Hande Cilingir Recognized as One of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe

Once again, Hande Cilingir, our Co-founder and CEO takes the spotlight in The Software Report (TSR)’s announcement of the Top 25 CEOs Europe 2020.

TSR’s announced its list of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe for 2020—and is composed of exceptional leaders—individuals who have been influential in their company delivering substantial contributions in their segment.

The nominees for this year are those who have—despite the implications of the pandemic—come out stronger and bolder, and spearheaded the way forward for their companies and employees through acquisitions, organizational changes, and launched new products while creating a positive environment to work and grow.

It comes as no surprise that Hande is one of the 25 CEOs recognized by The Software Report (TSR). We’ve seen Hande take exceptional effort and care of Insider and the 600+ people across 25 countries amidst the difficulties induced by the pandemic.

“Hande represents what we define as extraordinary leadership: entrepreneurial, passionate and compassionate, embracing diverse ideas and challenges, a builder of a vision, culture and global technology company for the long term that is bigger than any one person or group; we are humbled to be part of her journey,” said Francisco Alvares, Riverwood Capital.

Over the past 8 years, Hande has been recognized for her leadership and vision and a few notable recognitions include:

Top Woman CEO Outside of the US by Crunchbase

Recipient of The Lindas Award by Endeavor Global

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Microsoft

Endeavour Outliers Program Winner

Hande’s well-deserved recognition by TSR comes at a time when we recently raised a $32M Series C funding led by Riverwood Capital and announced our entry to the US market.