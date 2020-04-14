A Positive Outlook: What’s Next for Online Learning & Education?

While the world is disrupted with the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the most impacted industries is online learning and education. In just one day, several governments around the world ordered workplaces, schools, universities, and colleges to remain closed until further notice to avoid the spread of the virus. Common people, students, teachers, corporate trainers and employees, everyone was caught off-guard and realized that safety does matter first. But they managed to respond to the challenge in truly remarkable ways and started a change in the course of education that would last for a long time. The way these institutions adapted so quickly to these changes was nothing less than a revolution by using technology as the key enabler.

The COVID-19 induced a disruption that has placed online education and e-learning into the spotlight almost overnight. Until now, online education always remained in the back seat as an alternative to traditional, offline education. Even the most technologically forward-looking institutions and companies used a mixed approach of complementing offline learning with online re-learning. The temporary migration to 100% online consumption was quite instantaneous with the existing technology stack already in place.

Most of the enterprise training sessions, university lectures, classroom sessions used free tools like Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams to continue the learning process. Some companies like Zoom, even opened up their video conferencing platform free for learners and instructors. Many structured e-learning companies saw a huge spike of learners visiting their platforms to take new courses or continue their learning. The World Bank has even come up with a dedicated information portal outlining the importance of online learning and ways to accelerate it.

Why Digital Learning Matters?

There are several advantages that online learning provides when compared with the traditional methods of learning.

Online learning can be accessed from the comfort of one’s home—especially during COVID-19 outbreak

In a world of ever-increasing education costs, online learning saves a lot of money

In a time-crunched lifestyle, self-paced learning helps save time

Lectures can be repeated any number of times

Content can be updated instantaneously

Lessons and evaluation results are quickly delivered

Digital learning has less impact on the environment.

It democratizes education—anyone with an internet connection has access to information and materials

Completely replacing traditional models with online learning is a little too far fledged. What will happen is a continued adoption of digital learning along with the resumption of traditional paving ways for a hybrid learning environment.

Online learning is still in its infancy and will take time to race along with traditional classroom training. Classroom training inculcates presentation skills, collaboration skills, team spirit, cultural knowledge, listening skills which are important for any learner. However, as e-learning becomes more advanced with artificial intelligence, virtual reality and natural language processing among others, a major part of the classroom experience can be replicated to some extent.

Now that we have an idea of why online learning is significant, let’s dive into our analysis of the current state of e-learning and take a look at some of the best practices:

The State of E-learning Before COVID-19: The Story of a Laggard

The hardest part of learning something new is not embracing new ideas, but letting go of old ones. The education industry was always reluctant to embrace new technologies—even when other industries easily caught up with the modern internet era. In its report, the well-known educational industry research agency Holon IQ claims that education is the most under-digitized industry with only a fraction of the educational spending going into digitization.