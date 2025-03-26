What is Agent One™?

Agent One™ brings together purpose-built AI experts (aka agents) to help you deliver superior customer engagement through emotionally resonant conversations and autonomous decision-making. The result? Desired outcomes. Superior results.

Powered by Agentic AI, Agent One™ represents the next step in AI evolution—outcome-obsessed intelligence that doesn’t wait for prompts but proactively identifies opportunities, solves problems, and strengthens customer relationships. It is built to handle real challenges in customer engagement, like helping customers find what they need, resolving their issues faster, and giving marketers better insights to optimize campaigns.

AI Agents for Superior Customer Engagement

Our AI agents for customer engagement are autonomous systems designed to perform specific tasks that enhance interactions between businesses and their customers. Unlike traditional tools that require manual inputs and monitoring, these agents combine advanced AI capabilities—like predictive analytics, autonomous intelligence, and contextual understanding—with a goal-oriented approach to deliver superior outcomes.

These agents act as intelligent partners, enabling businesses to move beyond transactional interactions and create meaningful, personalized, and emotionally resonant experiences at every touchpoint.

Here’s what makes AI agents transformative for customer engagement:

They independently analyze data, make decisions, and execute actions to achieve desired outcomes without constant human intervention.

They focus not only on metrics like conversions or engagement but also on deeper emotional triggers that build trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships.

AI agents adapt to customer behaviors and preferences instantly, delivering seamless and contextual interactions.

These agents go beyond data to understand customers' emotions, intentions, and values, fostering connections that resonate on a personal level.

By revealing hidden moments and designing adaptive customer journeys, AI agents redefine customer engagement, creating experiences that are as efficient as they are impactful.

Evolution of AI Agents: Insider’s Journey

For over a decade, Insider has been at the forefront of leveraging AI to transform how marketers and brands connect with their customers.

Predictive AI marked the beginning of our journey, helping marketers anticipate customer behavior. This empowered them to deliver personalized experiences that drove deeper engagement and loyalty.

As the landscape evolved, Generative AI took center stage. It revolutionized productivity by automating tasks like creating content, analyzing data, and running campaigns. Marketers saved time and worked more efficiently, scaling their efforts with ease.

To strengthen customer relationships, we introduced Conversational AI, enabling brands to foster real-time, meaningful interactions with their audiences—an essential step toward building trust and engagement.

Now, we’re taking the next bold step with Agentic AI, the pinnacle of this evolution. Unlike Generative AI, which waits for instructions, Agentic AI takes the lead. It proactively predicts what marketers need, plans strategies, and even takes action autonomously.

Agentic AI is reshaping how…

…marketers and customer engagement teams interact with their technologies.

An agent integrated into their tech stack engages in a dynamic human-like dialogue with them answering questions in real-time, providing timely insights, removing data siloes, and helps them continuously optimize campaign performance—without depending on or waiting for other teams.

Supported by agents at every step, teams can create superior customer engagement shaped by intelligent and emotionally resonant conversations that adapt in real time, amplifying the impact of every customer moment. This unlocks new possibilities for growth for brands that were not possible before.

…how customers interact with brands

When customers engage in natural, human-like dialogues with an agent that anticipates their needs, provides informed answers, and autonomously takes action (with consent) to guide them toward desired outcomes with ease, their engagement deepens.

The implications go far beyond engagement. At a cognitive level, the human brain no longer perceives AI as a “chatbot”. It perceives a relationship. This emotional shift fundamentally changes how consumers relate to brands, fostering deeper loyalty and trust.

Meet our AI Agents for Customer Engagement

Imagine bringing together autonomous purpose-built AI experts (aka agents), trained with deep knowledge to tackle the biggest challenges in customer engagement. These experts deliver superior, personalized, and high-impact interactions at scale, helping you reach exceptional outcomes faster and accelerate your growth.

