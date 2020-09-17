Why eCommerce Marketers Need Faster Time To Value

eCommerce is a highly metrics-driven industry. Marketers take into account a host of KPIs before investing in a tool: ROI, ROAS, Customer Acquisition cost, Conversion rate, Retention rate, Bounce rate, Lifetime Value … the list is long. These are all tangible metrics that provide marketers with an accurate picture of how a tool will fare in the marketing world. However, there is one intangible metric that acts as a common denominator for all the tangible ones: Time.

Time is money in today’s highly-competitive eCommerce market, as customers want to see a return on investment in the shortest time after making a purchase. If it doesn’t happen, they might churn. This makes Time to Value (TTV) a critical intangible metric. TTV is the time a new customer takes to gain value from a product. With this metric, marketers measure the duration time to success. If you are the Head of Digital of an eCommerce company, you would prefer 1.5 times improvement in overall conversion rates in 3 months’ time over a 3 times improvement in 2 years. If you are the CMO, you would want to show 2x ROI from marketing spend in 6 months’ and not in 2 years time! The shorter, the better.

Time To Value in Marketing

In simple terms, TTV is the time it takes to see the results following a specific action.

The primary value that marketing tools provide is to increase revenue. Every activity that the tool performs—be it releasing a new product, onboarding multiple channels, launching a new ad campaign, or automating marketing activities—are aimed at increasing profits, after an expected time lag. This lead time is defined as Time to Value in Marketing (TTVM). For a MarTech tool to be effective, the time between purchasing a tool and results coming from it should be minimal (faster TTVM).

TTVM is the time gap between purchasing a marketing product and when the product begins yielding results. TTVM has become a critical metric for choosing the right marketing tech for eCommerce businesses. Marketers prefer tools that minimize TTV, giving the best results in the shortest possible time.

Measuring Time To Value

Being an intangible metric, measuring TTV can be mathematically complicated. One, the method to calculate the metric varies, depending on your product, service, or business model. Two, there are different phases of measuring the TTV of a marketing technology product. These are:

Phase #1: Time to Immediate Value

This is the time a product takes to show immediate delight. In layman terms, it’s a case of instant gratification – you buy ice cream and immediately savor it. Example: the time you take to trial and integrate a marketing technology solution.

Phase #2: Time to Basic Value

This is the time when your solution starts delivering the minimum value promised. However, your customer has yet to realize its value on a larger scale. For marketing tools, it is when you customize a tool for usage and start running campaigns that deliver primary results.

Phase #3: Time to Exceeded Value

This is the time when the larger values start becoming visible. This is the time when a tool’s value has exceeded a customer’s expectations, prompting them to continue doing business with you. At this stage, the customer is accustomed to the tool, has tested most of its key features, and is running advanced personalization campaigns that are delivering results as per pre-defined metrics.

Phase #4: Time to Longer Value

This is the time when a customer realizes the full potential of a platform. Going forward, they invest further in the solution – in terms of new advanced features, integration with other tech-stacks, creating automated workflows, and investing more resources to manage the solution.

A marketing solution should be capable of minimizing the time to reach each of these four stages of value-creation.

The Bumpy Road To Faster Time to Value

We’ve understood TTV and its different phases. The next step is to find the right marketing tech stack that ensures the fastest time to value for marketers. Most MarTech platforms available in the market come with similar features and functionalities, promising fast time to value as well. But that’s not always the case. If we plot the promised path to value vs the real journey, we usually end up with a bumpy picture.