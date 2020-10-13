Your users are telling you exactly when, where, and how they want to engage – across emails, social media platforms, virtual assistants, digital kiosks, voice technology, and more.

Are you listening?

Cross-channel journey orchestration accounts for this nonlinear consumer behavior while communicating with them to complete a goal. If not done right, digital conversations across multiple devices can turn chaotic and put off customers. A survey found that 87% of customers wanted a consistent experience across platforms. To cater to evolving cross-channel marketing requirements, marketers need the right strategy as well as a relevant tech stack.

So far, marketers have relied on specific touchpoint-centric solutions to deliver personalized customer experiences. But this comes with serious limitations, as data silos are created when users switch screens while completing a purchase. It leads to a marketing vacuum and results in repetitive messaging, or messaging that doesn’t resonate with the customer, as they might have passed that point in their purchase journey.

Let’s meet Lisa and take a closer look at her journey on Posh.com, her favourite eCommerce site.

Lisa browses winter coats collection on Posh.com. 🧥 The Faux-Fur Hood Puffer Jacket catches her heart. As she is checking her size, her sister calls and Lisa gets distracted and leaves the site without making a purchase.

Three hours later, Lisa receives an email from Posh.com providing details of the upcoming launch of the new winter coats collection. 📩 But, Lisa does not see the email.

Two days later, when Lisa is on the way to her gym, she receives a mobile web push notification. 📲 She clicks on the web push notification, lands on the Posh website but the lights go green. As she crosses the street she places her phone in her pocket and gets distracted, once again.

On her way back home, as she is waiting for the bus and browsing Facebook, she sees a retargeting ad: Get 15% OFF on your next in-app purchase. Lisa immediately downloads the Posh app…

What happens next?

Come with us to uncover the rest of the journey here.