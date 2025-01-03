Braze vs MoEngage in 2025: Detailed comparison & alternative

Braze and MoEngage offer many similar products for data-driven markets looking to engage, convert, and retain customers.

For example, both platforms support channels like email, push notifications, SMS, and WhatsApp. Teams can use them to build automated flows and complex omnichannel campaigns across these touchpoints via intuitive customer journey builders.

However, each platform also has its strengths and weaknesses. For example, Braze is the more scalable solution with better real-time data streaming capabilities. MoEngage offers more reliable customer support and is usually more cost-effective.

In this guide, we’ll explore Braze and MoEngage in detail with a focus on their most important differences, so you can make a well-educated decision. We’ll also discuss how Insider — our AI-native customer engagement platform — helps teams overcome the limitations of both platforms.

Braze vs MoEngage: Key differences, pros, and cons

In this first section, we’ll cover Braze and MoEngage’s respective histories, strengths, and limitations across categories like features, ease of setup and use, customer support quality, and more.

Braze: Proven and scalable marketing platform for engaging customers using real-time data

Braze was founded in 2011 with the company’s initial name being Appboy. Its goal was to help companies engage customers with personalized messages on mobile channels like SMS and push notifications. Eventually, the company rebranded to Braze in 2017 and went public in 2021.

Despite these changes, its focus remained on mobile marketing, which is why the company is still a leader in that space today. Specifically, Braze offers many tools for building, automating, and personalizing customer journeys using SMS, WhatsApp, and in-app messaging.

Compared to MoEngage, Braze offers slightly more advanced mobile marketing features, especially when it comes to using real-time events to trigger contextual messages. MoEngage has some capabilities in this regard but for use cases where real-time data is essential (e.g., for location- or weather-based marketing campaigns), Braze has a definite edge.

Additionally, Braze is a better fit for enterprises as it offers more extensive integrations and scalability. As we’ll discuss in a bit, MoEngage doesn’t offer as many opportunities as Braze here and sometimes struggles when processing large amounts of data.

Braze downsides: Limited customer support, UI, and reporting capabilities

Despite being a large company, Braze still faces some challenges with customer service. The company’s teams are mostly based and focused on the US and Europe, which results in support outside of those regions sometimes being slower and inconsistent.

Braze also lags behind MoEngage when it comes to ease of setup, use, and administration.

One of the main reasons for that is Brazes’s outdated UI. According to various customer reviews, the platform feels cumbersome and harder to navigate compared to modern user engagement platforms like MoEngage, Insider, or Iterable.

Lastly, some Braze customers consider the platform’s reporting capabilities to be lacking behind MoEngage and other engagement solutions.

As a result, many teams need to move their data back and forth between Braze and another analytics solution, which leads to overly complicated workflows.

MoEngage: User-friendly platform with solid customer support

MoEngage was founded in 2014 as a customer engagement solution. Today, the brand has a presence in 13 countries and over 700 team members, while still being focused on helping companies deliver engaging, personalized experiences to their customers.

MoEngage offers two key benefits over Braze:

Customer support quality. MoEngage’s customer support teams are among the highest-rated in the industry. They offer more consistency than Braze across regions like MENA, for example.

MoEngage’s customer support teams are among the highest-rated in the industry. They offer more consistency than Braze across regions like MENA, for example. Ease of setup, use, and administration. MoEngage excels in these categories, in part due to its solid customer support. Ease of use and admin are closer between both platforms but MoEngage has a sizable lead in the ease of setup category, making it a better choice for companies looking to get started as fast as possible.

Additionally, MoEngage is more cost-effective than Braze for various use cases. However, there is a caveat here since its pricing is not always transparent and predictable, as we’ll discuss in the next section.

MoEngage downsides: Lack of scalability and unpredictable pricing

According to customer reviews, MoEngage lacks some of Braze’s scalability, particularly for larger teams looking to integrate it into a broader tech stack. Additionally, the platform can get laggy and even crash when dealing with large datasets, which can be an issue for teams looking to manage campaigns quickly and make real-time decisions.

Also, while MoEngage is the cheaper solution initially, its pricing can be very unpredictable. Additional features and capabilities that teams need down the line can often be quite expensive, making the total cost of ownership (TCO) way higher than expected.



Why Insider is an ideal alternative to Braze and MoEngage

Insider is our AI-native, end-to-end customer engagement platform with an integrated CDP and the fastest ROI.

Similarly to Braze and MoEngage, Insider supports many channels natively, like email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and more. It also offers omnichannel marketing automation and journey orchestration capabilities.

However, Insider comes with additional tools for use cases that Braze and MoEngage don’t support, including:

eCommerce site search.

Complete on-site personalization.

Conversational CX across tons of messaging channels.

