Today we’ve announced our partnership with the mobile attribution leader AppsFlyer, providing an industry-first set of capabilities for our users to improve ROI across the funnel. This partnership comes at an ideal time for marketers and brands, following the growing user privacy challenges the industry is facing.

Data-driven marketers trust AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business. Their platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments.

This partnership will enable enterprise marketers to achieve a greater return from their advertising spend by allowing them to track conversions on additional channels such as website, email, web push, and more, giving them the opportunity to optimize their acquisition strategy accordingly. Additionally, marketers will be able to use in-app events to drive individualized remarketing strategies through Insider channels.

“Our robust AI-powered platform is an extension of our commitment to helping brands deliver personalized, omnichannel customer journeys while leveraging the latest web, mobile web, and mobile app features. This partnership with AppsFlyer will further enhance the data powering our algorithms and will allow brands to generate an even greater return on their ad spend,” said Hande Cilingir, CEO and cofounder at Insider.

The integration will help marketers to trigger campaigns based on specific user behavior. Users who downloaded the app but did not make a purchase, or who clicked on a banner ad to download an app but did not download will be served individualized campaigns. These users can then be targeted using Insider’s multichannel campaigns to complete their app download, or in-app purchase, enabling marketers to close the loop in the customer acquisition journey.

“Accurate, granular, and actionable attribution data has become the foundation for modern marketers who are building more holistic marketing campaigns. Through this exciting partnership with Insider, we’re enabling our customers to seamlessly leverage their attribution data with their engagement data to streamline workflows across their technology stack. Built with user privacy in mind these personalized customer journeys have proven to lead to superior customer experience and an improved return on investment” said Paul Wright, Managing Director UK, France, Middle East & Turkey at AppsFlyer.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd’s Mobile Marketing Software Grid with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 14 quarters in a row. Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir was selected as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US by Crunchbase. Insider is trusted by more than 800 global enterprise brands, including industry powerhouses such as UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Marks & Spencer, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Samsung, Toyota, Carrefour, MediaMarkt, Estée Lauder, Adidas, Levi’s, Puma, GAP, Virgin, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Avon, Nissan, BBVA, IKEA, and CNN.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer is the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers trust AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business.

AppsFlyer’s platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent, and 5,000+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision, and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere.