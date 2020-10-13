Your users are telling you exactly when, where, and how they want to engage – across emails, social media platforms, virtual assistants, digital kiosks, voice technology, and more.
Are you listening?
Cross-channel journey orchestration accounts for this nonlinear consumer behavior while communicating with them to complete a goal. If not done right, digital conversations across multiple devices can turn chaotic and put off customers. A survey found that 87% of customers wanted a consistent experience across platforms. To cater to evolving cross-channel marketing requirements, marketers need the right strategy as well as a relevant tech stack.
So far, marketers have relied on specific touchpoint-centric solutions to deliver personalized customer experiences. But this comes with serious limitations, as data silos are created when users switch screens while completing a purchase. It leads to a marketing vacuum and results in repetitive messaging, or messaging that doesn’t resonate with the customer, as they might have passed that point in their purchase journey.
Let’s meet Lisa and take a closer look at her journey on Posh.com, her favourite eCommerce site.
Lisa browses winter coats collection on Posh.com. 🧥 The Faux-Fur Hood Puffer Jacket catches her heart. As she is checking her size, her sister calls and Lisa gets distracted and leaves the site without making a purchase.
Three hours later, Lisa receives an email from Posh.com providing details of the upcoming launch of the new winter coats collection. 📩 But, Lisa does not see the email.
Two days later, when Lisa is on the way to her gym, she receives a mobile web push notification. 📲 She clicks on the web push notification, lands on the Posh website but the lights go green. As she crosses the street she places her phone in her pocket and gets distracted, once again.
On her way back home, as she is waiting for the bus and browsing Facebook, she sees a retargeting ad: Get 15% OFF on your next in-app purchase. Lisa immediately downloads the Posh app…
What happens next?
What happens next?
What Do Your Customers Want?
Customers today are connected and research-driven. They rely on brand awareness, consideration, research, and shortlisting, across multiple channels, before making a purchase decision. This means it’s unlikely they’ll make a purchase on the first visit to a website. Therefore, cross-channel engagement has become critical for marketers. Research backs this up: cross-channel customers are worth 30% more in lifetime value than single-channel customers.
What’s more, customers are more in control of their shopping experience. They expect marketers to meet them on every digital platform they inhabit and send them the right message at the right time.
This sounds like a tough requirement to meet. But not if marketers onboard Insider’s cross channel journey orchestration platform – Architect. Insider enables organizations to keep the messaging consistent across channels, as well as orchestrate it seamlessly across all platforms and digital touchpoints that their customers are active on.
Top 3 Capabilities That Makes Insider’s Cross Channel Orchestration Product Stand Out
Insider’s cross channel journey orchestration product is constantly evolving. But 3 key goals remain at the core of its success: its ability to curate an individualized customer journey, it’s potential to be optimized, and it’s time to value.
1. Orchestrating an Individualized Journey
Before making a purchase, customers toggle between multiple channels, to research, consider, compare, and shortlist. Marketers, therefore, need to be present across channels to deliver personalized content, relevant offers and nudge customers to meet their goals.
So which channels should a marketer be present on? Good question.
Insider’s cross channel journey orchestration product is capable of reaching out to customers via channels – including Email, App, Web, Ads, Push notifications, Offline channels, Call an API (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Line, Zendesk, etc.), Call centers, and SMS – all from a single platform. This ensures that all the messaging stays interconnected and there’s no possibility of a communication lapse.
Also, at times, marketers have access to customer data from multiple touchpoints – like the customer’s location, the channels they frequent, and their purchase intent – which they are not able to consolidate and use effectively. Insider has built a robust Customer Data Platform (CDP) that takes data from online and offline sources to create individual user profiles. This helps marketers increase the breadth and depth of their segments, as well as accurately predict – based on past interactions across channels – whether a user will take certain actions. This helps create truly individualized experiences for customers.
To further boost individualized cross channel orchestration, Insider’s product also enables marketers to:
- Use AI to predict the best channels to reach customers on. This eliminates guesswork and allows AI to be the best-fit decisions.
- A/B Test the various visitor journey pathways and pick the winning path.
- Automatically trigger special journeys for each customer based on special upcoming events in their lives. Example: birthdays, attribute changes.
2. Optimizing Your Customer’s Journey Using Advanced Analytics
Optimizing your cross channel journey orchestration is a continuous process. With so many channels in play, it can be daunting to pinpoint where you lag. Marketers may have varied opinions about a journey’s impact. But numbers speak louder than words. Robust statistical infographics provide deep insights as well as cut the need for manual tabulation. Insider’s cross-channel orchestration product provides advanced reports on individual customer journeys, allowing marketers to get a complete view of their campaigns.
Insider also provides access to live stats, that provide real-time performance insights and infographics on the journey campaign in action. Marketers can also leverage A/B Test statistics to compare different paths within a single journey campaign and the revenue uplift from individual campaigns.
Testing is essential to optimize a campaign, as it simulates how a customer journey would play out in real life. Add to that the ability to conduct dry run campaigns that simulate a journey to understand customer engagement across channels and the potential revenue uplift. Insider’s helps marketers get an early heads-up into their campaign, by forecasting its potential.
3. Faster Time to Value
As customers move across channels, it becomes difficult for marketers to plot a journey that satisfies multiple conditions. Hiring a team to do this exercise in-house can be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. Insider’s cross channel journey orchestration product provides marketers with an intuitive click-and-create editor UI that saves both time and manpower.
To get the marketing ball rolling immediately, Insider has designed orchestration templates for cart abandonment, user onboarding, cross-sell, etc., based on industry-led best practices. Pick a template focused on your goal and get your customer journey started in a quick time.
Before You Go
