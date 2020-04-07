Delivering Safety and Hygiene: How Online Food and Delivery Businesses are Thriving During Crisis

The spread of the coronavirus and sweeping policy measures taken by various governments

have led many industries into unchartered territories. We’ve seen tourism, airlines, electronics and many other industries hit by the COVID-19 crisis, but there’s been an unprecedented growth spike in the online food and delivery industry. As consumers globally have been either mandated to stay home or have chosen to do so, they have resorted to ordering food and groceries online.

As more countries implement mandatory social distancing and restrict the non-essential movements of public and business services, consumers have turned to online food and grocery delivery services to stock up on food and household items.

As Dine-in and Retail Fail, Online Food and Delivery Prosper

According to the new UBS research, demand for online delivery has risen in most markets impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Reuters reported that Uber’s food delivery business will likely benefit from the epidemic, despite its ride-hailing business taking a small hit. Demand for Food Panda, Delivery Hero’s brand in Asia, has shot up to almost 80% during the New Year holiday in Hong Kong. Yogiyo, Delivery Hero’s brand in South Korea, has seen a weekly 3% to 4% increase in deliveries since January 20. Food delivery businesses in Singapore also saw a similar upward trend. Grab orders in Singapore rose by 20% in early March.

As the lockdowns last, , every online food and delivery business needs to analyze, prioritize and reinvent their marketing approach. Few questions you need to ask yourself to help plan and strategize your marketing initiatives.

How do I address my user base?

How do I leverage the traffic I am getting on my website?

How do I tackle new users?

How do I get new partners onboard?

How do I ensure business continuity with changing policies?

Answering these questions will give you some insights and action points which will help you redesign your marketing strategy. While you were busy answering these questions, we’ve come up with ready to use actionable strategies to ensure business continuity and growth for your business.

9 Key Strategies to Keep Your Online Food and Delivery Business on the Growth Track:

1. Assure and Educate Your Users About Safety and Hygiene Policies

Safety is the keyword in every consumer’s mind. It has become imperative to adhere to mandatory safety instructions. Consumers are very concerned about the safety and hygiene of the product/food they order, the place they order it from and the person that delivers it. It has now become indispensable to assure your users that their food is hygienic and the product is safely delivered to them.

Use banners to communicate your safety standards and assure your users about how safe it is to order food or get products delivered from your business. Here’s an example of how Pizza Hut is using its home banner to ensure customers of the quality and safety of its restaurants.