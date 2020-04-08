Rethinking Digital Transformation of Healthcare Amid COVID-19: How Marketers Can Adapt to Changing Dynamics

The Healthcare Fight Against Covid-19

We have all declared war against the COVID-19 virus outbreak and the industry which is leading the fight is the healthcare industry. We are very grateful for the efforts and sacrifices of frontline healthcare workers doing their best to contain the virus.

This is indeed turbulent times for global healthcare businesses—fighting the virus, ensuring people’s health concerns besides COVID-19 are still taken care of, and emergency surgeries carry out on time. To keep up with the new way of things, the healthcare industry is forced to go through a major digital transformation at an unprecedented pace.

The State of Digital Transformation in Healthcare

The healthcare industry was pretty slow in embracing the digital age. With the lack of government regulations and the way we see healthcare (more as a service than a business), there has been relatively less pressure on the healthcare industry to go digital.

However, COVID-19 has changed everything. Governments around the globe have suddenly relaxed healthcare regulations and started providing healthcare industry in a more flexible way to provide essential health services to those in need. The industry received the much-needed push to go digital and embraced new challenges using technology.

The Good News: Telemedicine, Virtual Care and Home Therapies

For several decades now, virtual healthcare management, telehealth, and digital health have been heralded as important to the future of healthcare. However, the process of digital transformation has been very difficult and slow due to regulations, the need for behavioral changes, and the lack of incentives to act fast.

Here are some statistics from Deloitte showing patient willingness to embrace telehealth services:

60% of millennials expect and support telehealth to replace in-office visits

74% of people say they are very open to a virtual health visit

83% of patients after a telehealth visit felt they received good quality care

We’re already seeing governments relaxing regulations and social distancing mandated by COVID-19 is initiating a natural experiment in remote care. Most governments are unlikely to revert to the status quo, and indeed an acceleration is likely.

The Digitally Empowered Patient

On the other hand, patients are more empowered than ever. The number of patients with internet access, who are mobile-enabled and digital savvy has been on a steep rise in the last two decades. Pew Research’s nation-wide survey conducted in the United States back in 2013 is still relevant in today’s context:

1 in 3 American adults has gone online to figure out a medical condition

72% of internet users say they surfed for health information last year

40% of internet users search for the doctor or hospital before engaging

Commonly researched topics include symptoms, specific diseases, and treatments

For more details on the subject, please refer to Forrester’s latest report on empowered patients here.

Results Are Already Here