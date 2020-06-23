Optimizing Your Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) with a Mobile-First Marketing Strategy

Let’s face it. 80% of app users uninstall the app within three months. If you’re wondering whether a mobile-first engagement strategy is wise for your brand, remember that more than 3 billion people today have a smartphone at arm’s reach throughout the day—and 65% of all digital media time spent is driven by mobile, a whopping number indeed.

Take, for example, the Black Friday shopping season—in 2019 mobile devices accounted for $2.9 billion in sales. And that’s the scale of mobile-driven sales in just one special day.

Keep in mind that optimizing your CLV is a holistic concept—an umbrella that covers a wide spectrum. In this blog, we will cover some of the proven tactics that marketers can adapt to optimize their customer lifetime value with a mobile-first strategy.

Adopting a Mobile-First Approach for CLV

According to a popular mobile commerce study, sales from mobile devices accounted for $156 billion during 2017 in the U.S. and by 2021 mobile devices are expected to account for 72.9% of all eCommerce sales. Not only are more and more users accessing the web from a tablet or smartphone than a desktop, but they are also leaning to mobile as their primary shopping mode.

To capture this potential market and grab a slice of the pie, brands must cater to the needs of mobile customers now, more than ever before. Mobile is not a luxury afforded to the privileged few, it is the mode-of-life for half the world’s population.

So how can marketers get this right?

1- Mobile Users Don’t Exist in a Vacuum. Adopt a Cross-Channel Approach.

Your customers are constantly shifting between devices as their journey extends across mobile, social media, and messaging. Similarly, your engagement strategy has to adapt to cater to the wider spectrum.

Your goal should be to create a seamless experience for your customers across their physical and virtual journeys. But as digital channels become more integrated and the distinctions become blurrier, it becomes tricky to reach the right customer at the right time with the right message and on the right platform.

Here’s how you can roll

AI-powered customer journey builder tools provide a coherent way to build and deliver seamless experiences to your customers. Insider has its own version of this tool—Architect—a robust AI-powered customer journey builder that bridges customer journeys across email, web push, mobile, and ad channels. It also comes packed with powerful predictive segments that help you target the right users for an improved return on ad spend.

See it in action

Think of a visitor to a car manufacturer’s website who drops off before booking a test drive. It is in the brand’s best interest to bring the user back to complete the test-drive booking.

By using a powerful journey builder tool, the car manufacturer can now engage with the dropped-off customer across channels and devices, with web push notifications, emails, and Facebook ads. The AI capabilities of Architect also means that it can identify when to engage with a user and on what channels.

This way, brands can deliver contextually relevant experiences across channels and improve engagement with enhanced targeting.