Agent One™ introduces three specialized AI agents designed to transform customer experiences and drive better outcomes:

Shopping agent: to drive shoppers to buy

Support agent: for faster resolutions

Insights agent: to fuel precision and performance

Shopping Agent: An agent that drives shoppers to buy

Product discovery often relied on your customers having to search with “keywords”, going through 8+ clicks, hunting for what they wanted. Their search journey was filled with uncertainties, frustrations, and doubts, with no guidance ultimately leading to bounce-offs.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, the challenge lies in understanding intent and delivering intuitive and personalized guidance that facilitates product discovery. Without this depth, customers can feel disconnected, turning discovery into a frustrating task and missing opportunities to build meaningful connections.

Building on Insider’s personalized web search ‘Eureka’, we now introduce Shopping Agent to transform the website search engine into an intelligent answer engine to solve revenue-critical challenges tied to product discovery, search, and browsing.

Imagine an agent…

…that anticipates customer intent, asking thoughtful, emotionally resonant questions, and intuitively helping customers discover the products on their minds faster and with ease. This agent offers personalized recommendations and boosts purchase confidence, maximizing the value of every interaction.

Shopping Agent combines the power of ‘personalized search’ by integrating with Eureka, ‘deep customer data’ by integrating with our CDP, and ‘smart recommendations’ by integrating with existing AI recommendations models— offering a complete solution to improve product discovery and drive shoppers to buy faster. Shopping agent enables marketers and customer engagement teams to:

Anticipate shopper intent to speed up product discovery

Modern shoppers expect seamless and intuitive experiences when discovering products. The Shopping Agent leverages real-time customer data, predictive AI, and advanced search capabilities to anticipate what customers are looking for—even before they type. It eliminates the need for trial-and-error keyword searches, guiding shoppers to their desired products in fewer clicks. By understanding intent and context, the Shopping Agent transforms browsing into a fluid and enjoyable experience, reducing friction and boosting engagement.

Improve purchase confidence of their customers

Shoppers often abandon their carts due to uncertainty about product relevance, quality, or fit. The Shopping Agent provides personalized recommendations and answers in real time, addressing doubts and instilling trust. By delivering tailored suggestions and showcasing reviews, ratings, or complementary products, it creates a sense of assurance that encourages customers to proceed confidently to checkout. Every interaction is designed to build trust and satisfaction.

Maximize outcomes with every conversation

Each customer interaction is an opportunity to create value. The Shopping Agent ensures these interactions are optimized by combining deep customer insights, AI-driven personalization, and contextual responses. It transforms conversations into high-value engagements that not only lead to immediate conversions but also build long-term loyalty. Whether it’s upselling, cross-selling, or simply guiding the customer toward the right choice, the agent maximizes outcomes at every touchpoint, ensuring no opportunity is missed.

Support Agent—A customer-obsessed agent for faster resolutions

Customer support today operates in silos, with disconnected systems and fragmented information. Without context from a customer’s entire journey, support teams struggle to provide meaningful, personalized assistance. Customers expect more than reactive support—they seek proactive, empathetic interactions that effortlessly meet their needs.

The challenge is clear: brands need to integrate context from every interaction across channels and touchpoints to deliver faster, more meaningful resolutions. Support must evolve from being transactional to empathetic and autonomous, guiding customers through every stage of their journey while building trust. Support isn’t just about solving problems—it’s about creating human connections.

Imagine an agent…

always on, delivering instant resolutions autonomously—powered by real-time insights from CDP, CRM, and beyond. With standalone decision-making and action-driven responses, it turns micro-moments into deeply personalized interactions that build loyalty and trust.

From day one, it supports customers with full context, emotionally resonant conversations, and guidance—resolving inquiries, handling bookings, managing post-purchase needs, and eliminating friction to drive impact, delight, and higher CLTV.

By empowering your workforce to focus on high-value tasks and taking over frontline support autonomously, Insider’s Support Agent strengthens connections and builds lasting loyalty at every touchpoint.

Support agent enables your customer experience teams to:

Manage Front-Line Support with autonomous intelligence

Empower your support operations with AI experts that autonomously handle repetitive queries, deliver accurate responses, and guide customers through self-service options. By managing high volumes efficiently, this allows your team to focus on complex, high-value tasks without compromising support quality.

