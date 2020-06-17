This is The Beginning: (RE)SHAPING a Better Tomorrow

Reaching for the stars and beyond: An Audience with an Astronaut

Who didn’t want to be an astronaut growing up? The venture into the unknown. Pushing the boundaries of science and technology further than humanity has ever done before. Space travel has captivated the imagination of children and adults alike for over half a century.

RESHAPE had the pleasure of hosting Dr. Steve Swanson, former International Space Station Commander, and NASA astronaut, along with Chris Barber, Director of International Space School Educational Training (ISSET).

Steve amazed the audience that with the current investment and technology being developed, there are real opportunities for huge advancements. NASA looks to create:

A lunar gateway – a space station which orbits the moon, enabling astronauts to take short trips to the moon to carry out scientific experiments A moon base, which astronauts can live and learn what is required to live on another planetoid To visit Mars, the first successful human exploration of another planet.

The importance of teamwork is rarely more life-critical than on a space mission and it’s something that astronauts train for vigorously, travelling to hostile environments to challenge both their bodys and minds. But even down on earth, our greatest chance of survival and success in our business adventures comes down to those same principles of showing up for your team.

A World Leader and a Leader in the Fight to Save the World

RESHAPE included a hugely unique experience for many of us – exclusive access to an interview with a Prime Minister in a stripped back, open and honest format. No autocue screens and lecterns to hide behind, no hundreds dollars paid per ticket. This was Malcolm Turnbull, 29th Prime Minister of Australia, talking to Adam Payne of Business Insider and to you, the RESHAPE Virtual Summit audience from his home in New South Wales.

The Prime Minister emphasised both the economic and environmental benefits of renewable and storable energy. He warned, “Saying you don’t believe in climate change is like saying you don’t believe in gravity. It’s a fact.”

No Blame, No Shame

On world leaders’ reactions to COVID-19 he pointed out that every leader knew the situation in Wuhan by January. He reflected that it’s going to be very clear who responded quickly and who didn’t and that this something those leaders will have to be held accountable for.

The Prime Minister did stress that a global investigation into the pandemic should be on a “no blame no shame basis’, that Donald Trump has looked to point the finger to China for failures to respond appropriately to the virus, and that some criticisms might be fair. He stated “We all have a vested interest in finding out what happened, if you want records released it has to be no blame no shame. This shouldn’t be a witch hunt.”

“It Isn’t Easy, But If It Was, Everyone Would Do It” – Cirque du Soleil

Businesses already have the talent and skill to RESHAPE the digital world, however we must RESHAPE our thinking, our efforts and our attitudes. And when it comes to creativity, human ingenuity, and constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible, there is no better company to hear from than Cirque du Soleil.

Reassuring RESHAPE attendees in these uncertain times Sheila Morin, Cirque du Soleil CMO (Interim) highlighted that uncertainty is already apparent in every aspect of putting on productions of the scale and ambition level that Cirque creates time and time again.