The power of using Wishlist Reminders in cross-channel customer journeys

5 use cases for Wishlist Reminders

Brands that effectively leverage Wishlist Reminders can transform their customer engagement, conversion, and retention metrics with tailored messaging. These reminders act as gentle nudges to customers, reviving their interest in saved items and creating a sense of urgency and exclusivity. Tactics such as signaling limited stock or offering time-bound deals can further encourage customers to move from passive browsing to active purchasing.

1. Boost revenue with friendly reminders

Rooted in the principle of re-engagement and personalization, Wishlist Reminders reconnect customers with their saved items and nudge them toward a purchase.

Imagine a customer visiting an online store and exploring a variety of items. Among these, a designer handbag catches their eye, but they’re not quite ready to commit to a purchase. They add it to their Wishlist, intending to reconsider it in the future.

In the absence of reminders, this handbag could easily be forgotten, lost amidst numerous other browsing sessions. However, with a strategic Wishlist Reminder system, the item makes a timely reappearance on the customer’s radar with a personalized email and push notification.

The message highlights the features that initially attracted the customer to the item and even offers a limited-time discount to incentivize the purchase.

Reminders act as a subtle yet persuasive prod, guiding the customer back to the online store and rekindling their interest in the desired handbag. This process transforms an idle Wishlist item into an active sale, contributing directly to the brand’s revenue. Strategic reconnection with customers facilitates individual sales and, when scaled, can substantially elevate a brand’s overall revenue.

2. Increase customer lifetime value with price drops

When it comes to gauging a brand’s long-term success, customer lifetime value (CLV) takes center stage. Boosting CLV often means cultivating enduring relationships with customers, which is why price drop Wishlist Reminders work.

These reminders aren’t just about triggering one-off purchases. Instead, they create a runway for ongoing connections. Each touchpoint with the customer brings added value and fortifies their trust in the brand. As these interactions multiply over time, they lead to repeat purchases, enhanced customer satisfaction, and rock-solid loyalty, boosting the CLV in turn.

Consider a situation where a customer falls in love with a high-end designer jacket on the site, but it’s a bit out of their budget. Instead of walking away, they add it to their Wishlist – now it’s time for Wishlist Reminders to kick into action.

When the jacket’s price takes a dip a few weeks later, the brand sends a personalized SMS to immediately notify the customer. The message puts the jacket back on the customer’s radar, showing them that the brand is paying attention to their budget constraints. Touched by this level of personalized care and thrilled about the price drop, the customer snags the jacket, cementing their bond with the brand.

3. Amplify purchase frequency with discounts and cross-selling

Wishlist Reminders are an enticing tool for brands to encourage purchases by presenting customers with special deals or discounts. By aligning discounts with customers’ Wishlist items, brands can foster enhanced engagement and inspire purchases more effectively.

Let’s imagine a customer has been eyeing a premium coffee machine in an online appliance store. They add the item to their Wishlist, indicating their interest, but the price prevents them from making a purchase immediately.

This is where a well-timed Wishlist Reminder comes into play. A week later, the customer receives an email notifying them of a special discount on the very coffee machine they’ve saved in their Wishlist. The reminder presents an irresistible offer.

The pull of the discount, coupled with their existing interest in the product, leads the customer to revisit the platform and complete the purchase – the strategy has converted a Wishlist item into a successful sale.

And the power of Wishlist Reminders doesn’t stop there. Seeing the success of this purchase, the brand can then follow up a few weeks later with another reminder – this time offering a bundle of coffee beans to go perfectly with their new machine.

By leveraging the customer’s purchase history and preferences, brands can recommend complementary products that enhance the value and enjoyment of their initial purchase.

4. Accelerate the time to purchase with real-time stock alerts

Wishlist Reminders aren’t just to encourage the purchase itself – they can also act as an accelerator to decrease the time to purchase.

For example, if a customer saved an out-of-stock item that has recently come back in, your Wishlist Reminder can push for urgency to make a sale ASAP.

Let’s illustrate this with a use case: A customer is browsing your electronics store and finds the perfect high-end headphones they’ve been searching for, only to discover they’re currently out of stock. Disappointed but still hopeful, the customer adds the headphones to their Wishlist. If the retailer doesn’t have Wishlist Reminders, the customer will have to keep checking back for restocks. This causes delays and will likely prolong the purchase process or lead the customer to explore other retailers for the headphones.

However, a well-implemented Wishlist Reminder tool has the opportunity to transform this outcome. As soon as the headphones are back in stock, the tool triggers an immediate App Push reminder to the customer. This message creates a sense of urgency, notifying the customer that the item they want is available again, but they need to be quick because it’s likely to sell out quickly.

Reacting to this prompt, the customer swiftly returns to the mobile app and completes the purchase, reducing the time between initial interest and final purchase. The Wishlist Reminder not only secures a sale that could have been lost but also fosters a positive customer experience by keeping them informed and valued.

