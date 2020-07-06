IDFA Opt-in, App Clips & More: How iOS 14 Changes Mobile Marketing for App-first Brands

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) took place on Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple decided to host the entire conference online. WWDC is known for the buzz it creates and the familiar excitement of the crowd. While all the cheering was missing, the conference attracted thousands of eyeballs as Apple introduced a ton of new features and exciting changes that will have a noticeable impact for app-first brands.

Mobile app advertising is a huge market. It was almost $80B in 2019 and it’s expected to grow to $120B by 2022. The shark’s share of the market was held by the advertisers of iOS apps. However, with the changes to IDFA accessibility announced during Apple’s annual WWDC conference, the online advertising industry might experience a significant setback.

But, what exactly is IDFA?

IDFA short for “Identity for Advertisers”, is a random identifier used by Apple that allows mobile advertising networks to track users and serve them targeted ads. It is also used to attribute app installs to advertising campaigns.

For example, Facebook saves the IDFA of the user’s device when they see your app’s ad on Instagram. Once the user installs and launches your app, the Facebook SDK in the app saves the IDFA of the device again and sends it to Facebook servers, where it is matched against the IDFA previously saved from the Instagram ad. This is exactly how Facebook Ads get data on how many installs and valuable in-app events occurred for a given ad set and an ad creative.

IDFA is important to mobile marketers for two main reasons:

IDFA is one of the most accurate means of measuring your users’ interactions with advertisements and the apps on iOS It offers a high level of privacy that totally emphasizes a user’s choice.

Although the IDFA is unique to each iOS device, iOS users have the ability to reset their IDFA as well as control settings which grant more or less access to advertisers.

Bidding Goodbye to Default IDFA

Apple has now killed IDFA with the new iOS 14 sending the $80 billion ad industry into upheaval. IDFA will no longer be available to any mobile measuring platform. So you’ll now need your user’s explicit permission to track them or access their iPhone’s Identifier For Advertisers (IDFA). If you want to link the user data or device data collected within your app to that from other companies’ apps/websites, or to share data with 3rd party attribution partners, you will need to request permission through the new AppTrackingTransparency Framework.