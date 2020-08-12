As we’ve seen earlier, the marketing funnel consists of 3 broad stages- awareness, consideration and conversion. These stages serve three specific purposes, namely-

Lead Generation [Awareness]

Lead nurturing [Consideration]

Sales [Conversion]

Lead Generation

This part of the funnel is all about the marketing campaigns run by brands and customer research that make up the awareness stage.

To engage with consumers at this stage of the funnel, brands need to invest in events, blogs, webinars, social media ads and search ads to maximize their outreach and grab the attention of their target audience.

Lead generation should be a continuous process as it entails a long cycle and doesn’t bring results overnight. Brands that invest in understanding their audience at this stage will be able to deliver relevant and engaging lead-generation content. These days, brands can make use of many customer journey builder tools to engage, nurture and convert users along the funnel and across the customer lifetime.

Lead Nurturing

Lead generation should naturally be followed by lead nurturing. This is the stage where customers are introduced to the brand’s positioning and products through engaging content and/or offers.

Emails, targeted content, newsletters etc. are common mediums that brands use to nurture their leads and move them onward, into the funnel and on their path to conversion. It is also important for brands to remember that at this stage, potential customers are looking for greater information about the products and services offered by the brand.

This is the time to educate and inform these customers about the brand’s USPs through case studies, testimonials, free trials; by making use of automated email campaigns and targeted ads.

Sales (Conversion)

At this stage of the funnel, the audience is ready to receive marketing and sales pitches that advocate the quality of a brand’s products.

We’re talking about demos, trial packages, bundles—relationship building through sales interactions and relationship management.

The metric here will be the purchase or the “conversion” of the user from being a ‘prospect’ into a paying customer at the end of the funnel. A user’s journey through the funnel is long, and often winding, but given the right interactions at each stage of the funnel, brands will undoubtedly be able to improve the conversion rates as the funnel narrows down.

A Step-By-Step Guide to Building a Funnel

So you’re probably wondering how to go about building a marketing funnel? This section’s got you covered—it’s simpler than you think.

Get to know your audience

Knowledge is power and the more you know about your audience the better your sales funnel becomes. It’s futile to market from a hilltop to everyone below. Instead, market to those users who are a good “fit” for your brand.

Get their attention

Your sales funnel can only start working when users enter it. Even the most amazing sales funnel won’t fetch you results unless you can entice your audience to enter it. So the process starts with getting the right content in front of your audience. Organic efforts such as SEO optimization, blogs, SM posts and paid marketing such as Facebook ads and Google adwords can help you grab their “attention”.

Get them to a landing page

Now that people have started engaging with your posts and you have their attention, it makes sense to lead them somewhere, right? You would need your prospects to reach your landing page, that spells out your positioning and your offers. The aim of this page should be to lead them onward to the next step—a clear call-to-action that defines their final step (such as downloading a piece of content or signing up for a subscription).

Get started with nurturing campaigns

Now that your prospects have turned into leads, it’s time to start marketing to them. However, make sure not to flood them with content. Keep the frequency of your marketing content to just what’s required to stay on top of their minds, not break their minds. Educating them, convincing them and making an offer they can’t refuse are all part of “lead nurturing”. At the end of this nurture period, you Should have inspired your leads to convert and make a purchase.

Get the circle rolling

In a bid to get new users to convert and to grow your user base, it is paramount to remember that these users need to be retained. The marketing funnel is a perfect blend of customer acquisition and customer retention. Continue engaging with your existing users, inspire trust, build loyalty and keep them involved in your growth as they are a part of it.

Why It Helps to Optimize the Sales Funnel?

What sets you apart from your competitor? The harsh answer – not much.

For your prospects, your brand is just one of the names in a highly competitive list of options they have. Effective marketing or sales funnels can help you deliver experiences that are relevant to what your prospects are looking for.

Optimizing your funnel will require you to position yourself as a brand that stands out from its competitors—you want them to choose your products or services over the others. Don’t focus on pushing the sale, that will happen organically. Instead draw your prospects’ attention to the value of your offering.

It may sound like hard work and a lengthy process, but your competitors are doing it and it is the only way to survive in today’s competitive digital market. When you make the effort to build a funnel that resonates with what you stand for and what your audience is seeking, you will find that it performs effectively.

An optimized funnel is one that works to keep your brand on the top of your customers’ minds. Combined with relevant content, you can build trust and ensure your customers don’t need to look elsewhere.

How to Measure the Effectiveness of a Sales Funnel?

The biggest measure of success for your sales funnel is the frequency of refinement it gets. As you learn more about your target customers, their behavior/intent, and as your brand grows and diversifies, it becomes imperative to enable your sales funnel to adapt. This adaptation of the funnel is what will bring success.

For the purpose of metrics, one might say an accepted benchmark is a healthy conversion rate. For eg. How many people created an account by clicking on your Facebook ad? Tracking these metrics can help you identify what might not be working for your brand and tweak future engagements to fit perfectly.

Another effective way to measure the success of your funnel is to customize user engagement at each stage of the funnel-

How is your content performing in the `awareness’ stage?

What percentage of your leads share their email address?

How impactful are your marketing efforts? (email drip campaigns, web push and app notifications)?

What is your churn rate? At what stage of the journey do users usually drop off? How many users continue to purchase from you?

By paying attention to these aspects, you will be amazed to see how the funnel can be tweaked to perfection.

Keeping your sales funnel optimized and ready to engage is a continuous process. It should be an active approach, not a passive one.

Are There Limitations to Optimizing the Funnel?

No. You can optimize your funnel to any number of scenarios. You can design and build various funnels to engage users at various touchpoints of their journey as well as engage them for specific situations.

In addition to the scenarios mentioned above, users may also leave your website as the product they are searching for may be out of stock. You can re-engage with these users once the product is back on your virtual shelf through the use of Stock Push notifications.