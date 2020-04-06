Demand for ePharma Surges During COVID-19: Here’s 8 Strategies Marketers Can Adopt Right Away

Online Pharmacies in the Era of COVID-19

Already strengthened by the increasing reach of eCommerce and a growing population resorting to online purchases, the Coronavirus pandemic has further increased the demand for online pharma. But this doesn’t mean that it’s all sunshine and no rain for the pharma industry. The era of COVID-19 had brought with it a fair share of challenges.

The Allocation and Supply of Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment

With the increasing number of cases being reported worldwide and the dwindling supply of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), most pharmacies around the world are having to take a very grave call. The allocation and supply of medicines potentially for COVID-19 treatment; which implies that these medicines may not be available in their regular supply for other treatments. In a recent press release by CVS Health, an online pharmacy, the need to protect the supply of such medicines useful for COVID-19 treatment has been addressed at length.

200% Increase in Google Search Volumes for COVID-19 Related Health Products

With the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world and social distancing being the preferred mode of operation, both online and offline pharmacies are having to modify their operations. From having to deal with the logistics nightmare of increased orders and panic buying, most online pharmacies are prioritising essential medicines over others. While others are looking at ways to deliver medicines to doorsteps and reduce store visits. CVS Health has announced that it is waiving home-delivery charges this period.

Google’s search volumes for COVID-19 related health products have increased by as much as 200%. According to Adobe’s analysis, online purchases of medical products such as face masks, hand sanitizers and antibacterials have shot through the roof—more than 800%.

With governments placing restrictions on travel and imposing lockdown or stay at home measures, people are using the opportunity to stock up on over-the-counter medicines. In fact, purchases for cough, cold and common-flu tablets have increased by as much as 198%.