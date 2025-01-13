But what happens when platforms like Adobe Experience Cloud fall short of your needs? Limited features, high costs, and the complexity of juggling multiple tools can hinder your growth.

That’s when you decide to leave behind the limitations of outdated systems. To tame your migration fear, we’ve created our Migration Mission to make switching simple and stress-free.

With our Automatic Migrator Wizard and a helpful support team, we securely transfer your data, workflows, and campaigns with no downtime or disruptions.

This guide will walk you through the exact steps to migrate from Adobe and show you why more brands are leaving Adobe behind for a platform that makes marketing simpler, smarter, and more impactful.

Why are more marketers switching from Adobe to Insider?

For marketers, keeping up with today’s consumers—who use multiple devices and channels—requires tools that are simple, flexible, and effective.

Unfortunately, traditional platforms like Adobe Experience Cloud often fall short. For example, the lack of WhatsApp integration makes it harder to connect all channels. On top of that, its complicated interface and reliance on technical teams leave many marketers frustrated.

The problems don’t end there. Adobe’s high costs and hidden fees add even more stress, making it an expensive and inefficient choice for many businesses.

Not to mention, Adobe’s shady tactics to hide early termination fees for its subscription plan make it difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions.

Customer support is another sore point, with slow response times and inconsistent assistance leaving users feeling abandoned when problems arise. Marketers who rely on Adobe find themselves spending more time managing their broken systems.

These inefficiencies not only hinder creativity but also risk alienating customers by delivering disjointed, subpar touchpoints, instead of the seamless omnichannel experience that they promise.

Insider brings together a wide array of channels like email, SMS, app push, and WhatsApp in one platform. This extensive cross-channel support allows you to provide a personalized experience to your customers, and build and automate campaigns that truly engage customers wherever they are.

Adobe Experience Cloud provides two powerful tools: Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Target which lets you orchestrate customer journeys with greater efficiency through automated personalization and optimization.

However, navigating these tools can come with challenges. Users often face complex setups and configurations, data integration hurdles, and difficulties in creating effective audience segments.

Additionally, slow model building for personalization and limited real-time capabilities can lead to irrelevant experiences if not managed carefully. Furthermore, optimizing personalization strategies typically requires significant technical expertise.

On the other hand, our AI-powered personalization engine gives you actionable insights into customer behavior, and predicts buying intent. This means you no longer have to experience any hurdles while segmenting audiences and overviewing customer data.

Unlike Adobe, Insider’s intuitive interface makes campaign creation and management simple. No more relying on IT teams or navigating convoluted workflows.

Plus, our flexible integrations and customer support ensure your team has everything it needs to succeed—without hidden fees or unnecessary complexity.

“There are two reasons why we have worked with Insider for three years already and continue to do so – firstly, the team that supports us is incredibly trustworthy. Secondly, their technology has never failed us and has consistently delivered results that surpass our expectations. With the growth we’ve achieved over the years, we know we are looking at a continued partnership with Insider for a long time to come.”

6 Reasons Marketers are Moving to Insider

Let’s explore the six other factors that contributed to the users’ decisions to migrate from Adobe Experience Cloud to Insider.

Native support across the widest set of channels – including WhatsApp

Adobe’s marketing suite, including Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, and its Real-Time CDP, promises versatility but often underdelivers.

Marketers face delays in data processing, expensive setups, and a steep learning curve. The worst part? Adobe lacks native support for important channels like WhatsApp, leaving you to rely on third-party integrations that disrupt customer journeys and hinder engagement.

For marketing teams, Adobe’s disconnected tools mean more than just technical frustrations. Campaigns become disjointed, resources are wasted, and opportunities to connect with customers on their preferred channels are missed.

Adding to the challenge, Adobe’s reliance on technical teams to unlock its full potential makes it less accessible, especially for businesses with limited resources.

Insider simplifies customer engagement with native support for over 12 channels, including WhatsApp. Unlike Adobe, Insider brings all your channels together in one platform, removing the need for external tools or piecemeal solutions.

