Understanding WhatsApp for business

WhatsApp Business API prioritizes real-time, relevant, and valuable B2C communication over bulk promotional messages. This means sending blast marketing campaigns and generic promotions is a big no-no on this platform. To succeed, it’s crucial to segment your customers and provide detailed information accurately.

In this article, we’ll walk you through five strategies for using WhatsApp as a marketing channel. You’re likely already familiar with using WhatsApp to send promotional messages or have exchanges that result in customers’ clicking through to your site to complete their purchase or take the next step in the journey.

However, now businesses can also use WhatsApp Commerce, an end-to-end customer experience that allows customers to make purchases within the app–no URL, no outbound links (and no catch).

Whether you’re new to WhatsApp for business or want to enhance your current strategy, this article highlights 5 effective ways to engage your audience and achieve impressive results using Insider’s WhatsApp Marketing solution.

We’ll explore five key use cases covering:

Building loyalty and trust Increasing customer acquisition Improving product discovery Encouraging repeat purchases Reducing cart abandonment

Why do businesses need to rethink their WhatsApp strategy?

Customer expectations have changed. The most-loved brands are the ones that put their customers first, whether it’s with personalized messages and recommendations or with seamless buying experiences. There’s no room for friction, and even the slightest poor customer experience can impact your CLTV.

It’s also worth noting that because customer expectations have shifted towards personalized communication, generic mass marketing campaigns are no longer effective in capturing customers’ attention and loyalty. WhatsApp provides a direct channel for businesses to engage with customers, understand their preferences, and deliver tailored experiences that resonate with them.

It isn’t just the marketing capabilities—WhatsApp offers a range of features and tools that can significantly enhance customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. Verified business accounts inspire trust and confidence in customers, allowing businesses to provide efficient customer support.

WhatsApp also enables businesses to send transactional updates, order confirmations, and delivery notifications–keeping customers informed and engaged throughout the process. With prompt responses, real-time assistance, and personalized communication, your brand can create a smooth, satisfying customer experience for all.

Take a closer look at how Insider’s WhatsApp solution is resetting marketing expectations for customers.

1. Build trust and loyalty with WhatsApp for business

The main agenda of any marketing or eCommerce strategy is building enough trust with your audience to convince them to do business with you. Once they have, brands must nurture users and develop ongoing relationships to build lifelong customers.

Here are two Insider WhatsApp Marketing features that can help you do just that.

Welcome new subscribers

There’s no better feeling than making your newest subscribers feel instantly welcomed and appreciated. By sending a personalized welcome message to new opt-ins, you set the tone for a positive and engaging relationship immediately. It’s a lovely gesture and an effective way to communicate what they can expect from you.

Provide timely updates on their favorite products

Sending reminder messages about the products or services that align with your customers’ interests is an excellent way to keep them informed and engaged with your brand.

If you provide timely updates on relevant products, you can cultivate loyalty and trust among your customers. This proactive approach ensures they stay up-to-date on the products they genuinely care about, strengthening their connection to your brand.

International beauty brand increases its repurchase rate by 30% with WhatsApp

An international beauty brand was focused on re-engaging customers who abandoned purchases due to price or stock issues. It decided to implement a personalized replenishment strategy to encourage repeat purchases.

After analyzing channel adoption data, it recognized WhatsApp as a potential platform for reaching its customers. Initially, the brand was skeptical, but a conversation with Insider’s local support team revealed the significant potential of WhatsApp for business and the convenience it offered customers.

In one of its most successful WhatsApp campaigns, the brand carefully chose a segmentation of loyal customers who had purchased products >$150 in the last 45 days. Using a conversational commerce template, it built a replenishment reminder message that reminded customers when one of their favorite products was about to run out, and gave them the option of repurchasing immediately or being reminded again later. This campaign led to a 30% increase in its repurchase rate.

2. Increase customer acquisition with WhatsApp for business

No matter the industry, growth is crucial for staying ahead—making customer acquisition a top priority. To help achieve this, here are two WhatsApp Commerce features that can come to the rescue and empower brands to transform casual browsers into loyal customers.