Through this example, it’s clear how Wishlist Reminders can be instrumental in decreasing the time to purchase. By providing timely, relevant updates, they expedite the purchasing process, encouraging customers to transition from ‘saving’ to ‘buying’ more swiftly. This enhances customer satisfaction and optimizes your sales cycle, contributing significantly to your overall business performance.

5. Cross-channel engagement to drive AOV

The strongest Wishlist Reminders aren’t confined to a single channel – they serve as a bridge that connects various touchpoints in the customer journey. By leveraging cross-channel engagement, brands can nurture customer interest in more premium and expensive products, ultimately driving up the average order value (AOV).

Picture a customer browsing an online furniture store through a mobile app during their morning commute. They come across a luxurious sofa that catches their eye and add it to their Wishlist, but they decide to delay the purchase for now. As they exit the app and go about their day, the sofa slips their mind.

This is where cross-channel Wishlist Reminders come into play. An instant App Push message can be sent to the user to re-nurture their interest and get them to purchase the sofa in their Wishlist.

Later in the day, the customer checks their email and finds a personalized reminder about the sofa on their Wishlist. The reminder reintroduces the sofa and showcases up-sell recommendations, featuring more premium, luxurious sofas that align with the customer’s initial interest. If there’s no response to these first two interactions, an SMS or WhatsApp message can be sent a couple of days later to see if the user is still interested in purchasing the sofa.

By presenting these higher-value options, the brand aims to nurture the customer’s interest in exploring more exclusive and expensive products, seamlessly transitioning them from mobile app browsing to email and web. This strategy enhances the overall shopping experience, promotes higher-value products, and ultimately increases the AOV, driving greater revenue for the brand.

A closer look at Architect’s Wishlist feature

Architect’s new Wishlist feature is more than just a tool for users to bookmark their desired products; it’s a strategic touchpoint in a customer’s journey. Users can save items for later, organize potential purchases, and get notified about updates regarding their Wishlist items. Through reminders and personalized messages, customers are encouraged to re-engage, making Wishlists a crucial part of the conversion process.

Native integration

Architect is distinguishing itself from competitors by natively integrating the Wishlist functionality, bypassing the need for third-party tools or APIs, which are often relied upon by other platforms or, sometimes, not offered at all. This positions Architect at the forefront of user-focused designs, delivering seamless and comprehensive solutions to eCommerce and retail businesses.

Reminder messages

One of the standout aspects of Wishlists is the use of reminder messages across different channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, emails, push notifications, and social media messages. As we’ve seen, these reminders can even be customized based on user behavior data.

Wishlist journey templates

To further enhance its Wishlist functionality, Architect offers a suite of pre-built Journey Wishlist Templates. These templates address specific use cases, providing a starting point for brands looking to engage customers through Wishlist reminders.

Here’s a closer look at these templates:

Price drop: This template is designed for scenarios when a customer has added a product to their Wishlist, and its price drops. The reminder message informs the customer about the price drop, encouraging them to take advantage of the lower price and complete their purchase.

Back in stock: This template is ideal for out-of-stock situations. When a previously out-of-stock product on a customer’s Wishlist becomes available, a ‘back in stock’ reminder message is sent to the customer, letting them know they can now purchase the item.

Cart abandonment: Cart abandonment is the biggest challenge for eCommerce businesses. This template sends a reminder to customers who have added items to their cart but did not proceed to checkout.

Cross-sell: This template takes advantage of the Wishlist’s insight into a customer’s preferences. If a customer has items on their Wishlist that pair well with other products, a cross-sell reminder could be sent, suggesting complementary items.

Wishlist post-purchase: Post-purchase engagement is crucial for fostering customer loyalty. This template sends a reminder about other Wishlist items after a customer makes a purchase.

Wait elements

Architect understands the importance of patience in guiding customers along their purchasing journey. With the Wait Elements feature, you can set your Wishlist Reminder messages to wait for a predetermined amount of time before being triggered.

This gives your customers the autonomy to make purchases in their own time, and the feature also checks to make sure they haven’t made the purchase before sending a reminder message. This thoughtful approach allows businesses to strike a balance between helpful reminders and overbearing nudges, fostering a more customer-friendly shopping experience.

Check conditions

Check Conditions is a versatile tool that lets you filter users and guide them along different paths in the customer journey. This feature enables businesses to target their communications more precisely and deliver a highly personalized shopping experience.

Check reachability

Architect also integrates a Check Reachability feature to ensure that your messages actually reach your customers. This tool checks if the user is reachable on a particular channel before sending out a reminder.

If the initial channel isn’t viable, the system can utilize the Next Best Channel to increase the chances of engagement. This ensures that your messages are not only sent but effectively delivered.

