London, September, 2020 – Insider, one of the world’s leading Growth Management Platforms, has forged a partnership with BigCommerce, one of the UK’s leading eCommerce platforms, which provides strategic value for merchants at every stage of their growth through ‘value for time and money’ products. BigCommerce will provide seamless onsite and multichannel personalisation with one-click activation via its marketplace app.

“Our partnership with Insider further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-calibre technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce.

Insider shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers” he added.

BigCommerce is one of the industry’s most versatile solutions for advancing your eCommerce experiences, removing the complexities marketers face so they can focus on driving revenue and loyalty. The partnership with Insider will enable BigCommerce customers to leverage strategic multichannel and onsite personalization features backed by Insider’s AI-powered micro-segmentation technology, available as an app on the BigCommerce marketplace. The integration experience is quick, easy and does not require IT support.

As a result of this partnership, BigCommerce customers will be able to leverage advanced personalization across their web, mobile web, mobile app and social channels.

Insider’s truly multichannel and feature-rich platform backed by AI technologies enables enterprise brands to connect customer data across channels, predict future behavior with AI and individualize experiences.

Insider’s Growth Management Platform is already powering 800+ global brands including Marks & Spencer, Decathlon, Clarins, MandM Direct, UNIQLO, Philips, Samsung, Estée Lauder, Singapore Airlines, Adidas, Bremont, Levi’s, Avon, Nissan, IKEA, and CNN.

“Our commitment to building one of the most comprehensive and feature-rich marketing platforms backed by AI by incorporating the best of emerging technologies helped us enable hundreds of brands to deliver truly multichannel and individualized experiences. Our partnership with BigCommerce will help democratize these technologies for eCommerce brands, helping them deliver more authentic customer journeys while achieving a greater return on experiences,” said Hande Cilingir, CEO and Co-founder at Insider.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. The advanced micro-segmentation capabilities enable marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, and Ad Channels. Insider takes this a step further and makes the platform easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams, resulting in greater efficiency and zero marketing waste.

Insider is a SaaS company with a unique approach to Multichannel Experience Orchestration that recently announced its $32 Million Series C funding round, led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider Growth Management Platform has been Firmly Positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing for 14 consecutive quarters. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.