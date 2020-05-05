13 Web Push Notification Best Practices to Ace Engagement and Conversions

Web Push Notifications are a widely adopted channel of communication used by businesses to reach out to prospective customers, engage them, and drive more conversions. They help with delivering important promotional and non-promotional content from the brand to the customers. In this article, we will explore the best practices for using Web Push Notifications and how marketers are using this channel to boost engagement and online conversions.

We’ve analyzed billions of web push notifications sent by our partners to find what practices result in higher click-through rates (CTRs) and conversions. We’ve compiled some of the top best practices for web push notifications.

Incorporate these in your campaigns and you’ll definitely see an uplift in your user engagement and conversion rates. The more you learn about web push notifications, the more you are likely to understand your users, their behaviors, and their preferences.

1. Opt-in Prompt Customization

The CTRs for web push notifications are a vital metric as they determine how many users got attracted to your web push notification and decided to click on it. However, the success of your strategy starts with getting an opt-in from users. When it comes to web push notifications, getting the opt-in right can make all the difference between driving online conversions and getting shut out by users. With Google’s recent Quieter Permission UI now in effect, the way you send web push notifications have slightly changed.

Two-Step Opt-In

Using a two-step opt-in is the best practice to get users to consent to your web push notifications. It not only improves the users’ experience but also offers more context as to why users should allow notification permission. It helps prevent your website from being forced to show a quieter permission prompt if too many users have opted out of the typical native prompt in Google Chrome.

You can use a two-step opt-in template to nudge users to understand the context of seeking permission for sending notifications. Once the user allows, you can then trigger a pop-up that’ll guide the user to manually opt-in for notifications.

Delayed Opt-In

Most users either block or opt-out permanently when asked for permission as soon as they land on the website. This bad timing again leads to showing quieter permission prompts. One of the best ways to get opt-in is by improving user experience. Add a delay and trigger your opt-in screen after the user has spent “x” amount of time on your website. This will help reduce instant opt-outs and increase the user experience of your website.