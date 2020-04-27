Triggered Web Push Notifications: The Secret Sauce to Higher Online Conversions

Web push notifications have proven to be one of the most effective channels for customer engagement and digital growth across industries. They provide businesses with the necessary hook that’ll help them engage their customers throughout the lifecycle, while improving retention and driving revenue.

In our previous blog post, we talked about the different types of web push notifications, the benefits of each one, and when exactly to use them. Today we’ll deep dive into triggered web push notifications and get to know the type of campaigns that will help you achieve higher conversions.

For marketers, success is not defined by just sending push notifications. Engaging the right users with the right content and at the right time is critical for your growth. In a world of ads and messages influx, marketers like you are fighting to ensure their messages reach their users and be relevant to them. This is where triggered web push comes into the picture, where every message is based on the user’s action.

What Is a Triggered Web Push Notification?

Triggered web push notifications, as their name suggests, are notifications that are sent to website users based on their actions. These actions (also known as events) are taken by your users and, once a specific event is triggered, the notifications are sent automatically.

You can set triggers and goals based on user actions like product views, abandoning the cart, adding to the wishlist, completing the purchase among others. You can also choose your audience segment based on their attributes like location, devices, OS, etc.

Benefits of Triggered Web Push Notifications

With triggered web push campaigns, you can send push notifications as a nudge to follow up on your buyer’s journey. It enables you to send automated messages based on predefined triggers and real-time customer data.

Here are the benefits of sending web push notifications based on specific triggers and user-based actions:

Targets the right users, at the right time

Re-engages and retains users

Helps in achieving higher user engagement

Increases online conversion rates

Now let’s take a look at different triggered web push campaigns that elevate your growth curve.