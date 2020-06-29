A Comprehensive Guide to Reinvent Your In-App Messages to Boost User Engagement & Revenue

Activation

Your growth curve should not take a halt at app installs. The promised land for app marketers lies after the user is activated. User activation is all about educating the users about your app, showing the benefits they’ll receive by using your app, and encouraging them to come back. Helping your new users reach their first aha! moment and find success with your mobile app early on has a huge domino effect.

The mobile app shelf life is shorter than you think. Did you know that the average app loses almost 77% of their active users within the first 3 days of app install? According to Statista, 21% of mobile apps have been used only once within the first six months of app installs.

This is where the First-Time User Experience (FTUE) comes into the picture. Most mobile marketers often misunderstand the concept of FTUE. First-time user experience is a user’s first impression of your app. It plays a prominent role in increasing mobile app user adoption, encouraging repeated app launches, and increasing session durations.

If your FTUE is too complex or not user-friendly then users will most likely leave your app. In order to retain users after the first week, you need to ask your users what they need from the app so you can successfully deliver. Onboarding is the key to achieving a great FTUE for your users and also showing them the value of using your app. Onboarding is all about getting your new users to understand and engage with your app and make them use your app regularly until it becomes a habit.

While most mobile apps make user onboarding a part of their user interface, there are times when the user skips through the onboarding. For times like that, there are no ways to onboard the user at a later time. This is where in-app messages come into the picture. You can use in-app messages to be a part of the user onboarding process and show your users the value they’ll receive by using your app and guide them to ace their first aha! moment.

Messages that are rich, intuitive, and delightful, keep your users engaged right from the first app onboarding experience to the time they are on your app. In fact, a well-crafted in-app message can turn even the mundane actions into great experiences.

Types of in-app messaging campaigns to level-up your user onboarding game:

1.Welcome Messages – Make your first impression count with a stellar welcome in-app message. Welcome messages are the perfect way to arrest a user’s attention and leave a positive first impression. They lay a foundation for a long-lasting relationship by creating users’ first aha! moment within your app.

The goal is to establish an immediate personal connection with first-time users.