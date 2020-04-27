Gearing Up the Cosmetics & Beauty Industry for the Post-Covid Era

In the past few astonishing weeks, we have seen major cosmetics brands adopting their production lines to support healthcare workers who brace the frontlines during the ongoing outbreak. In less than 72 hours, a Christian Dior hand sanitizer was born and distributed to European hospitals free of charge. Several leading brands like L’Oreal, Jo Malone, Estée Lauder Companies and LVMH, the luxury goods giant producing perfumes of Guerlain, Givenchy and Christian Dior, have volunteered to support the health care fighters.

It has been a tough period of adaptation for Cosmetics & Beauty industries where health and sanitization concerns of consumers surpassed every other need. And many people stocked up on essential products to tide over during the lockdown. The Cosmetics & Beauty industry has been witnessing a continuously rising trend in the number of sessions and revenue until now, according to Insider’s COVID-19 Live Benchmarks, a daily updated dashboard powered by the data of our 600+ global partners. Yet, these trends are expected to change gradually though, as people go outside more to fulfill their self-care needs and begin recovering from this stressful period by pampering themselves.

There are several steps to take for marketers in the Cosmetics & Beauty industry to gear up their brands in critical times like these. Let’s dive into our insights and great tips to help you anticipate and address the needs of customers directly and act timely.

A Giant Leap Forward to Become Digital-First

The Cosmetics & Beauty industry has seen a sizable shift in customer’s buying patterns and methods. The online demand has been so great that UK cosmetic retailers observed 23% of their products going out of stock. The industry leaders are grossly unprepared—the top 20 Cosmetics & Beauty brands hold 90% market share in offline sales but have only 14% share in the online world (Nielsen’s “The Future of Beauty” Report).

The current trends are a clear indication in the direction of the future of beauty. As more people will shop for cosmetics products online and the basket will be skewed more towards skincare and hygiene segments than luxury, color & fragrance segments, there is great potential to be tapped in online channels.

With the near-future looking difficult for cosmetic players, it’s essential to keep businesses afloat and keep selling essential segment products. The luxury sales are expected to pick up as more people start engaging in smaller indulgences. Both require a giant leap forward to a digital-first world. Cosmetics & Beauty players primarily need to:

Invest in digital channels. It’s not a choice anymore. Capture the market share from digital-laggards, smaller competitors and high-street stores

Focus more on safe, reliable and medicinal products for the near future

Be creative and innovative in the way you communicate with your customers and cater to their current needs

Read on to find out the immediate and longer-term steps Cosmetics & Beauty marketers can take to pivot based on continuously changing trends.



Immediate Steps

Cosmetics & Beauty industry has been shaken up to its core and the future is unpredictable. Understanding your customers, their current needs, improving experiences on digital channels and building loyalty will be key for Cosmetics & Beauty brands in the future.

1. Strengthen Your Online Presence & Engage Your Customers

It’s important to deliver helpful and convenient experiences across digital channels. See how Estee Lauder’s website lists different channel options available to their users: email, call, chat and text. This is particularly important if you are into selling essential products like sanitizers, face masks, skincare products, among others and to reach your customers where they are.