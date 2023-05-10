The power of personalization for D2C brands

Personalization is the process of tailoring a customer’s experience to their specific needs, preferences, and behaviors. In the context of D2C brands, this can involve everything from recommending products based on past purchases to sending personalized emails that speak directly to a customer’s interests.

The value of personalization for D2C brands cannot be overstated:

80% of customers say they prefer to do business with brands that send them highly personalized offers and messages.

71% of consumers feel frustrated when a shopping experience is impersonal

91% of consumers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide offers and recommendations that are relevant to them.

By providing a personalized experience, D2C brands can build stronger relationships with their customers and create a sense of loyalty that can be difficult for competitors to replicate. This can lead to increased sales, higher customer retention rates, and even word-of-mouth marketing as satisfied customers share their positive experiences with others.

Let’s talk about ROI

A common challenge for D2C brands is managing tight budgets while still striving to hit their targets (which are always, always growing). It’s no secret that marketers are under constant pressure to do more with less. And while investing in new tools and software may seem daunting, it’s essential to consider the cost of doing nothing.

By not investing in the right personalization software, D2C brands risk missing out on a massive opportunity to set themselves apart from competitors, build stronger customer relationships, and drive revenue growth.

As Deloitte puts it, technology has made it possible for every interaction to be unique and personal, and consumers now expect a personal connection with the brands they interact with. In fact, studies show that 80% of customers are more likely to make a purchase from a company that offers personalized experiences, and 69% of online shoppers say the quality and relevance of a company’s message impact their perception of the brand.

So how many potential customers are D2C brands losing by not investing in the right personalization software? The cost of doing nothing may be greater than they think. It’s time to prioritize personalization.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️“42X ROI achieved using Insider’s personalization suite. We were mesmerized by the work done by the Insider team. Using Insider’s Web Push suite, we were able to run multiple campaigns simultaneously, even without the support of the internal development team. With the suggestions and continual support of Growth Managers at Insider, we were able to increase our revenue by a whopping 42 times. We’re glad to choose Insider as our growth partner.” Read more reviews from happy Insider customers on G2.

5 big benefits of personalization for D2C brands

“Personalization is an essential strategy for direct-to-consumer marketers. Here are five key benefits of personalization for D2C marketers. “A well-executed personalization strategy is a crucial aspect for direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketers. Implementing personalized experiences offers five key benefits to D2C marketers:

1. Increased customer satisfaction

Personalization enables D2C brands to tailor their products, services, and messaging to meet the unique needs and preferences of each customer. By providing a personalized experience, D2C marketers can increase customer satisfaction and create a stronger emotional connection with their brand.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️“Ideal tool to increase conversions on desktop and mobile web. Insider is helping us deliver highly personalized user experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle. Their personalized product recommendation algorithms across the entire shopping journey have also helped us increase conversion rates and AOV. With Insider, we are able to make every virtual shopping session count and deepen customer loyalty.” Read more reviews from happy Insider customers on G2.

2. Improved customer retention

By providing a personalized experience, D2C brands can create a sense of loyalty that can lead to increased customer retention rates. Personalization helps customers feel valued and understood, making them more likely to return for future purchases. If you show them products that are relevant to them, you’ll make their experience easier, and they’ll come back for sure.

3. Higher conversion rate

Personalization can help D2C brands improve their conversion rates by presenting customers with relevant product recommendations and personalized messaging that is more likely to resonate with them.

4. Enhanced customer lifetime value (CLTV)

Personalization can help D2C brands increase customer lifetime value by creating a deeper, more meaningful relationship with customers. By tailoring the experience to the customer’s needs and preferences, brands can create a long-term customer relationship that results in repeat purchases and increased revenue over time.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐“Insider’s integration is super fast and we saw amazing results in less than 2 months! We wanted to use our website and mobile app traffic more effectively by showing them relevant campaigns. Using Insider, we were able to show personalized campaigns that resonated with each user. This ensured that our users started returning back more frequently, and this led to an increase in Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV).” Read more reviews from happy Insider customers on G2.

5. Competitive advantage

In a crowded D2C market, personalization can help brands stand out from their competitors by providing a unique, personalized experience that cannot be easily replicated. Personalization can help D2C brands differentiate themselves and create a stronger brand identity that resonates with customers.

The right personalization software is crucial for D2C

Of course, there are challenges associated with implementing personalization. For one, D2C brands need to ensure that they are collecting and using customer data in a responsible and ethical way. They also need to have the right technology and infrastructure in place to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

For example, QR codes can help D2C brands provide personalized experiences to customers. By placing codes on packaging or promotional materials, customers can be directed to a personalized landing page or survey. This landing page can offer tailored recommendations or discount codes based on the customer’s interests.

