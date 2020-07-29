For the first time, in 2018, more people were accessing the internet from their smartphones than desktops, tipping the scale to a 51% – 49% ration. This changes everything—and the mobile, therefore, has become the benchmark for engagement today—with brands fighting for space on a user’s smartphone through apps and mobile web engagement notifications.
According to TechSci Research, the gamification market is expected to be worth north of $40 billion by 2024. The growth of this market has not only influenced brand marketing strategies but also consumer behavior.
Gamified mobile experiences today have become more than just delivering them, the 21st-century marketer also needs to strategize how to deliver these experiences for their user base. But before diving into the “how’s” of gamified experiences, let’s look at “why” gamified experiences are much sought after.
Why Are Gamified Mobile Experiences So Hyped?
Considering that 1 in 3 people today use multiple smart-mobile-devices, smartphone users constantly seek relevant engagement from brands and apps they love. This has forced brands to innovate vigorously to meet the wants and needs of this growing user base.
As a marketing strategy, gamification not only improves customer engagement and loyalty but improves sales, conversion rates and optimizes customer acquisition.
Brands are rapidly adopting gamified marketing strategies in an effort to build and deliver interactive experiences and build relationships—the ultimate goal being the creation of value for effort. Gamified engagement techniques have been shown to positively influence customer behavior by promoting psychological brand loyalty and fostering community engagement in the long run.
Consistent and considerate gamification of engagement will help brand optimize their customer lifetime value (CLV).
So brands who deliver delightful experiences that are relevant stick out in competition. Gamified mobile experiences are a great way to deliver this fresh and exciting appeal.
It’s Time to Play: Why Do Gamified Experiences Matter
Gamified experiences can have a strong influence on how your brand is perceived. People love ingenuity, creativity and fun.
Over time, these perceptions solidify into loyalty, trust and relationship. That’s not to say that one can build great relationships with customers through gamified strategies alone, but they influence collective customer behavior in powerful and subconscious ways.
So, if you are wondering whether it is worth the time, effort and money to design, build and deliver gamified experiences on your website or app—it is.
So How Does Gamified Engagement Work?
A gamified engagement strategy is one where a brand takes the ordinary—let’s say the website that customers visit to make a purchase or sign up for a service—and adds excitement to engage customers further. For example, having a “spin the wheel” overlay that promises an exciting offer when the customer clicks on “spin”.
By lending a fresh experience (spin the wheel) to an already familiar space (website), brands can drastically increase the time a customer spends on your website/app and greatly improve conversion rates.
The concept is simple and effective—the challenge is personalizing the experience for unique customer segments. But, it is possible.
Here Are Proven Strategies for Gamified Strategies
Wheel of Fortune
A highly effective gamified tool to improve opt-in rates, optimize conversions and bring back users to your website.
Wheel of Fortune, similar to the physical wheel, comes as an overlay on your mobile website, where first-time users can be incentivised to enter their email address and spin the wheel to receive a unique offer (discounts, free trials, etc.)
This can also be a great tool to increase lead-generation efforts as first-time visitors will be motivated to sign-up and receive their offers.
Considering another scenario, the same wheel can also be used to improve the Average Order Value (AOV) during peak shopping/holiday seasons by incentivizing users to add more items to their cart, and receive greater benefits.
The wheel of Fortune can be customized to meet any situation including reducing cart abandonment by changing the content and messaging on the overlay. Check out Insider’s Wheel of Fortune and other mobile web gamified templates here.
Page Curl
For brands looking to promote certain product categories by redirecting users with incentives, page curl can do the job.
Let’s assume a fashion accessories website is looking to increase sales for off-season products—say handbags—and is looking to incentivize visitors with discounts.
A page curl, when placed next to the offer/discount/promotion, can motivate users to check out the available range of handbags and redirect them to the product page. Discounts build curiosity just like flipping pages of a magazine. The page curl creates an interactive experience and motivates visitors to flip over and browse products.
Page curls are not limited to product promotions or discounts, they can also be customized to the need of the hour. Promote related content, or services using page curl.
Scratch to Win
Ever get tired of scratching that silver section on a coupon, your eyes widening as the silver layer slowly reveals what’s underneath? Never gets old, does it?
Why not make use of this curiosity to entice your customers, website visitors and app users! Scratch to Win templates is a great way to bring engagement and interactive incentives into your customer journey.
Bring in the excitement of the “scratch & win” element into your mobile experience and watch your engagement metrics and conversion rates climb.
Exit Intent Overlays
Every engagement strategy that you have on your mobile web or app will work towards engaging your users while they are on your site/app. But what happens when they decide to leave?
Is there a last-ditch strategy to retain such users? Exit-intent overlay is a trusted strategy you can fall back on. In essence, an exit-intent overlay works by identifying users who are likely to leave your website and engaging them with a relevant and personalized message, providing an incentive to stay back and complete their journey.
Are Gamified Mobile Experiences Limited in How They Can Be Used?
The above mentioned gamified templates are some of the more popular gamification strategies that can be used, however, this does not mean that gamification opportunities are limited to these templates.
Depending on the channels and tools that you use, you can creatively design and build a host of gamified engagement options. Emerging channels of communication like Messenger for Business and WhatsApp Business API are some of the channels where brands can use gamified engagement.
What Does The Future Look Like?
The rise of smartphone users and the connected nature of devices opens up a whole new world of possibilities for mobile marketing and engagement. With smartphone usage surpassing the desktop computer, the future looks promising.
It’s interesting to note that despite the overwhelming usage of smartphones, the bulk of revenues still comes from desktop computers. This presents marketers with a unique opportunity to tap into this new segment and engage the growing segment of smartphone users. Conversions are still lower than the desktop on mobile devices, but with the right engagement, the bulk of smartphone users can be motivated to complete their purchase journey on their mobile devices.
