How to Optimize Your Customer Acquisition and Win New Customers

A working customer acquisition funnel is a well thought out plan on how to Attract >> Convert >> Close >> and Delight customers.

How to Build a Customer Acquisition Plan?

Building a customer acquisition strategy (plan), also known as acquisition marketing, is the process of building a strategy to market your products to new customers.

Acquisition marketing is all about targeting those customers who are already aware of your brand and are evaluating your offerings in their decision to make a purchase.

A customer acquisition plan is all about building engagement strategies that focus on your audience, their interests, the available resources you can work with and the results you want to achieve. Here are some of the common strategies you can incorporate into your acquisition plan.

Content Marketing

A proven strategy that has worked for ages, content marketing works by creating exciting and highly relevant content that is targeted at gaining your audiences’ attention by cutting through the noise and building trust about your brand, products and what you stand for.

Content marketing includes blogs that aim to educate, inform and assist prospects in their path to purchase. To further enhance the impact of your content marketing, you can promote eBooks and case studies that show how your products have been working over time and some of the results you’ve helped other customers achieve by using your products.

Social Media Marketing

Your prospective customers spend a lot of time on Social Media, engaging with other customers, reading reviews and conducting their own research about your brand and competitor brands. Social Media Marketing can help you target this segment of users.

You can either resort to organic social media strategies or paid strategy. Organic strategies are effective at building brand awareness and relationships, but they require consistency over a period of time. Paid strategies are effective at getting your content in front of your audience and above the organic traffic. A social media strategy that makes use of both organic and paid is ideal.

Search Engine Marketing

Your prospective customers do a lot of search in their consideration stage, this is the reason why brands take a lot of effort to optimize their search results (Search Engine Optimization).

And just like social media marketing, you can make use of both organic and paid strategies to optimize your search marketing. You want your users to see your brand as high up on the search results as possible when they search for related products or competitors, while also optimizing the content to make them want to click on your link.

Email Marketing

There’s a reason why lead-generation is a very powerful tool—the potential to leverage these leads by engaging them and leading them onward in the funnel to conversion.

Since email has been around since the early days, it might seem as an outdated channel, but it still serves a highly effective way to promote relevant information and engage customers with discounts and subscriptions. Furthermore, email marketing also serves to build relationships with customers, like sending a birthday email, or a surprise offer on their anniversary with your brand.

Having clear and defined call-to-action buttons in your email can further improve your email marketing metrics.

The Challenges of Customer Acquisition

The modern-day marketer is faced with two grave challenges

Eroding trust

Diminishing patience

Take a look at these statistics and you will realize why acquiring new customers is no longer a walk in the park. A fairly straightforward concept on paper and in theory, but a rocky cliff in practice, and for a good reason too-

81% of customers trust reviews from friends and family over the brand messaging

71% of customers do not trust sponsored ads

And that takes away the two most available customer acquisition strategies for brands, just like that.

Customer Acquisition Isn’t Getting Easier

So, we’re dealing with eroding trust and growing impatience leaving brands with the dilemma of having to pull new tricks out of the old hat. To compound the challenge and make matters trickier, the online digital transformation is making new customer acquisitions more distant. How?

Cost of Marketing is Increasing

Brands work in today’s digital era by making themselves available online—but how easily can a potential customer find a brand online is the million-dollar question.

Take Google for example, where the world comes to search. The first results are paid ads, and organic results fall further down. Considering those users accessing the search from their mobile devices, organic doesn’t even show up on the first page.

The digital world today is increasingly dominated by sponsored content, and any business will need to incorporate a bit of paid promotions to get any meaningful results from their organic efforts.

Here’s another interesting fact – almost 52% of product searches have their starting point on Amazon and 48% of content find their search origins on Facebook. Why is this interesting? Because both these platforms sell advertising real -estate (online).