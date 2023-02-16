Amid growing consumer concerns around data and privacy, governments worldwide issued several initiatives to regulate potential privacy abuse from cookie tracking. These regulations include e-Privacy Directives and General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US.
In response, Google and Apple announced plans to relegate third-party cookies to a thing of the past – forever changing the digital marketing industry as we know it:
And this systematic eradication of third-party cookies certainly got marketers talking! Why? Because brands and retailers could no longer use third-party cookies to track website visitors’ behavior or collect data to help them build personalized experiences.
Apple and Google’s announcements appeared to place customers at the heart of their decisions. However, by removing cookie tracking and support, eCommerce brands would now struggle to deliver personalized customer experiences.
Typically, online personalization at the customer level relies on collecting cookies about the consumer’s digital shopping habits and then using this information to build personalized and more relevant experiences for them.
So how do marketers create experiences that resonate with their customers without cookies? Surely this update will end up negatively impacting the experience of the customers it was trying to support?
These announcements offer marketers the opportunity to adapt and try out new strategies:
Today’s customer demands that brands respect their privacy, which will be vital in building loyal relationships in the future. But don’t forget customers will still expect personalized and relevant experiences.
In 2023, brands that can deliver personalized experiences without relying on cookies will have the biggest competitive advantage. So, how can brands deliver on the promise of personalization without cookies?
While new regulations give consumers greater control over how their data is used, Insider’s cookieless personalization solution allows them to continue benefiting from a personalized online experience.
Insider makes this happen by letting brands obstruct all user-activity tracking before explicit consent is provided, ensuring compliance with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
This means brands can still deliver relevant experiences for ‘opted-out’ customers by triggering personalized onsite experiences based on contextual data – such as device type or page URL – which does not contain user information.
At Insider, we aim to build a privacy-centric solution for marketers. Our new solution will help brands deliver precise cookieless personalization that doesn’t compromise their customers’ online experience.
We’ve highlighted some strategies you could leverage to personalize experiences for your opted-out user set:
2. Make sure users get what they’re looking for in one-click with a ‘Top Searched Keywords‘ campaign on your category pages.
3. Deliver product-based recommendations that don’t depend on user data by leveraging algorithms like ‘Similar Products’, ‘From the same seller’ and more.
4. Build FOMO and confidence in users with a Social Proof campaign on product pages.
The key to success in the cookieless era starts with trust and quality. Privacy regulations are here to stay, so it’s up to marketers to adapt their strategy to engage with customers who have disabled cookies.
Insider’s cookieless personalization helps brands to continue delivering relevant experiences and build trust and loyalty by using only the user permissions explicitly granted.
Since the beginning of her career, Aashna has maintained a niche focus on marketing of SaaS products. At Insider, she is responsible for managing the go-to-market strategies for Insider's product suite, and fostering relationships with analysts. A design thinker at heart, Aashna's current role empowers her to solve challenges for the larger marketing community that she's always been a part of.