Generative AI for customer experience: what does it even mean?

“Generative AI” refers to when you use a prompt (such as “Write a blog post about omnichannel marketing) to get the desired outcome: your finished blog post. It’s a class of artificial intelligence systems designed to produce new content, such as text, images, or audio, by learning patterns from existing data. It’s essentially ChatGPT, and we all know what that is without too much explanation.

So, in the same way, generative AI for customer experience means that you use the same prompting process but this time it’s to automate different aspects of your customer experience instead—such as generating campaign text, images, customer journeys, or building segments.

Generative AI for CX signifies a notable change in how businesses use learned data patterns to easily create personalized experiences. Beyond simply generating content (as we’ve all done on ChatGPT), it can streamline a brand’s entire approach to engaging and delighting audiences, placing speed and efficiency at the forefront.

What may have taken a team of five marketers a week to complete before, can essentially be done in half the time by two marketers with generative AI for marketing. This doesn’t mean the role of larger marketing teams is eradicated—certainly not!—just that their time, energy, and focus can be spent on more strategic, creative tasks rather than spending hours doing the same manual tasks day in and day out.

Just imagine the increase in output if you could wave goodbye to all your mundane, manual tasks!

9 benefits of using generative AI for Customer Experience

So, why is generative AI for customer experience so important for marketers to understand and use? Well, for multiple reasons. Here are the top nine:

It helps make your entire team more productive and efficient. Generative AI for marketing can take on a lot of manual, time-consuming tasks for you. For example, it can find the right segments, write ad copy, and build impactful images in seconds so you can wave goodbye to hours or even days of manual effort. It helps deliver personalized experiences. Generative AI can analyze customer data to create personalized content, which enhances individualized experiences and improves customer engagement. More personalized customer experiences = more happy customers. It can automatically optimize campaigns for the best performance depending on the channel you choose and your desired outcome. Your campaigns can then keep learning from themselves to become better and better with every single send to help improve performance. It’s like campaign optimization on steroids and in real time. It helps ensure scalability. Generative AI enables businesses to scale their customer engagement efforts by efficiently generating content for various touchpoints without a proportional increase in manual effort. It can help customers problem solve quickly. Gen AI for CX can assist in addressing customer queries and issues by generating relevant responses and solutions, enhancing overall customer support and satisfaction. It can help build a better customer experience in the future. By analyzing historical data, generative AI can help marketers make predictions about future trends, customer behavior, and market dynamics. This foresight enables marketers to proactively adjust their strategies and stay ahead of the competition. It can help improve SEO rankings quickly. Gen AI can assist in optimizing content for search engines. It can generate keyword-rich content, meta descriptions, and other elements that contribute to improved search engine rankings, helping marketers reach a wider audience and improving the customer experience. It can help marketers come up with interesting campaigns. Marketers can use generative AI to brainstorm and generate creative ideas for marketing campaigns to improve the customer experience. By inputting parameters and objectives, AI can propose innovative concepts and strategies that marketers may not have considered that will resonate with their target audience. It can assist with language translation and localization: For marketers operating in global markets, generative AI can assist in language translation and localization. This ensures that marketing messages are culturally relevant and resonate with diverse audiences.

Generative AI for CX: Examples and best practices

So, how exactly does generative AI for customer experience help marketers work smarter and achieve more?

The following best practices are all examples of what you can expect from Insider’s generative AI solution, Sirius AI™. This patent-pending generative AI engine helps brands worldwide deliver trustworthy, relevant, and personalized experiences on autopilot, meaning marketing teams can achieve 60% higher productivity and efficiency while driving more growth and revenue.

Let’s take a look at exactly how marketers can combine the power of generative AI and marketing to deliver customer experiences worth shouting about using Insider’s platform.

1. Best practice #1: Discover profitable segments 30X faster

Say goodbye to manually trying to find the right audience segmentation for your latest campaign. Simply input your use case and expected outcome, then let Sirius AI™ create ready-to-use segments for your business goal—whether you’re looking to improve engagement, increase conversions, or both.

