13 Web Push Notification Best Practices to Ace Engagement and Conversions

Web Push Notifications are a widely adopted channel of communication used by businesses to reach out to prospective customers, engage them, and drive more conversions. They help with delivering important promotional and non-promotional content from the brand to the customers. In this article, we will explore the best practices for using Web Push Notifications and how marketers are using this channel to boost engagement and online conversions.
We’ve analyzed billions of web push notifications sent by our partners to find what practices result in higher click-through rates (CTRs) and conversions. We’ve compiled some of the top best practices for web push notifications.
Incorporate these in your campaigns and you’ll definitely see an uplift in your user engagement and conversion rates. The more you learn about web push notifications, the more you are likely to understand your users, their behaviors, and their preferences.
1. Opt-in Prompt Customization
The CTRs for web push notifications are a vital metric as they determine how many users got attracted to your web push notification and decided to click on it. However, the success of your strategy starts with getting an opt-in from users. When it comes to web push notifications, getting the opt-in right can make all the difference between driving online conversions and getting shut out by users. With Google’s recent Quieter Permission UI now in effect, the way you send web push notifications have slightly changed.
- Two-Step Opt-In
Using a two-step opt-in is the best practice to get users to consent to your web push notifications. It not only improves the users’ experience but also offers more context as to why users should allow notification permission. It helps prevent your website from being forced to show a quieter permission prompt if too many users have opted out of the typical native prompt in Google Chrome.
You can use a two-step opt-in template to nudge users to understand the context of seeking permission for sending notifications. Once the user allows, you can then trigger a pop-up that’ll guide the user to manually opt-in for notifications.
- Delayed Opt-In
Most users either block or opt-out permanently when asked for permission as soon as they land on the website. This bad timing again leads to showing quieter permission prompts. One of the best ways to get opt-in is by improving user experience. Add a delay and trigger your opt-in screen after the user has spent “x” amount of time on your website. This will help reduce instant opt-outs and increase the user experience of your website.
- Bell Icon
The bell icon is an interactive and assistive button that floats on your website and allows your users to manage their notification permissions. Upon clicking the bell icon, users can either trigger the opt-in screen or an instruction screen that guides users on how to opt-in.
- Reminder Template
A lot of users might get automatically enrolled for quieter permissions UI. In such a case, it will take some time for users to understand how to opt-in again to receive web push notifications. You can use an opt-in reminder template to prompt a user and guide them with the process of enabling permissions and opting to receive push notifications. This template can also be used to remind the users who have already blocked the opt-ins.
2. Optimize Your Web Push Notification Send Time
The timing of your push notifications is crucial for successful web push campaigns. If not paid enough attention, it may lead to low CTRs, and users may start to opt out of your notifications. The two things you need to make sure you’ve taken care of before sending your notifications are:
- Time Zones
Users often complain about receiving notifications at odd times, like late at night or early in the morning. No one likes their phone buzzing at night when they are trying to sleep or are already in deep sleep. Make a segment based on user time zones and ensure your notifications are received by your users across the world at the time they are comfortable with.
- Periods of High Activity
As a marketer, you want to maximize the chances of your push notifications to engage your customers and receive high CTRs. Every customer has their daily routine and it makes it difficult to get your notifications noticed and clicked at the right times. Understanding if your target audience is highly active in the morning or in the evening helps you find the right time to send your web push notifications for higher engagement.
By optimizing your send times, you can target users when they will most likely be active and click your notifications.
3. Target Audience Segmentation
Segmenting your audience plays a significant role in your marketing strategy. Segmentation of your user base allows dividing by target groups according to various criteria. With this approach, you can work separately with each group of consumers and their interests. Categorize your users and send relevant notifications based on their actions or attributes. To get the maximum benefit out of your web push notification campaign, your segments should be based on:
- User Attributes such as gender, city, country, age, device, OS, etc.
- Browsing history of your users
- Purchasing history of the users
Smart Tip: Leverage predictive segmentation of your target audience to know which user is likely to convert and engage more with your notifications.
4. Localize Your Notifications
Localization takes your personalization game one step ahead. Incorporate location-based targeting to deliver a personalized user experience.
Use smart segments to target users by country and send web push notifications in their browsing or native language. This level of localization is indispensable for boosting your CTRs and building high customer loyalty.
5. Keep It Short and Simple
Always remember that your users receive a lot of push notifications every day. Depending on the number of apps their device has, their notification center gets flooded with a ton of notifications across the industries. It is easy for your push notifications to get lost in this influx.