Our platform is also a leader in time-to-value, ease of setup, and ease of use, compared to Braze, MoEngage, and other omnichannel solutions. This is the result of our best-in-class customer support teams and extensive templates that ensure fast time-to-value and ROI.

Insider benefit #1: Optimized conversion rates via advanced personalization

Personalization is the process of tailoring categories, banners, product recommendations, and other website elements to each visitor’s needs, interests, and preferences.

Braze and MoEngage have some website personalization capabilities but they’re fairly limited in comparison to Insider, which is among the top-rated personalization engines by Gartner.

Our platform offers many tools for maximizing website conversion rates and revenue by creating a completely personalized on-site experience. Some of these include:

AI-powered Smart Recommender, which can show personalized product recommendations across your site or mobile app. It combines user-based and generic algorithms (e.g., best-sellers, top-rated, new arrivals, and so on) to maximize engagement and revenue. Yves Rocher used this tool to generate a 20% uplift in conversion rate and achieve a 7x ROI in five months.

Category Optimizer, which rearranges your site’s categories based on each visitor’s preferences. This improves the shopping experience by reducing clutter and optimizing product discovery. Adidas used this tool to achieve a 50.3% increase in mobile conversion rates.

InStory, which lets you add Instagram-like stories to your site or app. These stories are a powerful way to drive engagement and convince more visitors to explore and purchase products. Dover Saddlery used InStory to drive $1.7 million in incremental revenue.

Eureka, which is an AI-powered site search and merchandising tool. Similar to Category Optimizer and InStory, it streamlines the shopping experience by delivering personalized results to all visitors who use your site’s search functionality. It also offers advanced faceting filters that let users refine search results based on defined attributes like price, category, brand, and rating.

Lastly, Insider makes it easy to leverage these and other engagement tools without any technical assistance via premade, customizable templates. For example, you have templates for adding different types of product recommendations, purchase progress bars, opt-in pop-ups, and much more.



Insider benefit #2: Fast ROI thanks to best-in-class support teams

Outside of using proven templates, the most important way to guarantee a fast ROI is to work with experienced customer support teams.

This ensures that lengthy and complex processes — like the setup, data migration, and initial learning curve — are completed as fast as possible. It also guarantees you can take maximum advantage of the platform’s capabilities, based on your business needs.

As we said, Braze has some issues here, especially when it comes to ease of setup. MoEngage is typically better for most customers, although it also has room to improve.

At Insider, we consistently provide the best support experience for companies across the globe.

That’s why customers rank our platform as the best in categories like time-to-value, support quality, and ease of use, setup, and admin, not just compared to Braze and MoEngage but to all other omnichannel engagement solutions.

In a nutshell, our experienced support teams:

Guide you through the implementation and onboarding process at no extra setup costs. This includes all sorts of activities, like connecting relevant data sources, invoicing the right technical and commercial stakeholders,

This includes all sorts of activities, like connecting relevant data sources, invoicing the right technical and commercial stakeholders, Answer questions and resolve issues quickly, regardless of where your business is located. We have over 1000 employees in 26 offices across six continents, allowing us to provide fast, high-quality support to customers worldwide.

We have over 1000 employees in 26 offices across six continents, allowing us to provide fast, high-quality support to customers worldwide. Ensure you see value from the Insider as fast as possible. Our Growth Experts can analyze your customer data and give you ideas for implementing quick wins and long-term marketing strategies. They also migrate any flows you have in other solutions — like purchase confirmation emails, upsell campaigns, or cart recovery flows — to our platform, so you don’t have to rebuild them from scratch.

You can check out this page for more details on what makes Insider different.

Insider benefit #3: Unparalleled channel breadth and data-driven personalization

Reliable data is at the heart of delivering engaging, personalized, and high-converting customer experiences. That’s why Insider comes with a built-in enterprise CDP that can unify customer data from all online and offline sources — CRMs, CMSs, APIs, analytics tools, customer service software, automation platforms, and more.

Based on that data, our CDP resolves omnichannel identities and creates 360-degree profiles of all customers full of essential insights like:

Last purchased, visited, and abandoned products.

Behavioral data, like interactions with your website or messaging channels.

Predictive characteristics, like likelihood to purchase or engage on a channel.

Thanks to the pre-built connectors in our Integration Hub, you can pull and share that with other solutions in your stack, like

eCommerce platforms, like Shopify, VTEX, and Akinon.

SMS and email marketing platforms like Mailchimp, Twilio, and Klaviyo.

Marketing analytics software, like Google Analytics, Amplitude, and Mixpanel.

Customer relationship management systems (CRMs), like Salesforce, HubSpot, or Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

Data warehouses and storage systems, like BigQuery and Amazon S3.

