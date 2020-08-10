Micro Conversions: Smaller Steps For The Great Leap Forward

Marketing is all about reaching, engaging, educating and entertaining people and understanding their unique needs or wants. If you get this right, you can create a strong brand and drive revenue for your business.That’s why marketers need to closely track buyer journeys through every stage of the sales funnel to drive conversions. However it’s also important to analyze the conversions that push a prospect from one step to the next. This often ignored funnel information can provide valuable insights about the effectiveness of your marketing investment.

Macro vs Micro Conversions

People rarely buy the first time they find out about a new brand, product or service. It takes a lot of effort to cater to the smaller moments of truth to keep delighting and building trust with your prospective customers. So to get a complete picture of your marketing efforts, you need to analyze conversions from both micro and macro perspectives. Let’s start by defining both:

Macro Conversions: Final conversion event performed by the customer that directly contributes to the revenue. For example, a user purchasing one of the products on your eCommerce store.

Micro Conversions: The smaller steps that your customers take that may not have an immediate effect on revenue but ultimately leads to the final conversion. For example, a user subscribing to your email newsletter.

In simple terms, micro conversions are low-hanging fruits – events that guide your users to the end goal, the macro conversions. The primary goal of any business is to generate revenue by increasing sales, so all marketers out there measure final conversion metrics. However, many marketers ignore the fact that the final conversion is rarely a standalone event but rather the result of a series of actions that are equally important. An unattended micro-conversion or a break in the funnel is surely going to drag your end conversions and revenue.

Micro Conversions in eCommerce

For an eCommerce business, the ultimate macro conversion is ordering a product. However a user taking the typical linear journey from [home page > category page > product page > add to cart > checkout > product purchase] is rarely the case. Most times, prospective customers undertake several nonlinear steps before coming back to the linear buying funnel. These nonlinear steps are essentially micro-conversions that are crucial events that need to be measured. Given below is a basic flowchart list of micro conversions for an eCommerce user journey:

HOME PAGE

User registration

Allowing a push notification

Newsletter signup

CATEGORY PAGE

Repeat visits

Clicking a personalized banner

Apply filters

PRODUCT PAGE

Compare products

Shortlisting products

Add to cart

CART PAGE

Read reviews

Click a customized web push with an offer code

Checkout

CHECKOUT PAGE