Accelerate Resolution with Consent-Driven Autonomous Actions

Enable faster resolutions through consent-driven actions that handle tasks like refunds, bookings, and account updates securely. This ensures transparency, compliance, and seamless experiences, reducing wait times and eliminating friction in the customer journey.

Build Trust with Human-Like Empathy

Create emotionally resonant interactions with AI that understands context, tone, and intent. Deliver empathetic, human-like responses that make customers feel heard and valued, transforming every interaction into a trust-building moment.

Insights Agent—An agent that fuels precision and performance

For too long, marketing and customer engagement teams have been stuck navigating incomplete data, rushed campaigns, and missed opportunities—leaving customer journeys feeling shallow and impersonal. This resulted in campaigns that don’t reach their full ROI potential and customer engagement that fails.

Imagine an agent…

guiding marketers and customer engagement teams in real time—answering questions, breaking data silos, and optimizing campaigns instantly, without delays or dependencies.

Insights Agent augments your workforce, accelerates processes, predicts anomalies, and delivers powerful analytics, enabling teams to craft superior customer interactions that drive exceptional results.

No more guesswork—just actionable intelligence. Continuously learning and adapting, it uncovers hidden opportunities, optimizes every touchpoint, and empowers marketers to build journeys that foster loyalty and deliver impact.

Insights agent helps marketers to

Uncover campaign risks and make adjustments proactively

Spot potential campaign risks and anomalies before they escalate. With proactive triggers and real-time insights, adjust your campaigns to maintain optimal performance and deliver superior customer engagement.

Discover and scale winning strategies

Effortlessly identify and replicate best practices. With Agentic AI and Gen AI, journeys automatically adapt to proven strategies—scaling success, fostering deeper connections, and driving exceptional outcomes.

Anticipate trends to elevate campaign outcomes

Stay ahead by anticipating powerful insights into channel performance, subscriber behavior, seasonal trends, and more. Refine your strategies to accelerate campaign results.

Why choose Agent One™ instead of building your own?

In today’s fast-evolving landscape of customer engagement, businesses need solutions that don’t just keep up—they need solutions that anticipate and solve their most pressing challenges. Agent One™ is the culmination of Insider’s decade-long leadership in AI, purpose-built to empower marketers and customer engagement teams to drive exceptional outcomes.

Purpose-built agents for Customer Engagement

Unlike generic AI solutions that demand extensive customization, high costs, and delays, Agent One™ delivers precision-engineered agents tailored to the specific needs of marketers and customer engagement teams. Each agent solves critical challenges with a direct impact on growth. By addressing these needs with deep industry alignment, Agent One™ helps businesses accelerate outcomes without the overhead of custom workflows.

Continuous Intelligence with Deeper Context

Agent One™ leverages the power of our integrated CDP, CRM, and real-time metadata to fuel every interaction with continuous intelligence. Each AI-driven engagement deepens the customer context, surpassing traditional data collection methods like surveys or forms. This loop of hyper-personalized and adaptive engagement drives loyalty, builds trust, and ensures results at scale.

The Most Aggressive AI Roadmap in the Industry

Insider’s vision is to redefine marketing and customer engagement by making teams feel unstoppable. Our bold product and AI roadmap ensures that Agent One™ evolves with the industry, empowering businesses to meet every challenge and maximize their potential—no matter how fast the landscape changes.

Agent One™ is more than a tool; it’s your partner in delivering cutting-edge, transformative customer experiences.

The Future of Customer Engagement, One That’s Superior

The shift to Agentic AI is profound.

We are experiencing the most significant leap forward in customer engagement. Agents introduce a world where everything is conversational, instant, contextual, and hyper-personal.

AI agents or “experts” will augment your workforce, offering continuous intelligence to drive superior customer engagement resulting in compounding ROI, accelerated profitability, and sustainable growth.

Sounds like nirvana for marketers and customer engagement teams?

