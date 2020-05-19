How To Optimize Customer Lifetime Value? Most Effective Tools to Optimize CLV for Marketers

Customer Lifetime Value—a cornerstone metric for success and comfortably lightweight to define—is often overshadowed by growth and acquisition strategies.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), as explained in detail in an earlier blog post, is important for defining both the revenue generated by a customer in a single transaction and the compound value driven by the customer over the lifetime engagement with the business.

What Does It Take To Optimize Your Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)?

Optimizing your CLV, therefore, becomes as much about customer retention as it is about customer acquisition—a metric based on value-driven customer experiences.

Luckily for you, there are endless ways to optimize your CLV. You can tweak your CLV-optimization strategies to identify with your brand’s messaging, vision, and goals. Optimizing the customer lifetime value is a personalized effort, and brands that get it right are the ones who manage to be personal and drive relevance.

Now, you might have a ton of strategies on the drawing board but are wondering if there are tools out there that can effectively put your ideas around customer lifetime value into play. Don’t worry, there are many tools out there that can help you—and at Insider we’ve got the state of the art, AI-powered technology to help you achieve just that.

Since there are infinite ways of optimizing your CLV, you can be overwhelmed when starting out. Even though the possibilities are endless, they revolve around key aspects such as customer experience, customer retention, re-targeting, simplified product discovery, feedback and customer loyalty All you need to ensure is that your CLV strategies focus on these aspects.

When evaluating tools to help you in your quest to optimize your CLV, you need to ensure they focus on two key components:

Customer acquisition

Customer retention/loyalty

Let’s dive right into how you can optimize your CLV.

1- Segment Your Users

Personalization and relevance are at the heart of engagement today, meaning that users are always looking for hyper-personalized and relevant information from brands.

In order for brands to meet this challenge, it becomes vital that they are able to segment users based on various attributes such as user-behavior, likelihood to purchase, discount affinity and so on.