How to Optimize Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)—15 Effective Tactics That Every Marketer Needs to Know

The graph shows how Customer Lifetime Value plays out over time, making it vital for marketers to focus on retention efforts to keep as many customers as possible for a longer period of time. In the long-run, this will contribute to the Customer Lifetime Value of a business.

Optimizing your Customer Lifetime Value, therefore, becomes about delivering relevant experiences and retaining them for a long time. As you plan your next marketing budget, it makes sense to give importance to retention-focused initiatives and slow down with acquisition-heavy initiatives.

How to Optimize Your CLV

It’s far less expensive for a business to retain customers than it is to acquire new ones. Yet most companies continue to invest significantly more money into customer acquisition than retention efforts. As a result, they do acquire new customers, but they lose most of them along the way.

Fortunately, there are endless ways to go about solving this. Increasing your CLV isn’t a strategy in cast iron, and rightly so. It’s all about keeping it personal and interacting at a human level. You need to identify the type of users who are your customers, know their preferences, why they chose you over the competition, and find out any other information about them that can help with establishing a unique connection.

Understanding your Customer Lifetime Value will make you think, not only about the short-term goal of increasing sales, but also about the holistic customer journey: when, where, why, for how much, and how often do your customers make a purchase? Answering these questions in the right way will bring valuable insights, and help you spot issues you may not have noticed before.

There are four metrics that contribute to your CLV – Average Order Value (AOV), Purchase Frequency, Profit Margin, and Churn Rate. To optimize your CLV, you need to pay extra attention to these metrics and optimize them.

Broadly speaking, you can identify CLV optimization strategies under two categories:

Customer Experience

Customer Retention

One could also argue that the first is a prerequisite for the second — but the facts remain — but optimizing your CLV is more than a mathematical equation. In this blog, we’ll examine all the aspects that fall within the scope of the above two metrics.

Customer Experience

Customer experience starts the moment a customer visits your website or downloads your app. Many businesses make the mistake of thinking that customer experience is a set of activities that need to be undertaken. While the actions taken by the user are a part of the experience, they aren’t everything.

Customer experience is a holistic approach that spans the lifetime engagement of the customer with the brand. The underlying core of customer experience must be the vision to build a robust and long-lasting relationship with the customer. Let’s look at some strategies you can adopt to improve the customer experience.

1- Improve the Onboarding Experience

Did you know that poor onboarding experience is the leading cause for customer churn? Popular studies have shown that anywhere between 20 to 25% of customers are likely to leave in the initial phase due to poor onboarding strategies followed by brands.

It’s in the onboarding process that your customers really engage with your products and it’s where you can make the greatest positive impact It’s extremely important to put together a strategic onboarding process to encourage new users to come back for more and increase their lifetime value for your brand.

The process can vary depending on the industry, customer needs, or desired outcomes. However, there are a few key tips that most businesses use to engage their audience. First of all, the onboarding process must be easy and quick. You can simplify the process with walk-through guides, interactive how-to videos, and other content that might help customers.

You need to focus on communicating the value of your offering right from the get-go. The best way to optimize this is to continually test onboarding approaches and monitor the customer health score based on customer behavior.

2- Keep the Communication Relevant

Your main goal is to map the customer journey, identify the touchpoints, and send out highly targeted personalized campaigns to make yourself visible as a reliable source of knowledge.

Marketing content is great, we get it, you want to grab your customers’ attention. But remember that customers are looking for value and meaningful experiences over automated drip-campaigns and email marketing tactics with nothing to offer.

Make sure to keep product recommendations as relevant and contextual as possible. Your customers are looking for the easiest path to purchase. If you confuse them with irrelevant recommendations, you may lose them to the competition.

3- Implementing Immaculate Customer Services

Did you know that one-third of consumers switch to competitors due to poor customer service?

Quality customer service is a necessary investment to help your business grow and increase retention. If your service is below average, customers will defect to competitors even if your product is above average.

It’s important to get customer service right. Better customer service equals a better customer experience. Offering your existing customers a better service will make them more likely to become loyal long-term clients.

4- Improving Omnichannel Engagement

Almost all of your customers own more than one device and as Google research has shown, 98% of people switch between devices throughout the day. As this is the case, surely, the customer engagement with your brand is not limited to your website alone.

Identifying the channels your customers are most engaged with can go a long way in helping you build the most conducive engagement strategy. Not every customer behaves the same way, and since the underlier of CLV is offering personalization, it makes sense to understand your customers individually rather than as a collective group. Keep in mind that businesses which adopt an omnichannel approach achieve a 91% higher Y-o-Y retention rate than those who don’t.

5- Having a Live Chat Support

Popular research suggests that the great majority of customers say receiving an immediate response to their requests influences their loyalty to the brand.

Live chat is extremely useful for businesses in responding to their customers swiftly. About 79% of customers say they prefer using live chat because it offers immediate responses. Also, website visitors who use live chat on your website are 4.5 times more likely to continue engaging with your brand than the ones who don’t, so there’s plenty of room to increase conversions with them.

This is because customers who opt to use the live chat option want to stay engaged or are looking for something more. Making this the perfect opportunity to deliver a positive and relevant experience that will have far-reaching benefits.

6- Build Stronger Relationships With Your Customers

Here’s a fact: building good customer relationships is critical to the ongoing success of your business. In fact, 16% of customer churn rides on the back of poor relationships.

Throughout the customer journey and during all your interactions with a client, it’s important to nurture a healthy bond. The key is to make them feel heard and appreciated. Knowing that they’re in the hands of a proactive team will increase their confidence in your brand’s capabilities.

7- Listen to Your Customers, Collect Feedback

“If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands.”

Happy customers are loyal customers. Growing your business without knowing what your customers think of you is like searching for the needle in the haystack, in the dark. That’s why you need actionable and regular feedback. Not only does it make the process easier but it also provides a 3-dimensional perspective: knowing what your customers think, identifying opportunities to address challenges, and retaining customers through issue resolution.

Net Promoter Score (NPS) and surveys are great ways to collect this feedback and consolidate insights. You don’t need anything elaborate, even something as simple as a web feedback overlay can give you great insights into the customer experience.