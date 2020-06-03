Insider Growth Management Platform is Firmly Positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020

We are excited to announce that Insider has been featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 based on criterias such as Marketing Channel Support, Campaign Workflow, Real-Time Decisions, Ad Management, Personalization, Customer Profile Management, Event Triggering among others.

“Digital marketing leaders use multichannel marketing hubs to orchestrate contextually relevant experiences across complex journeys.” Gartner Magic Quadrant for MMH (May 2020)

What Are Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)?

If you haven’t heard of this term yet, here is a quick primer. According to the report “Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub (MMH) as a technology that orchestrates a company’s communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, digital advertising and email.”

What Does It Mean for Us to Be Recognized by Gartner in the MMH Magic Quadrant?

We have come a long way from being a startup to a scaleup to now a company working with 600+ enterprise brands across the globe. Last year this time we were named as a Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing by Gartner. At that time the report cited that Insider :

“ combines a foundational customer data layer with customer insights and campaign execution in a unified platform in a way that incumbent multichannel marketing hubs have struggled to do.

This has truly been our focus and our edge when compared to the traditional marketing Hubs. When we started building the world’s first Integrated Growth Management Platform, we took a completely different approach (rather say an opposite approach) to the traditional marketing hubs. While most marketing hubs started with building their capabilities in Email Marketing or an ESP, we focused on personalization and messaging on channels like onsite, app and messaging. This approach led to significant, exponential advantages in how marketing is being done.

First, we built an engine that worked alike for anonymous visitors and logged-in visitors. Unlike traditional marketing hubs that are based on “contact-based” models, our platform can provide a true personalized, multichannel experience even before your visitors identify themselves as a user with an email address. A great example for this kind of a product was web push notifications. No email, no phone number but a single click opt-in. Our customers have also cited our strengths in mobile web capabilities such as browser-based push notifications.

Second, it gave us the flexibility to architect our entire multichannel marketing hub around channels where customers have been shifting to. This refined our focus to being a mobile-first, messaging-first MMH. Our platform takes a mobile-centric approach, that is evident in our extensive work with brands to engage customers on consumer messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. We launched several products last year for sending purchase reminders, cart abandonment messages and engagement messages on both WhatsApp Business and Facebook Messenger.

Focusing on mobile-first experiences also meant that we had an interesting challenge to innovate for experiences being delivered on smaller screens. This approach led us to building out of the box experiences for mobile that include InStory, Maven, exit intent on mobile and more. For example our ML-based Maven feature has been described as enabling marketers to take the results of short surveys given to new customers and apply these high-level preferences to provide an ongoing series of product recommendations.

Third, we channeled our drive into creating an AI engine that seamlessly works across data points from anonymous visitors, logged in visitors, your first-party and third-party data. A significant edge over all our competitors listed in this report. Our AI engine currently powers our solutions that boost your advertising spend (Predictive Ad Audiences), help you deliver smart recommendations (Smart Recommender), engage users with interactive shopping experiences (Maven) and build cross-channel experiences (Architect). We believe, the report also summarizes our approach on how our AI engine blends rule based approach, with a wide range of data and algorithms. Insider’s MMH combines custom rules as well as support for third-party rules, enabling strong prioritization and offer sequencing functionality. Multiarmed bandit algorithms drive the platform’s next best offer or next best actions.

Last but not the least, our obsession with customer success has led us to building a world class team of growth experts that goes way beyond providing traditional support. Our team comprises growth experts with deep vertical-specific expertise in digital marketing and across industries including Retail, Travel, Media and more. We truly partner with brands to drive their multichannel marketing programs and help them reach their aggressive growth targets. Another key reason why we don’t refer to them as “customers”, but instead as “partners” is because we believe that we are an “insider” to their growth story rather than being merely a software vendor.

What’s Next for Insider’s Multichannel Marketing Hub?

Our roadmap for 2020 has several new and exciting themes that are based on customer feedback, our understanding of the market and forward thinking product vision. We are heavily investing in the four key areas below:

1. Expanding the Breadth of Messaging Apps

We will continue to expand our messaging-first roadmap with three new integrations: LINE, WeChat and Rich Communication Services (RCS). This will give brands more choice in engaging their customers where it matters the most.

2. Cross-Channel Attribution Reporting

We are working on building a truly cross-channel attribution and ROI reporting product that will help measure the effectiveness of every single personalization campaign and tie it to key metrics like revenue and lifetime value (LTV).

3. Scaling Our Integration Marketplace

We are rapidly scaling our integrations to the marketing tech stack, improving the effectiveness of our CDP. With full drag and drop integration capabilities, creating integrations takes a few minutes, not days or months.

4. AI-Powered Shopping Ads

We are working on reinventing how Google Shopping Ads are leveraged to drive revenue growth with our new innovative product “Roasis.” Automated shopping feeds, predictive product clusters and much more will put your Google Ads strategy on autopilot.

To learn more about how Gartner evaluates vendors and insights in this space head to our page here to grab a free copy of the complete report.