One way to cut through the noise is to keep your notification titles and descriptions short and simple. The longer the notification title and content, the lower the CTRs. Ideally, you should restrict your notification length to 5-8 words to ensure the highest number of people engage and land on to your website or your product page.
Notification Title: 20 characters
Notification Content: 60 characters
6. Use Images & Rich Media
A picture is worth a thousand words. Users might not always click on your notifications. In such a case, getting your message across with the help of image results in achieving your campaign goals.
Adding images to your notifications will help your notification be more striking and give users a pre-context of what they are clicking on and give them a better idea about the purpose of the notification.
7. Use the Power of Emojis
Who doesn’t love emojis? Emojis have gained immense traction in both personal and professional forms of communication in recent years.
Emojis can influence your users’ decisions. Seeing those tiny emoticons will drive up your users’ urge to click your push notifications. They will add a visual aesthetic to your not-so-interesting text and make it more appealing and attractive.
8. Use Precise CTAs
The best way to measure the immediate success of your web push notifications is by checking your click-through rate (CTR). If your users are not clicking on your push notifications, then it becomes difficult to achieve your marketing goal. One way to help boost your CTRs is by incorporating a call to action (CTA) button into your notifications.
CTAs play a vital role in every area of marketing. As users consume content, they need to be prompted to take action that ties up to your goals. Giving your users a specific goal to complete helps you boost your engagement and conversion rates.
Some of the examples of clear CTA are:
- Buy now
- Read now
- Take me there
- I’m in
- Show the coupon
- I want a discount
9. Personalize Your Push Campaigns
Knowing and understanding your user’s activities and behaviors aren’t helpful if you don’t find a way to make use of the data you collected. When creating a push notification, make sure that the message will be something that your user is interested in.
Use smart segments and custom attributes to craft more personalized campaigns that are more likely to resonate with your users and result in a click back to your website. Personalization can easily be achieved by setting up various custom attributes. These can allow you to add dynamic elements to your notifications, such as a user’s first name, product image, and product page link.
10. Using Recommendation Attributes
Product recommendations have proven to boost average order value by 50%, increase store revenue by 300%, and improve conversions by almost 150%, according to data from Bigcommerce. In addition to being a powerful tool for increasing revenues, product recommendations deliver a seamless browsing experience that customers expect to be the new normal.
Recommending products through web push is a smart way to engage your users and lead them towards conversion in their purchasing lifecycle. Use recommendation attributes such as product name, category, image, and URL to send smart recommendations to increase user engagement and boost your conversion rates.
11. Instill Urgency for Faster Conversions
Users are more likely to respond and act quickly when they sense urgency and scarcity, it’s human nature. Instill urgency in your notifications by mentioning how long the product/sale will last. It increases the open rates and maximizes the chances of conversion.
Notification titles that instill urgency and excitement are more likely to be clicked and gain high CTRs. You can also try adding the coupon code too in the same if there’s any.
12. Deep Linking Web Push Notifications
Deep links are very common on websites. They are just the extension of the domain URL. For instance, if your website domain is http://abc.com, the link that takes the user to the homepage of the website, and your deep-link, http://abc.com/path/page, will take them to a particular page within the same website.
Deep linking your push notifications can help you elevate engagement rates by 2X, and encourage users to visit the website 2X as frequently as opposed to the users who visited the push notification without the deep-link.
13. Always A/B Test Your Web Push Notifications
Test various elements of your web push notifications by setting up A/B tests. A/B testing is proven to be one of the best ways to improve metrics like CTR or conversion rates. Don’t rely on guesswork when it comes to your web push subscribers: test various headlines, action buttons, body text, and more to see what works best.
A/B testing works best by only changing one element at a time. Test two unique headlines, for example, but keep the rest of your notification the same. If one notification performs better, you can feel confident that it was because of the headline change. If you test numerous elements at once, you will have no way to know what caused an increase in performance.
No matter how well your web push notifications perform, there is always room for improvement. Set up some A/B tests and you are sure to increase your campaign effectiveness over time.
Final Takeaways
Always remember, there’s no one rule fits all. Whatever your push notification strategy is, it is important to keep your users in mind and always experiment with your push notification campaign titles. Also, experimenting with your content and identifying the right keywords that your users resonate well with is essential.
The goal of creating a highly engaging and converting push notification is like a moving target. What worked today may not work tomorrow. With frequently changing policies and user-first movement, you need to constantly stay up-to-date and keep in touch with your users’ evolving needs, behaviors, and interests.
To know more about how you can optimize your web push notification campaign performance to achieve higher conversion rates, get in touch with us today.