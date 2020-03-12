Supercharge Your Web Push Notifications with Smart Recommendations

Product recommendations have proven to boost average order value by 50%, increase store revenue by 300%, and improve conversions by almost 150%. In addition to being a powerful tool for increasing revenues, product recommendations deliver such a good experience that customers now expect it to be the new norm.

Did you know 79% of online shoppers spend time 50% of their time researching prior to making a purchase? Users who make informed purchases often seek relevant information related to their purchase. This is the reason why recommendations are important because most shoppers spend a lot of time researching on the product they want to buy before actually buying. Users are constantly looking for better ways to discover products that fit their needs and recommendations are known to exactly provide that.

The concept of recommendations in ecommerce dates back to when Amazon first started recommending products to its customers at the checkout page. That paved the way for companies like Netflix and Spotify to heavily rely on recommendations for user engagement today. But in the case of online business, web push notifications have been at the forefront in engaging users and are constantly thriving to make the most out of it. However, the constant challenge to marketers like you is making users spend more time on your website and get users to spend more.

Introducing Web Push Recommendations

Imagine, if as a marketer, you could send web push notifications to users on your website with personalized product recommendations? Giving you the possibility of engaging your users with product recommendations and nudging them to convert. This is why we introduced “Smart Recommendations for Web Push Notification” — Insider’s new solution to help you deliver personalized product recommendations via push notifications to each user on your website to boost engagement and boost conversion rates.

These recommendations are user-based which means the product recommendations are based on what similar users have engaged previously. This recommendation algorithm finds similar users to the current user and recommends products that these users have checked out. Unlike recommendations on the website, you only get one recommendation to make via web push and these are made by leveraging new Recommendation Attributes ( Product Name, Category, Image, and URL).

Excited already? Now let’s explore a few use cases of web push recommendations:

Recommendations through web push is a smart way to engage your users and lead them towards conversion in their purchasing lifecycle. There is a wide range of use cases that you can achieve using recommendation attributes, let’s take a look at a few prominent use cases:

Increase Media Consumption Using Recommendations Increase media consumption and viewing time on website per user with personalized recommendations optimized according to user preferences. For example, a user lands on to your media & publishing website and reads an article and moves out of your website. The next day you can recommend the user with the next best article. This recommendation will be specific only to this user.

Upsell Using Web Push Recommendations Increase the opportunities for upselling products based on a user’s recent purchase/product visits/add-to carts etc. For example, a user purchases blue jeans on your website. You can upsell by recommending the most purchased together product (white shoes) by similar users who purchased blue jeans.

Cross-sell Using Web Push Recommendations Increase the opportunities for cross-selling based on a user’s recent airline ticket purchase/airline schedules/ticket price alerts. For example, a user lands on to your travel and airline website and books a ticket. Once the user books the ticket, you can cross-sell by recommending them a list of top 5-star hotels booked by users who traveled to the same destination.

Deliver Personalized Experiences with Web Push Recommendations

Recommendations are the key to engagement and higher conversions. Web push notifications have proven to be successful in driving growth for businesses and adding recommendations to it makes it more powerful. Collecting multiple data-points on your user’s behavior across the website enables you to create personalized experiences for your customers. To boost your user engagement and revenues and to improve customer experience, use web push recommendations throughout the user’s journey. To know how web push notifications can help your business grow, reach out to us for a personalized demo.