20+ Plug and Play Web Push Notification Templates for Boosting Customer Engagement in eCommerce

Web push notifications have proven to be highly effective to drive traffic to eCommerce websites, engage customers, retarget passive visitors and maximise conversions from loyal customers. Before designing web push campaigns asking these two questions can help you maximize the impact:

What business objective am I trying to meet? What action do I want customers to take?

Answering these questions will shape every aspect of your web push notification campaigns, from title to images, CTAs and to send time. In order to make your web push notification campaign a success you need to understand the following traits. There are five traits of an effective web push notification:

A reason to opt-in for notifications A reason to engage with your message Timely and contextually relevant updates Driving instant action Offering high value proposition

If you hit all the five traits to the point, your brand will have the potential to become an integral part of the lives of your customers. What stops marketers like you from harnessing this great opportunity and pushing your best foot forward is not knowing how to write and present effective web push notifications. We’ve got you covered.

In an effort to save you time and headspace, we’ve put together a list of plug and play web push notification templates that you can use or edit according to your brand’s needs. In these web push notification templates, we have included suggestions for titles, descriptions, rich media, and pre-designed calls to action.

Web Push Notification Templates Every Ecommerce Marketer Should Know

eCommerce businesses are moving fast towards a combination of both offline and online experiences. Customers today switch seamlessly between physical and online commerce stores. Customer journeys are integrated in an explicit manner where the idea of shopping online is a common activity compared to brick-and-mortar shopping.

Every eCommerce brand uses various growth marketing strategies to acquire new users and also to engage with their existing customer base who have already visited their website or app. One of the core engagement strategies includes exploring various communication channels such as, push notifications (both web and mobile), web messages, SMS, email, among others. Once you have fixed the channels, your next step in the engagement strategy is to plan multiple campaigns to reach and engage your customers.

Amongst these channels, web push notification is known to be one of the most effective channels of communication for eCommerce businesses. Let us take a look at each of these notification types and templates:

1.Welcome Notifications

A warm welcome always encourages a positive start. Welcome web push notifications do exactly the same. They engage the first-time visitors on your website who are least likely to make a purchase. Send these push notifications to encourage them for making their first purchase.

Make your first-time users get an instant gratification with a personalized welcome push notification. Here’s a template you can use to welcome your new customers.