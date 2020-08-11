Insider has today announced that it is partnering with leading experience analytics solution Contentsquare. The inclusion of Insider into Contentsquare’s Experience Partner Program recognizes Insider’s ongoing collaboration with Contentsquare and the high-quality delivery of applications and tailored technical solutions that Insider brings to its customers.

Insider’s AI-powered platform enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI-powered intent engine, and orchestrate and deliver individualized experiences to customers. Their platform is unique in how it offers the widest set of product features in the market while coordinating all offline and online data across the unified platform and its various engagement channels. The powerful AI intent engine consists of 15+ algorithms that enable marketers to make precise predictions such as which customer segments are likely to convert, buy, and churn — and then design the most optimized experiences accordingly.

The forthcoming integration with Contentsquare will allow Insider customers to access an even deeper understanding of user behavior, and a nuanced picture of the customer experience every step of the way. Contentsquare’s unique engagement and revenue metrics add a critical layer to Insider’s segmentation capabilities, enabling teams to deploy more effective personalization and get a greater return on experience. As brands race to deliver friction-free experiences to their hyperconnected customers, Contentsquare and Insider helps digital teams identify and reverse frustration along the customer journey.

“We partner with companies that are committed like us to helping brands increase their digital agility and raise the standards for customer experience. The addition of Insider to our partner program will mean that more companies can build standout brand experiences and drive greater business impact from their digital strategy,” commented Gilad Zubery, VP Global Business Development & Partnerships, Contentsquare.

“We have taken a unique approach to multichannel experience orchestration and created a strong AI-backed platform that helps brands deliver personalized customer journeys with the widest array of product features in the market. Our partnership with Contentsquare will help brands understand the “why” behind every experience and deliver superior customer experiences.” said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-Founder of Insider.

About Insider:

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd’s Mobile Marketing Software Grid with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 14 quarters in a row. Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir was selected as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US by Crunchbase. Insider is trusted by more than 800 global enterprise brands, including industry powerhouses such as UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Marks & Spencer, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Samsung, Toyota, Carrefour, MediaMarkt, Estée Lauder, Adidas, Levi’s, Puma, GAP, Virgin, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Avon, Nissan, BBVA, IKEA, and CNN.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Their experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Singapore. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 25 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.