However, it’s important for brands to use a reliable QR code generator and gather data responsibly. A trustworthy QR code generator should prioritize data security by following encryption protocols, having a clear privacy policy, and implementing security measures against cyber attacks, to establish trust with customers and avoid legal and financial consequences.

With the right approach, personalization can be a game-changer for D2C brands. By creating experiences that are tailored to their customers’ needs, D2C brands can differentiate themselves from competitors and build lasting relationships with their target audience. And in an increasingly crowded market, that can be the key to success.

Introducing Insider

Insider’s industry-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a personalization platform built by marketers for marketers and trusted by more than 1,200 global brands worldwide.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐“10X ROI achieved with Insider. We wanted a simple solution to run personalized campaigns that didn’t require coding. Insider has been a terrific choice for us as it has given 10X ROI monthly with cross-channel personalization.” Read more reviews from happy Insider customers on G2.

Our personalization platform unifies data from your website, app, email, CRM, POS, contact centers, and more, using this data to build a 360-degree view of each customer. With our advanced segmentation capabilities (powered by AI and machine learning), Insider empowers D2C brands to create tailored experiences that drive results. That’s why we’ve been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines.

Insider named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines. Read the full report.

How Insider approaches D2C personalization

We do things a little differently around here. So let’s start by defining exactly what we mean by personalization for D2C brands.

Most brands view personalization as recommending the right product to the right user based on historical and behavioral data. But, at Insider, we take things further by empowering D2C brands with personalizable templates and advanced A/B testing capabilities—all within our industry-leading cross-channel platform.

We offer speed and agility with over 100 pre-built and personalizable templates for Web and Apps. Brands can personalize templates and tailor messages to each customer quickly and efficiently using our WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor.

Insider’s easy-to-use widget builder

Our platform then offers the functionality to A/B test every personalized template to achieve even better results. We help brands find winning combinations of Email, Onsite, Messenger, App, and Push Notifications, empowering them to A/B test based on segments—not traffic split (typical A/B testing tools are based on 50/50 random traffic allocation).

But that’s not all. We also offer hypothetical predictive segments and over 16 different algorithms for building stronger, more impactful recommendations and segments.

Insider’s high-converting predictive segments

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️“Personalization Product Recommendations helped improve product discovery by 40%. We’ve been using Smart Recommender, Insider’s AI-powered recommendation tool, to show personalized product recommendations based on the user behavior, and this has been extremely useful in improving product discovery.” Read more reviews from happy Insider customers on G2.

Avon increases AOV by 11% with Smart Recommender, Insider’s AI-powered personalization tool

In the fiercely competitive online D2C market for cosmetics and beauty products, Avon wanted to maintain its leading position. To do this, they decided to prioritize improving retention rates and increasing AOV.

Insider’s Smart Recommender—an AI-based feature for building personalized cross-channel recommendations—helped Avon deliver highly personalized product recommendations to online shoppers, effortlessly highlighting trending and discounted products and leveraging user-based recommendations.

These tactics helped a diverse range of consumers discover brand-new and best-selling products, motivating shoppers to add more items to their cart.

11% increase in AOV

“We can now optimize experiences on our desktop and mobile websites without extra IT effort. Insider has become an essential tool for us. The company really understands the challenges we face and its ever-evolving technology enables marketers to boost vital KPIs. We look forward to incorporating the wide range of features and capabilities of the Insider platform to deliver the best experiences for customers across all our digital channels.” – Orkun Gul, General Manager at Avon

Increasing efficiency with Architect, Insider’s marketing automation solution

What’s more, with the right tools, D2C marketers can streamline their marketing efforts by automating tasks such as segmentation, targeting, and messaging. This not only saves time and resources but also increases the effectiveness of campaigns.

Insider’s Architect is a powerful marketing automation tool designed to help businesses create highly personalized and engaging customer journeys with ease. Architect enables marketers to easily visualize and automate customer interactions across various channels and touchpoints, delivering relevant messages at the right time to the right user.

Insider’s Architect tool helps D2C marketers orchestrate consistent one-to-one customer experiences across every touchpoint

The journey builder’s intuitive interface makes it easy to map out complex customer journeys and trigger personalized communications based on specific customer behaviors and preferences.

Architect is a game-changer for D2C brands looking to take their customer engagement to the next level.

Invest today for growth tomorrow

For D2C brands looking to achieve long-term growth, investing in the right personalization software is a very smart move. As well as boosting customer satisfaction, personalization software helps you automate and streamline your marketing processes, saving you valuable time and resources (and we know you don’t have enough of those already!).

By finding room in your budget for personalization software, you can set your D2C brand up for success in today’s digital landscape.

