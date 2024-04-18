💔 The Breakup Files: Why Allianz switched to Insider

It’s not me—it’s you

Like many organizations across industries, Allianz wanted—and needed—more from its martech platform. It saw the writing on the wall. Customer experience was becoming more important than price and product offerings for customers. But its martech system just didn’t get it.

Its old system had issues. So many issues. The team couldn’t get a unified customer view, centralize their data to improve key results, or deliver great customer experiences without IT and dev support getting involved.

“We were looking for a technology partner to enable us to deliver personalized experiences to meet and surpass our customers’ expectations,” explains Allianz’s Marketing and Service Design Group Head. “Data privacy restrictions and the complexity of sales cycles often obstruct insurance marketers from obtaining a holistic customer view.”

Time to break up?

Allianz knew what it needed to do—walk away from its old martech stack and find something better. That’s the only way it would be able to truly understand its customers and deliver the kinds of experiences they wanted. “Insider gives us the unified customer view we were searching for,” says Allianz’s Marketing and Service Design Group Head.

“Insider gives us the unified customer view we were searching for. The platform offers real-time server-to-server integration and an encrypted identification approach, which gives us the security and freedom to create precise AI-powered segments and use them to build better customer journeys.” — Marketing and Service Design Group Head at Allianz

Finding the one at last

When Allianz turned to Insider, our single platform for building individualized, cross-channel customer experience was just the tool it needed to connect data across channels, predict future behavior with AI, and tailor individual—and better—experiences.

Insider helps Allianz get its customers. Really get them. Now Allianz can send the right message to the right customers at the right time, improving renewals and cross-selling, driving customer engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty. More on that part of the (love) story ahead.

You had me at KPI

Allianz wanted to maximize every opportunity it had to share relevant, timely, and personalized offers with its customers as a way to drive customer lifetime value (CLTV). To do that, it turned to Insider’s AI-powered opt-in and advanced segmentation capabilities.

“The platform learns from customer behavior and identifies which products and services will interest each customer most,” says Allianz’s Marketing and Service Design Group Head. “This powerful intelligence helps us maximize our engagement ratios and deliver relevant, timely experiences.”

By working closely with Insider’s growth experts, Allianz was able to build an app push notification program that successfully encouraged users to opt into future communications, resulting in an incredible 80% opt-in rate—20% higher than the industry average. With an active audience, Allianz could effectively re-engage users just in time for renewals.

True love, at last 💘

Thanks to Insider’s range of personalization tools combined with advanced segmentation capabilities, Allianz is able to maximize customer engagement KPIs and, customer lifetime value.

