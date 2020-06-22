Restricting Abusive Notifications: Chrome 84’s New Update to Protect Users From Intrusive Websites

Earlier this year, Google announced the release of “Quieter Permission UI for Web Push Notifications” with Chrome 80. This update promised to make browsing websites seamless and less intrusive for the users. It revolved around tackling the trend where users are sent a prompt to allow notifications on their very first visit rather than at contextually relevant moments in a user’s journey.

A small group of businesses has used web push notifications to spam users and some even delivered phishing notifications. Google Chrome is now taking steps that will prevent businesses from using abusive Web Push Notifications by classifying these websites under their new “Abusive Notifications” policy.

Abusive notification prompts have resulted to be one of the top user complaints received about Chrome. A significantly large percentage of notification prompts/requests come from a small chunk of abusive websites. Protecting users from these sites improves user safety and privacy on the web, and creates a better browsing experience.

Let’s dive into a little more detail to understand what this new update means and how to identify if your website is safe and if it will be impacted by these changes or not.

What Will Change with Abusive Notifications Prompt?

Abusive notification protection in Chrome 84 will only affect new web push notification permission requests from abusive websites. Only a small fraction of websites will be affected by this change but we expect the impact on notification volumes to be significant for some users. In the future, Chrome aims to add another layer of protection for users who have already accepted notification permissions from abusive sites.