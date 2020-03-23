6 Actionable Ways to Reduce Mobile App Uninstall Rate

In the current mobile-first app marketing era, where the competition for home screen real-estate is higher than ever, retaining users is a constant battle for app marketers. With new channels emerging and with user behaviours changing constantly, if an app doesn’t cater to user expectations and requirements then it’s more than likely to be uninstalled. Fast.

Convincing users to download an app is not easy but retaining users and compelling them to be frequent, engaged users is much more challenging. Stats show that half of all apps are uninstalled by users within the first 30 days. Clearly, user patience with apps that don’t meet their expectations is incredibly low.

If newly acquired customers churn in a matter of days, that means that a great chunk of marketing budget is being wasted. The average new acquisition marketing loss for financial services apps is $99K per month. For eCommerce apps, the monthly loss is $68k and for travel apps, it’s around $24k. So if marketers don’t have that money to burn and if they want to optimize their overall marketing budget, then they better come up with some clever ways to minimize app uninstalls. An important first step is understanding the factors that cause the uninstalls, before you start working on killer solutions.

In this blog post, as mobile marketing evangelists, we aimed to help app marketers find ways to reduce uninstalls and have a healthy user base. The actionable strategies below are gleaned from our experiences with Insider’s existing partners and based on real use cases.

1 – Fine-Tune the Onboarding Funnel

According to Retention Benchmarks by Appsflyer, 26% of all new users enter the application on their first day. The rate starts reducing on the seventh day, decreasing to 10%. At the end of the first month (30th day), only 4% of users come back to the application.

With such a huge drop in app launches within just a week, it’s imperative that you make a good first impression and that your user’s first experience is flawless. The better the experience, the less likely they are to uninstall.

Make sure you provide adequate value to your users around your core offerings. For example, if yours is a travel app, make sure that flight / hotel / destination discovery is optimised and that you have ancillary features such as hotel recommendations for flight bookings, or car rental options for extended stays at a destination. Users who see value will place your app higher up on their subconscious ladder.

For an eCommerce app, build a full-funnel cycle which covers the first 30 days, enticing your users with incentives like coupon codes or free shipping with recurring push notifications. However, make sure that users who purchase an item from the app are then excluded from the onboarding funnel and are instead sent instead down the post-purchase funnel.

Insider helped a leading fashion retailer to improve their uninstall rates and increase their revenue by creating a 30-day onboarding funnel. We focused solely on new users and crafted a fully personalized campaign. As a result, we not only reduced mobile app uninstalls but also improved the conversion rate for new users in the first 30 days after they download the app by 14%, from 6.52% to 7.58%.

2 – Deliver Your Message at the Best Time of Each User

Imagine you have crafted the most beautifully complex conversion push notification funnel in order to attract the users; you’ve created the best content, made the smartest segments but when is the best time to send the message to the users? At night? First thing in the morning? In the middle of a meeting?

Guessing and getting this wrong can at best, lower your click rate because users miss messages and at worst you irritate them and your uninstall rates rocket. Each person has their own routines for checking their devices and as a smart marketer, you should send your message at the most optimal time for each of your users.

Insider AI algorithms are capable of automatically sending a push notification at a time when each user is most likely to engage with your app, based on their previous behaviour. For example, you have a publisher app and Jack and Kate are users. Jack is most likely to engage with your app after his recurring meeting at 2:30 PM because he is free at that time. Kate frequently checks your app when she is on her way home from her dance class at 6:50 PM. You publish new content at midday but Jack will receive the push notification at 2:30 PM and Kate will receive it at 6:50 PM.

By doing that you’ll increase your conversion rate, retention rate and provide a best experience which improves loyalty.

3 – Gamify your app for maximum engagement

Gamification will excite your app users with a unique experience and the potential rewards of freebies or discounts will give them more reason to come back to your app time and time again.

You might want to launch a recurring gamified campaign that users can look forward to, such as “Spin the Wheel Wednesdays”. Automated push notifications can drum up anticipation in the run up to the gamification window.

Here are a couple of fun examples to get you started…