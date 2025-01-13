While the challenges of migration might be temporary, the pain of staying with a provider that no longer serves you will only intensify over time.

Marketing teams frequently complain that using Oracle Marketing Cloud feels unnecessarily complex, prohibitively costly, and frustratingly restrictive.

Oracle’s big promises often remain unmet, leaving you stuck in a cycle of inefficiency, sky-high costs, and endless reliance on IT teams for basic operations.

Eventually, the cracks in this legacy system grow wider—holding back your marketing potential, frustrating your team, and alienating your customers’ needs.

At Insider, we believe that marketing teams deserve better, and are on a mission to prove that migrating from Oracle Marketing Cloud doesn’t need to feel like an uphill battle.

With our streamlined processes, dedicated migration team, and Automatic Migrator Wizard, we’ve transformed what used to be a dreaded process into a stress-free transition.

This guide will walk you through the steps for a smooth and disruption-free migration from Oracle to Insider. But before that, let’s understand what’s driving so many marketers to break free from Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Why are more marketers switching from Oracle to Insider?

Most users complain about Oracle’s struggle to deliver a cohesive, interruption-free experience. This is something 75% of customers expect from most brands.

Its fragmented suite—Responsys for email and SMS, Infinity for analytics, and CX Audience for segmentation—operates in silos, requiring separate purchases, intricate integrations, and constant maintenance.

Adding to the frustration, Oracle’s JAVA-based architecture often creates barriers between marketing and tech teams, which further slows processes.

Users frequently report a lack of user-friendly interfaces, forcing them to navigate complex systems that drain resources and escalate costs.

The outcome?

With costs spiraling out of control and operational headaches piling up, you find yourself stuck in an endless cycle of fixing broken systems instead of launching campaigns.

What’s worse, these inefficiencies don’t just waste time, they risk delivering disjointed, frustrating experiences that push customers away and erode trust.

Insider solves these challenges head-on. Whether it’s Email, SMS, Push notification, analytics, or customer data management, Insider supports every channel natively to help you deliver cohesive experiences that keep customers engaged.

That too with no hidden fees, no patchwork systems, and no complexity.

Insider’s flexible integrations and user-friendly setup ensure your entire team, from marketing to tech, can work in harmony.

Our customers frequently highlight the difference Insider makes: “We’ve been working with Insider for more than a year now. What we really liked most about them was their team who supported us throughout the integration and implementation process. Their team has consistently provided us with the support that we needed.”

– Maria Paula Valencia Gonçalves

6 Reasons Marketers are Moving to Insider

Find out why marketers like you are choosing Insider to drive exponential long-term benefits for their business.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Oracle requires multiple add-ons, each comes with separate costs that make it a complex and expensive martech stack.

On top of that, Oracle’s pricing structure often includes hidden fees. The lack of transparency makes budgeting unpredictable. Their reliance on separate tools and IT-heavy processes drives up the total cost of ownership (TCO), making it harder to scale efficiently.

As a marketer who’s always under pressure to demonstrate ROI, you might find these unplanned costs to be a significant roadblock to achieving goals.

Insider stamps out these challenges with an all-in-one platform that simplifies operations and reduces expenses. Unlike Oracle, our pricing model is completely composable which means you only pay for the tools and services you truly need.

Advanced Personalization Features

Oracle offers basic personalization features, but these often require significant technical expertise to implement and are limited in scope. Its fragmented system of disconnected tools makes creating a cohesive, personalized customer experience a challenge.

The lack of integration means you face additional costs and complexity when unifying data and delivering tailored campaigns effectively.

In contrast, Insider simplifies and elevates personalization with a unified, all-in-one platform. By aggregating customer data from diverse sources including CRMs, CMSs, analytics tools, and even offline systems, Insider creates a single, centralized customer database.

This holistic view provides you with deep insights into behaviors, preferences, and touchpoints to help you deliver personalization that feels truly effortless.

But Insider doesn’t stop there.

Our platform uses advanced AI to predict customer behavior, such as their likelihood to purchase, churn risk, or potential spending power. These predictive insights allow you to take proactive action, orchestrate customer journeys, and drive better results.

Smooth Implementation

Oracle Marketing Cloud promises enterprise-grade marketing solutions, but its implementation process leaves you with unmet desires. Most Oracle users report long wait times, inconsistent account management, and minimal hands-on support.

As per their experience, migration and onboarding are often protracted and resource-intensive, forcing teams to navigate the complexities largely on their own. This approach not only delays time-to-value but also leaves you struggling to use the platform effectively.

Whereas, Insider has redefined the implementation experience with its Zero Frustration Philosophy to ensure a smooth and stress-free transition.

Our Automatic Migrator simplifies transitions, enabling secure, fast data migration and campaign setup without the usual technical hurdles. Instead of relying on scattered resources or IT-heavy integrations, Insider’s streamlined process minimizes complexity and equips teams to hit the ground running.

