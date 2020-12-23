A Buyer’s Guide to Effectively Evaluate a CDP that Grows your Business

Data, today has a direct correlation to improved customer experience and fostering better customer relationships. It also plays a crucial role in engaging customers seamlessly and a well engaged customer always drives higher revenue and positive business growth.

Data-driven marketers understand the complex and strategic role that customer data plays. Yet, they lack a combined, clearly defined strategy for having a seamless data infrastructure. Having a data strategy that cuts across all online, offline channels and marketing campaigns is extremely crucial. It is core to not only reach more people, but also to tie your campaigns back to business goals, and opportunities.

For businesses, customer data is the foundational asset that drives decision-making for multiple teams. Having high-quality customer data enables them to understand their customer journeys, execute targeted personalization campaigns, improve the product experience, and much more. Hence a customer data platform (CDP) is a must have for any business today and acts as a critical piece of your modern data infrastructure.

Whether you are buying a CDP or building one, it is important to have a realistic expectation of time and budget needed to successfully implement, roll out, and provide ongoing support. Before exploring both options, you should know the architecture and the key components of an enterprise-grade CDP

CDP Architecture:

Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) have become increasingly popular in recent years. They allow non-technical teams such as marketing to perform data ETL (Extract, Load, Transform) tasks by accessing high quality customer data. This is done through a strategic and easier workflow in the UI while connecting that data to the tools they’re already using.

CDPs help organizations save crucial engineering resources that can be expensive and time draining while allowing non-technical teams to get the data they need, when and where they need it, faster.

Here’s a visual depiction of a typical CDP’s architecture: