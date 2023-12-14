Crafting customer experiences that resonate with your audience is both an art and a science. As digital technologies expand, so does the demand for personalized, engaging interactions that captivate customers. But doing this takes time: something marketers never seem to have enough of.
Until now.
In this article, we’ll dive into the power of using generative AI for customer experience. We’ll discuss what “gen AI for CX” actually means, share best practices, and teach you how to use generative AI to supercharge your marketing productivity.
Are you ready to learn everything you need to know about generative AI for CX? Good. Then let’s get started.
Generative AI for customer experience: what does it even mean?
9 benefits of using generative AI for CX
Generative AI for Customer Experience: Examples and best practices
How Allianz used Insider’s AI-powered segmentation capabilities to deliver ROI within days
Generative, predictive, and conversational AI
Combining omnichannel marketing automation and generative AI
Frequently asked questions
“Generative AI” refers to when you use a prompt (such as “Write a blog post about omnichannel marketing) to get the desired outcome: your finished blog post. It’s a class of artificial intelligence systems designed to produce new content, such as text, images, or audio, by learning patterns from existing data. It’s essentially ChatGPT, and we all know what that is without too much explanation.
So, in the same way, generative AI for customer experience means that you use the same prompting process but this time it’s to automate different aspects of your customer experience instead—such as generating campaign text, images, customer journeys, or building segments.
Generative AI for CX signifies a notable change in how businesses use learned data patterns to easily create personalized experiences. Beyond simply generating content (as we’ve all done on ChatGPT), it can streamline a brand’s entire approach to engaging and delighting audiences, placing speed and efficiency at the forefront.
What may have taken a team of five marketers a week to complete before, can essentially be done in half the time by two marketers with generative AI for marketing. This doesn’t mean the role of larger marketing teams is eradicated—certainly not!—just that their time, energy, and focus can be spent on more strategic, creative tasks rather than spending hours doing the same manual tasks day in and day out.
Just imagine the increase in output if you could wave goodbye to all your mundane, manual tasks!
So, why is generative AI for customer experience so important for marketers to understand and use? Well, for multiple reasons. Here are the top nine:
So, how exactly does generative AI for customer experience help marketers work smarter and achieve more?
The following best practices are all examples of what you can expect from Insider’s generative AI solution, Sirius AI™. This patent-pending generative AI engine helps brands worldwide deliver trustworthy, relevant, and personalized experiences on autopilot, meaning marketing teams can achieve 60% higher productivity and efficiency while driving more growth and revenue.
Let’s take a look at exactly how marketers can combine the power of generative AI and marketing to deliver customer experiences worth shouting about using Insider’s platform.
Say goodbye to manually trying to find the right audience segmentation for your latest campaign. Simply input your use case and expected outcome, then let Sirius AI™ create ready-to-use segments for your business goal—whether you’re looking to improve engagement, increase conversions, or both.
Outline your use case and expected outcome with a prompt, then let Sirius AI™ auto-generate cross-channel journeys optimized to achieve your goal. Remove the guesswork and let AI build journeys with the highest likelihood of outcome—in just one click.
With Sirius AI™, marketers can create click-worthy email subject lines and engaging content, with a simple prompt. Messages are automatically customized to the channel and required outcome.
Did you know marketers spend over 40% of their time optimizing existing marketing campaigns and initiatives? Put optimization on autopilot so customer journeys learn automatically to drive better results with AI-powered A/B testing, Auto-winner selection, send time optimization, and more.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“With Insider’s powerful AI, we were able to engage our users to take the step from browsing to purchasing—all because they received more relevant and personalized offers. We were able to see a 25% increase in conversion rate in just one week.”
— Digital Marketing Director at Watsons.
With customer experience predicted to overtake price and product as the key differentiator for financial services brands, Allianz was looking for a technology partner that could help them deliver outstanding experiences across their digital channels. Increasingly, customers expect interactions with their insurance companies to be as immediate and personalized as other industries, so customer experience was a huge focus for the team at Allianz.
What impressed Allianz most about Insider was its AI-powered segmentation capabilities. “The platform learns from customer behavior and identifies which products and services would interest each customer most,” says Allianz’s Head of Marketing. “This powerful intelligence helps us maximize our engagement ratios and deliver relevant, timely experiences in the quickest time.”
Generative AI is just one part of Insider’s industry-shaping AI solution. We help 1,200 brands worldwide boost productivity by 60% by leveraging the combined power of generative, predictive, and conversational AI within a single platform.
We’ve covered generative AI already, but here’s a brief overview of the other types of AI that Insider’s Sirius AI™ uses:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“We found Insider’s AI algorithms extremely robust, with numerous awesome features offering a lot of flexibility in usage.”
Insider’s omnichannel marketing automation solution, Architect, helps marketers create seamless, personalized customer experiences across 12+ marketing channels. Architect’s AI-powered capabilities ensure brands reach the right customers at the right time with the right message on the right channel—all from a single platform.
Marketers can combine the power of Architect with generative AI to streamline journey orchestration by eliminating manual efforts and guesswork. As mentioned above, this powerful combination empowers marketers with rapid segment creation, seamless journey orchestration, and automatic copy generation to help marketers achieve 60% higher productivity and efficiency.
This means using Insider’s generative AI solution for customer experience can help you build omnichannel customer experiences in half the time.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
”We leveraged Insider’s AI-backed customer journey builder, Architect, that enabled us to communicate with our right set of users at the right time with the right message at the right channel. This helped us bring churned users back to our website and application, and furthermore enabled us to nudge them to complete their purchase. With this implementation, we observed a massive spike in engagement, retention, and conversion rates.”
If you’d like to learn more about how prioritizing generative AI for customer experience building can help supercharge your marketing strategy and drive results, book a demo with one of our experts today. We’d be delighted to show you how we do things around here.
Generative AI refers to a class of artificial intelligence systems designed to produce new content, such as text, images, or audio, by learning patterns from existing data. Unlike traditional AI models that follow predefined rules, generative AI, often powered by neural networks, can create novel outputs that weren’t explicitly programmed. It involves training models on large datasets, enabling them to understand and replicate the underlying structures of the input data. Generative AI has the ability to generate realistic and contextually relevant outputs, making it a powerful tool for various creative and problem-solving tasks.
Generative AI uses neural networks, like GANs or transformers, to analyze vast datasets, learning patterns and relationships. Through training, the model refines parameters, enabling it to produce contextually relevant content without explicit programming. This versatility makes generative AI a creative solution for various tasks.
Generative AI is a subset of AI that focuses on creating new content by learning patterns from data, often using neural networks. Unlike general AI, which encompasses a wide range of tasks, generative AI specifically emphasizes the generation of novel outputs, such as text, images, or audio. While AI includes various approaches, generative AI highlights the ability to produce contextually relevant and creative content through learned patterns, making it a specialized and powerful tool for tasks requiring creative synthesis.
Generative AI in marketing involves using artificial intelligence to create original and contextually relevant content, such as ad copy, images, or promotional materials. It leverages learned patterns from existing data to generate compelling and tailored marketing materials, optimizing creativity and efficiency in campaign development.
Written by
Katie Leask
Katie is an award-winning content marketer with over seven years of experience in content strategy, development, and copywriting. As Global Content Director at Insider, she currently oversees content strategy across 26 regions. Fun fact: Katie read 64 books last year (for which she owes a long commute and two week-long holidays where she spent approximately six hours a day with her nose in a book).