Advanced personalization and search optimization:

Adobe’s personalization capabilities may seem impressive on paper, but in practice, they require extensive resources, both technical and creative, to reach their potential. or ecommerce brands, Adobe’s search optimization tools fail to provide the depth needed to drive conversions—leading to missed opportunities to engage and convert customers.

Insider’s AI-powered search and merchandising solution, Eureka, redefines the ecommerce search experience to deliver hyper-personalized search results based on each shopper’s preferences, browsing history, and predicted behavior.

With customizable filters and advanced faceting options, shoppers find their desired products faster, which boosts conversions, average order value, and customer satisfaction.

Lower total cost of ownership with more capabilities

Adobe’s reliance on separate tools, subscription-only pricing, and costly add-ons creates a martech ecosystem that is not only expensive but also fragmented.

Each additional feature—whether it’s advanced analytics, personalization, or multi-channel orchestration—comes with a price tag, driving up the total cost of ownership (TCO) and making it harder to justify ROI.

Even more troubling, the unpredictable nature of Adobe’s pricing leaves you scrambling to manage budgets, while redundant tools add unnecessary complexity to workflows.

On the contrary, our composable pricing model ensures you only pay for the tools and services that matter to your business, eliminating unnecessary expenses.

Unlike Adobe, Insider includes setup, migration, and tailored support in our pricing, so you can focus on achieving your marketing goals without worrying about hidden fees or surprise charges.

By consolidating your martech stack, you save time, cut costs, and free your team to focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Superior customer support at no extra cost:

For many marketers, Adobe’s customer support is a constant frustration. Users often face long waits for help, unclear communication, and little guidance when tackling technical issues.

As a result, teams are left to figure things out on their own, wasting time and dealing with systems that feel unnecessarily complicated.

One frustrated customer says on Reddit: “I’m paying for updates I can’t even use and dealing with terrible support. It’s a complete waste of time and money.” Without reliable help, marketers can only scratch the surface of Adobe’s tools, missing out on the advanced features they need to stay competitive.

Insider takes a proactive approach by offering comprehensive support right from the start. With dedicated onboarding resources, tailored training, and local expert support, Insider ensures a smooth transition so marketers can hit the ground running.

A customer feedback on G2



Modern, Intuitive User Experience

Adobe’s interface may be feature-rich, but most users report feeling overwhelmed and require significant training and technical expertise just to navigate. Instead of helping marketers focus on results, it often becomes a hurdle.

The struggles of using disconnected systems, slow workflows, and time spent troubleshooting instead of launching campaigns leave many with an awful experience.

Insider offers a better way. It simplifies workflows and lets you focus on what really matters.

Insider’s interface is straightforward and simple to find and use the tools you need. You can launch cross-channel campaigns—on websites, apps, SMS and RCS, and WhatsApp—without jumping between systems. That will save you both time and sanity.

The cherry on top? You can instantly see how your campaigns perform with a clear ROI dashboard that helps you make quick adjustments. We offer over 100 ready-made templates and AI-powered tools to help you create personalized campaigns in minutes, with no coding required.

AI-Native Platform to Boost Productivity

Adobe Experience Cloud offers AI features like predictive insights, content generation, and customer journey automation through Sensei GenAI.

While Adobe’s AI tools promise advanced features, their fragmented nature makes them difficult to implement and maintain.

Teams often face delays, inconsistent data syncs, and a lack of intuitive automation, driving up operational costs. Instead of simplifying processes, these tools create bottlenecks, leaving marketers struggling to turn potential into results.

Insider has been an AI leader for over a decade, embedding rich capabilities into the core of its platform. Our patent-pending AI solutions help brands boost productivity by taking advantage of the combined strengths of generative, predictive, and conversational AI.

This innovative approach opens up new revenue opportunities and lets you scale your marketing efforts like never before. Our platform takes a different approach by integrating AI directly into its platform so everything works together effectively.

This unified design helps you automate, personalize, and optimize interactions across a wide breadth of channels like web, mobile apps, email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

That’s not all. Insider’s AI solutions help your brand boost productivity by using the combined power of generative, predictive, and conversational AI:

Generative AI: Our Generative AI capabilities optimize workflows and customer experience creation to improve your team’s efficiency, particularly during high-demand periods like the holiday season. Also, using Sirius AI, you can quickly build customer segments, design personalized journeys, and create compelling content—all without the hassle.

