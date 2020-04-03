9 Timely Strategies for Electronics Marketers: Tackling the Challenges of COVID-19

The biggest challenge that the electronics industry is facing during COVID-19 is dealing with the delays in manufacturing while addressing the rising demand on certain home use products.

According to a survey by IPC, a non-profit association that connects manufacturers in the electronics industry, manufacturers expect a few weeks of delay in shipments. Since the beginning of the outbreak in China, interruptions in manufacturing and shipping has had global effects. The delays had a domino effect on transportation, sales, prototyping and the launches of new products, and potentially increased the average costs.

The most sensational but expected news came from Apple, when it announced a delay in the launch of iPhone 9 and claimed it would not be able to meet projected sales estimates due to the outbreak. Hyundai and Nissan too announced suspending productions in South Korea due to delays in the production of electronic parts.(WhaTech).

What Can Marketers Do to Tackle the Situation at Hand

In the light of all these updates, the electronics industry is now faced with the challenge of managing the supply and demand balance. Global lockdowns had an impact on the imports of non-essential products. Yet there is still much to do for marketers in the electronics industry. Since nearly 20% of the world population is under quarantine, there is a rise in demand for certain products that address the needs of people staying at home.

As many are going through passive times in their homes, home entertainment products are gaining popularity. Similarly, small appliances that improve the quality of life at home, in terms of cleaning and healthy eating, are gaining importance as the lockdowns last. Since many brands had to shut down physical shops, the continuity of many businesses continues online. And there’s much to do! Online retail has become a vital sales channel for the electronics industry.

First and foremost, as a marketer, you need to find ways to connect with customers about their needs in this time of self-quarantine. Needless to say, your website becomes your most powerful tool in this uncertain period. Your brand’s website needs to be flexible and easily adaptable. It should be filled with contextual and personalized content to capture your customer’s hearts.

Your website should lead your users through a convenient layout where they can rapidly find their primary needs, see your stance on the crisis and be warned about any possible delays from the get-go. Being able to reposition your strategy and execute actions without losing time, is the key to navigate these challenging times.

1. Understand the Primary Needs and Concerns of Your Customers

According to a recent survey published on Statista, there has been a curious rise in the demand of several products during lockdowns. While the interest in dumbells has increased by 725% in the last 30 days, breadmaker (increased by 324%) and mouse for laptop (increased by 85%) are on the list of recently popular products.