools to optimize their campaigns and boost conversion rate (CR). There is no one true way to optimize CR, as the dynamics of every digital marketing asset is different along with varying needs of various customers which remains unique. In such a heterogeneous environment, the only ground-rule companies can follow is continuous experimentation and testing with tools such as A/B Testing.

A/B Testing has proven to be an effective data-gathering tool for companies, as they try to interpret how people behave when they land on a webpage, open an email or respond to a Facebook ad. It allows the marketer to experiment with various versions of their collateral to see which one performs better before they launch the actual campaign or marketing asset like a website, app, landing page among others.

In this blog, we will take a 360 degree tour of how A/B Testing – also called Split testing – works, how companies stand to gain by using this tool and how can companies conduct accurate and constructive A/B Tests. A quick overview:

What is A/B Testing or Split Testing

Think of it as a contest where two players face-off to test their strength. You put two versions of your marketing asset against one another to see which one emerges the winner. Often A/B Testing and Split Testing are used interchangeably and rightly so, as the principles and objective of both remain the same, where you can consider the former to be a subset of the latter.

The players in the A/B Test arena are categorized as:

Challenger: When you start a test, you create a new version (called Variant) to challenge your existing champion page. This is the Challenger.

Champion (Winner): After running the test, the version with the best conversion performance is crowned the winner. It becomes the Champion variant.

In an A/B test, a web page or a mobile app screen is amended to create a second model of the same page. This can be a simple change in the headline or hero shot, or a complete redesign. Then, half the website’s traffic is shown the original version (the control) and the other half the modified version (the variation). Audience engagement is analysed and measured to find which fared better. The winning version is deployed as good-to-go and targeting the wider audience pool.

It is well established that even minor changes can impact conversion rates. The colour of the call-to-action button, for instance, is a hotly debated topic among conversion rate optimization (CRO) experts. Some say red works wonders. Others vouch for green. There could be other changes like the size of the CTA button or removing the banner from the top to changing form on the sign up page and then assessing performance. Or it could be a change in the Add to Cart/Purchase button’s text or even font to see if conversion rates increase.

Why Companies Should A/B Test

A/B testing is not new and perhaps being used for experimental results in other fields since the 1920s, but brought to marketing in the 1960s and 1970s to evaluate direct response campaigns (source: HBR). One big benefit of A/B Testing is that it’s low on cost, but high on returns. There are several other reasons why companies should make A/B Testing a part of their testing portfolio:

Boost your bottom line: Controlled testing and analysis can determine what marketing strategies create high user engagement and work best for your product. In the current landscape of digital which is highly dynamic, continuous experiment will help maximize ROI.

Improve conversion rate: Any positive change – be it in the text or the CTA colour – can enhance user experience and garner more clicks. This would mean more conversions and more lead generation. E-commerce companies often find users abandoning items in their shopping carts. This trend can be reversed by A/B Testing.

Lower bounce rate: Are visitors leaving – or bouncing – from your website too quickly? A/B Testing can help make the right changes to retain them.

Solve pain points: Users may face common problem areas while navigating a web page. It may be a difficult-to-comprehend text or an inability to find the CTA button. A/B Testing helps figure out and resolve these pain points.

Go by statistics, not guts: Don’t rely on guesswork. Take data-driven decisions on which headline, image or video works best on your landing page.

Test new features for optimum outcome: Want to introduce a new feature change to your webpage? If you A/B Test, the outcome becomes predictable and value-adds to your page. This is especially relevant if the change affects customer data or the purchase funnel. A feature change done without testing can be a gamble – it may or may not pay off. Testing brings certainty to the outcome.

Manage a balance between the marketing team and developers: Since the changes for A/B testing do not require hard coding, it makes life simpler for both marketers and coders. Coders are not constantly making changes without any data to back that request for change. Marketers are able to manage variations all by themselves and optimize performance.

As innovative businesses find new ways to optimize conversion rates, A/B Testing has moved from being an occasionally used strategy, to a continuous, structured activity in a growth managers kitty. In fact, it is being used by both small size companies as well as enterprise to get higher conversions.

For best results, it’s ideal for marketers to work with service providers who specialise in this space. Running in-house testing, without the right technology back-up, can be a challenge for companies. The effectiveness of the tests would be lower, the processes longer, the analysis not fully reliable and the post-test actions taken may not be completely accurate. With a specialist tech vendor, companies can run 5 to 10 tests in a week. Alternatively, if they opt for in-house testing, they would probably manage 2 or 3 tests a month, at best.

When companies work with a reputed service provider, they don’t just gain access to technology – but also buy into their knowhow, experience, consultancy prowess, agility and benchmarks with other industries and countries. It is critical to select a tech provider who comes with all these capabilities and supports you in every step of your testing journey: