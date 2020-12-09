Introducing Promotional Messages on WhatsApp Business API

Multichannel marketing has proven growth, conversion, and ROI for businesses across industries. Instant messaging apps have taken user engagement to the next level with their versatile use cases. It’s easier for marketers to leverage instant messaging apps to deliver a seamless customer experience where their users are most active and readily available. It’s not surprising that WhatsApp—lauded for its flexible use scenarios—is the most popular messaging app adopted by businesses.

If you are new to WhatsApp business API, here are a few resources to get you started:



Non-transactional Messages for WhatsApp Business API

WhatsApp is a real game-changer for businesses seeking to deliver an exceptional customer experience. However, to protect their users and business value, WhatsApp has policies restricting companies from sending spammy, promotional messages. WhatsApp’s Business API only allows companies to send users transactional notifications proactively.

However, the company recently announced a significant change in their business messaging policy, introducing non-transactional notifications to Indonesia and Mexico.

The reason for the shift? People find value in engaging with businesses throughout the customer lifecycle. WhatsApp provides a conduit for connection and a quieter, more intimate channel for learning about a brand’s products and offers.

To help our partners forge even deeper relationships with customers in Indonesia and Mexico, Insider’s WhatsApp business API will enable non-transactional messages for partners in both countries.

For now, you can only send a few types of non-transactional messages, and to send those messages, you need to have your users opt-in to receive them using an approved message template.

What is a WhatsApp Message Template?

WhatsApp Business API enables conversations between businesses and customers. If a company initiates a conversation, then a message template must be used. Businesses must first submit their content to WhatsApp and get approval. These templates are a combination of alphanumerics combined with variables or unique parameters.

For example, if you were to send an order confirmation message on WhatsApp to your users, such as:

Hi Chris! Thanks for placing an order at POSH Street. Your order 123456, for a total of USD 50.00, is confirmed. The expected delivery is Dec 26, 2020.

Here’s the Message Template that you would need to submit to WhatsApp for approval:

Hi {{1}}! Thanks for placing an order at POSH Street. Your order {{2}}, for a total of USD {{3}}, is confirmed. The expected delivery is {{4}}.

What Are the Possible Use Cases With Non-Transactional Messaging?

Here are the possible use cases you can implement using WhatsApp’s non-transactional messaging:

Marketing – You can send marketing messages ranging from app downloads to coupons to free gifts.