Encourage users to make their first purchase

More often than not, customers simply require a gentle push in the right direction. By sending well-timed messages containing personalized discounts, brands can effectively convert their subscriber into a buyer.

Send automated price alerts

Drive conversions by sending timely price alerts whenever there’s a drop in the price of a product that interests your customers. To create a sense of urgency and boost demand, don’t hesitate to include compelling messaging such as “grab them before they’re gone” or “don’t miss out” to generate excitement and interest in your products.

3. Use WhatsApp for business to improve product discovery

Despite what you may think, competition with other brands shouldn’t be your biggest marketing concern—ignorance should be. It’s challenging to convert customers if they remain unaware of your latest offerings. If 49% of shoppers rely on Google to discover new items, imagine the impact of directly sharing your new products with them on their phones.

Promote new products and services

Have something new to offer? Ensure your customers are the first to know through a WhatsApp Promotion. The best part is, with Insider’s advanced segmentation capabilities, you can create highly targeted and AI-driven audiences based on their previous purchasing behavior, resulting in improved return on investment.

Send product cards within WhatsApp

If you have a popular product, leverage WhatsApp Commerce to send a product card showcasing your latest must-have item directly to your customers. We mentioned that your customers won’t need to leave WhatsApp to make a purchase—with this convenient approach, they can place their orders without the need to visit your website.

4. Reduce cart abandonment and lost revenue with WhatsApp for business

For an eCommerce manager, few things are as frustrating as a customer who visits your site, browses around, and then leaves without making a purchase. This not only means missing out on the chance to engage and satisfy a new customer but also directly impacts your revenue. Every lost customer represents a blow to your bottom line. However, with WhatsApp Marketing, re-engaging those lost customers becomes effortless.

Use cart nudges to bring back browsers

Reclaim your cart abandoners by sending timely and customized cart nudges that capture their attention. Decrease abandoned cart rates by crafting personalized cart recovery messages that emphasize the exact products they showed interest in. To further incentivize their return, consider including a compelling offer, such as a 5-10% discount, which has proven to be an effective method for converting abandoners.

MadeiraMadeira improves AOV and increases conversion rates by 3.5% with WhatsApp Marketing

MadeiraMadeira, Brazil’s largest home goods platform, aimed to enhance customer value through personalized content and communication. Leveraging Insider’s pre-built WhatsApp templates, it quickly created a tailored WhatsApp marketing campaign.

With personalized, contextual, and timely messagin—including promotions, confirmations, updates, and reminders—MadeiraMadeira saw an immediate boost in average order value (AOV) and achieved a conversion rate 3.5X higher than its website average.

5. Encourage repeat purchases with WhatsApp for Business

While acquiring new customers is exciting, building a loyal customer base is even more valuable. The goal should be to create a customer experience that fosters repeat business—the best kind of success lies in having customers return not just once, but potentially ten or even a hundred times.

Prioritizing strategies that encourage customer loyalty is crucial, especially considering that acquiring new customers can be five times more expensive than retaining existing ones. Here’s a valuable Insider WhatsApp feature that can assist in achieving this objective.

Use replenishment triggers to entice customers to repurchase

Automated product reminders, known as replenishment reminders, are highly effective in driving repeat purchases. With the assistance of machine learning, your understanding of individual users becomes more profound over time, allowing you to personalize and schedule each message according to their purchase history. This convenient feature ensures that your brand reappears just as your customer’s product is running low or running out entirely.

WhatsApp made easy with Insider

Insider simplifies WhatsApp Marketing. With over 40 pre-approved WhatsApp templates for inspiration, creating highly personalized campaigns is a breeze. You can also incorporate dynamic data attributes like last-visited products, while adding branded images, text, and compelling calls-to-action.

Our integration of the WhatsApp API goes beyond the basics, offering features like frequency capping and AI-driven silent hours based on predictive behavior models. With dynamic and context-sensitive media, interactive buttons, and more, users can effortlessly engage with your brand at their convenience.

WhatsApp for business FAQs