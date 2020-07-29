For the first time, in 2018, more people were accessing the internet from their smartphones than desktops, tipping the scale to a 51% – 49% ration. This changes everything—and the mobile, therefore, has become the benchmark for engagement today—with brands fighting for space on a user’s smartphone through apps and mobile web engagement notifications.

According to TechSci Research, the gamification market is expected to be worth north of $40 billion by 2024. The growth of this market has not only influenced brand marketing strategies but also consumer behavior.

Gamified mobile experiences today have become more than just delivering them, the 21st-century marketer also needs to strategize how to deliver these experiences for their user base. But before diving into the “how’s” of gamified experiences, let’s look at “why” gamified experiences are much sought after.

Why Are Gamified Mobile Experiences So Hyped?

Considering that 1 in 3 people today use multiple smart-mobile-devices, smartphone users constantly seek relevant engagement from brands and apps they love. This has forced brands to innovate vigorously to meet the wants and needs of this growing user base.

As a marketing strategy, gamification not only improves customer engagement and loyalty but improves sales, conversion rates and optimizes customer acquisition.

Brands are rapidly adopting gamified marketing strategies in an effort to build and deliver interactive experiences and build relationships—the ultimate goal being the creation of value for effort. Gamified engagement techniques have been shown to positively influence customer behavior by promoting psychological brand loyalty and fostering community engagement in the long run.

Consistent and considerate gamification of engagement will help brand optimize their customer lifetime value (CLV).

So brands who deliver delightful experiences that are relevant stick out in competition. Gamified mobile experiences are a great way to deliver this fresh and exciting appeal.

It’s Time to Play: Why Do Gamified Experiences Matter

Gamified experiences can have a strong influence on how your brand is perceived. People love ingenuity, creativity and fun.

Over time, these perceptions solidify into loyalty, trust and relationship. That’s not to say that one can build great relationships with customers through gamified strategies alone, but they influence collective customer behavior in powerful and subconscious ways.

So, if you are wondering whether it is worth the time, effort and money to design, build and deliver gamified experiences on your website or app—it is.

So How Does Gamified Engagement Work?

A gamified engagement strategy is one where a brand takes the ordinary—let’s say the website that customers visit to make a purchase or sign up for a service—and adds excitement to engage customers further. For example, having a “spin the wheel” overlay that promises an exciting offer when the customer clicks on “spin”.

By lending a fresh experience (spin the wheel) to an already familiar space (website), brands can drastically increase the time a customer spends on your website/app and greatly improve conversion rates.

The concept is simple and effective—the challenge is personalizing the experience for unique customer segments. But, it is possible.

Here Are Proven Strategies for Gamified Strategies

Wheel of Fortune

A highly effective gamified tool to improve opt-in rates, optimize conversions and bring back users to your website.

Wheel of Fortune, similar to the physical wheel, comes as an overlay on your mobile website, where first-time users can be incentivised to enter their email address and spin the wheel to receive a unique offer (discounts, free trials, etc.)