And many others

Unlike traditional CDPs focused on data aggregation and analysis, Insider also offers access to 12+ channels for activating that data. Just like with website personalization, you have user-friendly tools and templates for building personalized messages across each channel, including:

Email: You can include tailored product recommendations, celebrate milestones, optimize send times, and much more. Plus, you have access to AMP emails, which offer an interactive, web-like experience. Customers can take surveys, browse products, and even schedule appointments — whether it’s booking a hotel, flight, or doctor’s visit — all directly from the email.

Messaging channels: These include SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, LINE, iMessage, chatbots, and more. You can send personalized product promotions, alerts for price drops or restocks, and event reminders. You can also have unstructured, two-way conversations at scale thanks to our Conversational AI or guide users to live agents for sales, marketing, or customer support purposes.

Social media and search ads: With Insider, you can target customers across platforms like Google, Facebook, and TikTok. For instance, you can create segments of customers who’ve shown interest in a particular product, have a strong affinity for discounts, and are highly likely to make a purchase. Then, you can serve them personalized ads featuring limited-time offers for those products.

For more details, check our in-depth guide to delivering personalization at scale.

Insider benefit #4: High-converting omnichannel campaigns with AI-powered journey orchestration

Besides simply reaching customers on 12+ channels, Insider lets you create seamless and contextual journeys across all touchpoints.

This is possible thanks to Architect — a customer journey builder and marketing automation platform that’s controlled via a drag-and-drop editor. You can use it to easily trigger journeys based on different factors (e.g., events), select channels, choose wait times, and much more.

Architect also lets you run A/B tests to compare everything from subject lines and body copy to channels and journey flows, as shown below.

For a real-life example, check out our case study with NA-KD. This fast-growing eCommerce brand used Architect to create personalized customer journeys across various channels (including email, SMS, and WhatsApp), which helped them CLTV by 25% and achieve a 72x ROI.

Architect also comes with built-in AI capabilities for faster journey creation, work efficiency, and campaign optimization. These include:

Send-Time Optimization and Next-Best Channel, which analyze users’ behavioral patterns to determine the best times and channels for triggering each message.

A/B Test Winner Auto-Selection, which analyzes the results of your A/B tests and automatically guides users to the winning variants. All you have to do is select a duration and winning metric, like open rates, conversion rates, revenue, and so on.

Generative AI, which can create text, images, customer segments, and journey flows in seconds. You just need to provide simple text prompts with your end goals, like incentivizing repeat purchases, re-engaging dormant customers, and so on.

Insider benefit #5: Valuable customer insights thanks to journey and behavioral analytics

Insider is also ranked among the top customer journey analytics solutions on the market — ahead of MoEngage, WebEngage, Emarsys, and many other popular platforms.

Put simply, our platform lets you analyze campaign performance and entire customer journeys across all touchpoints.

For example, you can track the number of users entering and dropping at specific stages of your journeys right inside Architect. Then, you can drill down into more detailed insights with customizable dashboards for tracking metrics like conversions, acquisition costs, revenue, and much more.

Our platform also offers many traditional behavioral analytics tools for analyzing customers’ needs, preferences, and journeys including:

Retention cohorts, which help you find out how to keep customers consistently engaged and form valuable long-term relationships.

Funnels, which show you how customers navigate key flows and where they’re struggling, so you can find ways to simplify their experience and optimize conversion rates.

Channel reachability and message frequency analytics, which help you analyze which channels your most important customers prefer and how often they like to be contacted.

Lastly, Insider offers API-integrated events. These enable you to analyze offline-to-online experiences across your physical locations and digital channels to gain a complete view of the customer lifecycle without missing important details.

Use Insider to maximize your marketing efforts and budget

Insider is the ideal alternative to Braze and MoEngage for midsized and enterprise companies looking to build personalized customer experiences that drive engagement, revenue, and retention.

Our platform supports the main channels that Braze and MoEngage offer – like email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications — while giving you access to additional touchpoints, more engagement tools, best-in-class customer support, and advanced website personalization.

In short, Insider can help you:

Unify your marketing stack and customer data to overcome data silos, reduce context switching, and work more efficiently.

Make the most out of your marketing budget and efforts by personalizing every customer touchpoint — from your website and mobile app to channels like email, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and push notifications.

Work with an experienced global support team that can help you set up the platform and ensure you’re making the most out of its features.

Leverage AI and machine learning to their maximum marketing potential to create content, automate time-consuming tasks, predict customer behaviors, have unstructured, two-way conversations with users, and much more.

Use proven templates to get started quickly with any use case — from generating leads with the help of gamification to automating cross-channel cart abandonment journeys or cross-sell campaigns.

Click here to book a demo with our team and learn how Insider can help you reach your business goals.