Our Generative AI capabilities optimize workflows and customer experience creation to improve your team’s efficiency, particularly during high-demand periods like the holiday season. Also, using Sirius AI, you can quickly build customer segments, design personalized journeys, and create compelling content—all without the hassle. Predictive AI: Insider’s Predictive AI to recommend complementary products, enhancing the customer’s experience by promoting regimen-based usage. By analyzing their behaviors and preferences, Predictive AI lets you deliver the right message at the right time. You’ll know exactly when to reach out and which products to recommend. This targeted approach not only increases engagement but also your chances of conversion.

Insider’s Predictive AI to recommend complementary products, enhancing the customer’s experience by promoting regimen-based usage. By analyzing their behaviors and preferences, Predictive AI lets you deliver the right message at the right time. You’ll know exactly when to reach out and which products to recommend. This targeted approach not only increases engagement but also your chances of conversion. Conversational AI: Insider’s Conversational AI facilities allow you to engage customers in structured and unstructured conversations across their preferred channels. This means you can respond to inquiries, provide information, and build relationships—all while maintaining your brand’s voice. The two-way communication builds trust and keeps your customers coming back for more.

4 Simple Steps to Switch from Adobe to Insider

Now that you’ve seen how Insider can help you create and automate personalized marketing campaigns across all customer touchpoints, it’s time to make the switch. We’ve broken down the migration from Adobe into four simple steps, drawing from our team’s experience in handling transitions like yours.

Evaluation

The migration begins with a clear definition of success. Together, we’ll identify the pain points in your current Adobe setup, set measurable KPIs to track progress and determine which objectives need immediate attention versus those that can wait.

This step is more focused on alignment as opposed to planning. All stakeholders collaborate to agree on priorities, and our implementation team ensures everything is reviewed and approved before moving forward.

By benchmarking your key metrics and establishing a detailed roadmap, we eliminate surprises and build a strong foundation for a seamless migration.

Inventory

When our team partners with you, they thoroughly review your data, messaging templates, and campaign assets.

Together, we identify what’s actively driving your marketing strategy and what’s no longer relevant. Then we clean, de-duplicate, and map your data to align seamlessly with Insider’s advanced capabilities.

We also take a close look at your campaign workflows to help you redefine processes to suit Insider’s intuitive platform. With our migration team’s support, setting up and managing campaigns becomes simpler and more effective.

Preparing for these aspects now will help ease the transition and set a solid foundation for future operations.

Workshop

The workshop step ensures your team is fully prepared to make the most of Insider’s capabilities. Our migration specialists and technical experts work closely with your team to:

Map out data flows and troubleshoot potential integration challenges.

Redefine your campaign workflows to align with Insider’s intuitive platform, leveraging new capabilities to simplify complex processes.

Create a detailed migration timeline with clear priorities, ensuring every step is aligned with your business goals and avoids unnecessary delays.

This collaborative process ensures that your migration blueprint is not only thorough but also tailored to your unique needs.

Migration

It’s finally time to make the switch. With Insider, you’ll experience minimal effort, zero downtime, and the fastest time to value guaranteed. This is migration as it should be: smooth, efficient, and designed to set your team up for immediate success.

We configure your Insider workspace by setting up channels, defining data models, and ensuring smooth workflows for your team. Data is securely transferred using cloud-based ingestion, enhancing security and eliminating unnecessary storage steps.

Then, our team helps review and optimize your content strategy, ensuring your assets align with Insider’s templates, content blocks, and advanced personalization tools. With Insider’s proactive support and simplified tools, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running.

Ready to make the switch to Insider?

The key to generate more revenue and growth from your customer experience initiatives lies in using a platform that focuses on bringing data, personalization, and cross-channel experiences together. Insider does exactly that.

Request a demo with one of our Adobe Migration Experts to discover how we can tailor the migration to your unique needs and help you get started on the path to success.

Still feeling hesitant about migrating and want to shake off that fear? Our Migration Playlist is packed with epic tracks and big ballads to fuel those big feelings and tame the anxiety.