2. Best practice #2: Craft customer journeys

Outline your use case and expected outcome with a prompt, then let Sirius AI™ auto-generate cross-channel journeys optimized to achieve your goal. Remove the guesswork and let AI build journeys with the highest likelihood of outcome—in just one click.

3. Best practice #3: Build campaign content

With Sirius AI™, marketers can create click-worthy email subject lines and engaging content, with a simple prompt. Messages are automatically customized to the channel and required outcome.

4. Best practice #4: Eliminate guesswork with AI-led optimization

Did you know marketers spend over 40% of their time optimizing existing marketing campaigns and initiatives? Put optimization on autopilot so customer journeys learn automatically to drive better results with AI-powered A/B testing, Auto-winner selection, send time optimization, and more.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “With Insider’s powerful AI, we were able to engage our users to take the step from browsing to purchasing—all because they received more relevant and personalized offers. We were able to see a 25% increase in conversion rate in just one week.” — Digital Marketing Director at Watsons. Read more 5-star reviews from happy customers on G2

How Allianz used Insider’s AI-powered segmentation capabilities to deliver ROI within days

With customer experience predicted to overtake price and product as the key differentiator for financial services brands, Allianz was looking for a technology partner that could help them deliver outstanding experiences across their digital channels. Increasingly, customers expect interactions with their insurance companies to be as immediate and personalized as other industries, so customer experience was a huge focus for the team at Allianz.

What impressed Allianz most about Insider was its AI-powered segmentation capabilities. “The platform learns from customer behavior and identifies which products and services would interest each customer most,” says Allianz’s Head of Marketing. “This powerful intelligence helps us maximize our engagement ratios and deliver relevant, timely experiences in the quickest time.”

Generative, predictive, and conversational AI

Generative AI is just one part of Insider’s industry-shaping AI solution. We help 1,200 brands worldwide boost productivity by 60% by leveraging the combined power of generative, predictive, and conversational AI within a single platform.

We’ve covered generative AI already, but here’s a brief overview of the other types of AI that Insider’s Sirius AI™ uses:

Predictive AI enables marketers to use powerful, predictive ML models that understand unique customer cohorts to predict customer preferences, needs, and wants. This means marketers can easily find the best time, channel, and product to connect with each shopper.

enables marketers to use powerful, predictive ML models that understand unique customer cohorts to predict customer preferences, needs, and wants. This means marketers can easily find the best time, channel, and product to connect with each shopper. Conversational AI allows brands to engage customers in structured and unstructured conversations across their favorite channels. Our Large Language Models (LLMs) detect intent and deliver relevant responses to ensure seamless, effective communication.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “We found Insider’s AI algorithms extremely robust, with numerous awesome features offering a lot of flexibility in usage.” Read more 5-star reviews from happy customers on G2

Combining omnichannel marketing automation and generative AI

Insider’s omnichannel marketing automation solution, Architect, helps marketers create seamless, personalized customer experiences across 12+ marketing channels. Architect’s AI-powered capabilities ensure brands reach the right customers at the right time with the right message on the right channel—all from a single platform.

Marketers can combine the power of Architect with generative AI to streamline journey orchestration by eliminating manual efforts and guesswork. As mentioned above, this powerful combination empowers marketers with rapid segment creation, seamless journey orchestration, and automatic copy generation to help marketers achieve 60% higher productivity and efficiency.

This means using Insider’s generative AI solution for customer experience can help you build omnichannel customer experiences in half the time.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ”We leveraged Insider’s AI-backed customer journey builder, Architect, that enabled us to communicate with our right set of users at the right time with the right message at the right channel. This helped us bring churned users back to our website and application, and furthermore enabled us to nudge them to complete their purchase. With this implementation, we observed a massive spike in engagement, retention, and conversion rates.” Read more 5-star reviews from happy customers on G2