As one Insider partner shared: “The implementation process was incredibly smooth. Their team supported us at every step, leaving no questions unanswered.”

– Digital Marketer, BFSI Brand

Intuitive and Modern User Experience

Oracle’s platform often demands significant training and technical expertise that further diminishes productivity and agility.

Insider, on the other hand, redefines what a marketing platform should be. With a modern, intuitive interface, Insider empowers you to take control of your entire marketing stack independently, without needing constant support from IT teams.

Insider provides a library of over 100 pre-made templates tailored for numerous industries, use cases, and metrics.

This allows you to launch campaigns that are both impactful and brand-consistent without needing a single line of code. By streamlining processes and enabling faster rollouts, Insider ensures your team can focus on creativity and strategy rather than operational hurdles.

Native Support for Emerging Channels

Engaging users in two-way conversations through conversational messaging is more important than ever. With Insider’s native support for over 12 channels—including WhatsApp, SMS, App Push, Email, Web, and Mobile App—we lead the way in delivering seamless omnichannel campaigns.

Oracle, on the other hand, falls short in this area. It relies heavily on disconnected tools that require additional integrations and resources. As a result, you get a fragmented infrastructure that limits scalability and diminishes the impact of omnichannel efforts.

Insider eliminates this frustration by integrating your preferred channels into a single, unified platform, which eliminates the need for multiple vendors or patchwork solutions. This cohesive setup empowers you to craft fluid, real-time experiences that keep customers engaged.

Best-in-Class Support and Faster Time to Value

One of the biggest frustrations Oracle users report is the lack of reliable customer support. Long wait times, inconsistent responses, and impersonal assistance often leave users stranded and forced to navigate complex issues on their own.

For many, this results in underutilizing Oracle’s tools, limiting their capabilities to basic functions rather than using the platform for advanced automation or personalized marketing strategies.

That’s what you don’t experience with Insider as we provide a proactive and comprehensive support system that guarantees the quickest time to value from day one.

With dedicated onboarding resources, tailored training sessions, and local expert support, we ensure your team has everything it needs to adapt quickly and thrive on the platform.

Here’s what one of our customers had to say about our support team:

“We met with a lot of different companies before working with Insider, but no support team came close. Insider’s support team is attentive, has global experience and also local expertise, which is exactly what we needed. In addition to this, the technology is easy to use and integrate and meets all of our needs. We can say that Insider won our hearts as the best platform with the most amazing team.”

4 Key Stages of Migrating to Insider

Here’s our simplified process to transition you from Oracle Marketing Cloud to Insider, built on our expert team’s deep experience in managing smooth and successful migrations:

Evaluation

The migration journey begins with a comprehensive evaluation of your current Oracle setup. Our team collaborates with you to assess your data, campaigns, workflows, and overall objectives.

Together, we pinpoint challenges with Oracle’s fragmented infrastructure and outline clear goals for your migration to Insider.

This step involves aligning with key stakeholders to define KPIs, prioritize business-critical needs, and map out a tailored migration plan. By establishing clear milestones and strategies upfront, we lay the groundwork for a seamless transition.

Inventory:

Next, we conduct an extensive audit of your Oracle data, messaging templates, user profiles, and campaign assets.

Oracle’s fragmented tools often lead to scattered and redundant information. However, our process is designed to clean, de-duplicate, and optimize your data.

Using Insider’s APIs, we securely ingest all relevant data into our platform without manual data transfers or downtime. This phase isn’t just about moving assets; it’s an opportunity to streamline and align your resources with Insider’s advanced personalization capabilities, setting the stage for a more efficient marketing strategy.

Workshop:

Once the foundation is laid, we hold a workshop with your IT and marketing teams to craft an optimal migration architecture. Our migration specialists and technical experts work closely with your team to:

Map out data flows and troubleshoot potential integration challenges.

Redefine your campaign workflows to align with Insider’s intuitive platform, leveraging new capabilities to simplify complex processes.

Create a detailed migration timeline with clear priorities, ensuring every step is aligned with your business goals and avoids unnecessary delays.

This collaborative process ensures that your migration blueprint is not only thorough but also tailored to your unique needs.

Migrate:

From securely transferring your data and campaigns to activating critical channels and workflows, our dedicated migration team ensures friction-free data ingestion while maintaining data integrity.

Comprehensive testing is conducted at every stage to guarantee that all systems are functioning optimally.

The cherry on top? With Insider’s support, your team will experience minimal disruption, allowing you to focus on launching impactful campaigns without delays.

Ready to make the switch to Insider?

Sticking with Oracle’s fragmented infrastructure comes at the cost of slow growth, escalating expenses, and a frustrating lack of adaptability. You can’t build the future using tools of the past.

Explore Insider’s features first-hand with our self-guided videos. Or, connect with one of our Oracle Migration Specialists by booking a demo.

Is the migration anxiety still holding you back? Tune in to our “The Migration” playlist to help you tame the fear.