The end of third-party cookies?

In response, Google and Apple announced plans to relegate third-party cookies to a thing of the past – forever changing the digital marketing industry as we know it:

In March 2020, Apple launched Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) which enabled Safari to block third-party cookies.

Then Google announced that Chrome would also phase out support for third-party cookies from mid-2023.

And this systematic eradication of third-party cookies certainly got marketers talking! Why? Because brands and retailers could no longer use third-party cookies to track website visitors’ behavior or collect data to help them build personalized experiences.

What does a cookieless future mean for brands and marketers?

Apple and Google’s announcements appeared to place customers at the heart of their decisions. However, by removing cookie tracking and support, eCommerce brands would now struggle to deliver personalized customer experiences.

Typically, online personalization at the customer level relies on collecting cookies about the consumer’s digital shopping habits and then using this information to build personalized and more relevant experiences for them.

So how do marketers create experiences that resonate with their customers without cookies? Surely this update will end up negatively impacting the experience of the customers it was trying to support?

These announcements offer marketers the opportunity to adapt and try out new strategies:

Marketers must now rely on first-party data for contextual targeting. Capturing user information via a direct interaction with the brand on proprietary channels will be key to delivering relevant experiences in a cookieless world.

Marketers will also need to leverage millions of different data-points to build and enrich individual customer profiles, and later activate this data to drive results and ROI.

And lastly, marketers must adopt personalization strategies that have no dependence on user data – like timed promotions to showcase seasonal offers and conversion trigger templates that don’t render based on user information and more.

Today’s customer demands that brands respect their privacy, which will be vital in building loyal relationships in the future. But don’t forget customers will still expect personalized and relevant experiences.

In 2023, brands that can deliver personalized experiences without relying on cookies will have the biggest competitive advantage. So, how can brands deliver on the promise of personalization without cookies?

Introducing Insider’s Cookieless Personalization

While new regulations give consumers greater control over how their data is used, Insider’s cookieless personalization solution allows them to continue benefiting from a personalized online experience.

Insider makes this happen by letting brands obstruct all user-activity tracking before explicit consent is provided, ensuring compliance with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

This means brands can still deliver relevant experiences for ‘opted-out’ customers by triggering personalized onsite experiences based on contextual data – such as device type or page URL – which does not contain user information.

Four proven strategies to kickstart your road to cookieless personalization

At Insider, we aim to build a privacy-centric solution for marketers. Our new solution will help brands deliver precise cookieless personalization that doesn’t compromise their customers’ online experience.

We’ve highlighted some strategies you could leverage to personalize experiences for your opted-out user set:

Push the user to act by creating urgency with time-dependent campaigns on the homepage, such as countdown bars.

2. Make sure users get what they’re looking for in one-click with a ‘Top Searched Keywords‘ campaign on your category pages.

3. Deliver product-based recommendations that don’t depend on user data by leveraging algorithms like ‘Similar Products’, ‘From the same seller’ and more.

4. Build FOMO and confidence in users with a Social Proof campaign on product pages.

Preparing for a cookieless future

The key to success in the cookieless era starts with trust and quality. Privacy regulations are here to stay, so it’s up to marketers to adapt their strategy to engage with customers who have disabled cookies.

Insider’s cookieless personalization helps brands to continue delivering relevant experiences and build trust and loyalty by using only the user permissions explicitly granted.

