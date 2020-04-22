Home & Furnishing: 6 Effective Strategies to Engage Customers & Build Brand Loyalty

This affects how home furnishing companies spend their marketing dollars as well. Most companies have recalibrated themselves to balance their overhead expenditure by reducing their total ad spend. In fact, there has been a 52% decline in ad spend in March this year.

Sales are down and it looks like we will continue seeing a declining trend. An esteemed industry analyst, Jerry Epperson, said Home & Furniture will start regaining its foothold only by September when schools reopen for the new academic year. He also sprinkled optimism by suggesting that retailers should start preparing for that period starting from now. And with that, he brings us to the important question of how marketers in home furnishing companies prepare themselves in this uncertain period and what they should mainly focus on.

How Can You Prepare Your Brand to Build a Lasting Relationship With Your Customers?

The priority for marketers in Home & Furnishing companies must be to focus on building a relationship with their customer base by offering services that truly empathize with their current situation. Marketers can focus their energies in two key things now.

Firstly, creating content or offering services that empathize with your customers’ current situation to establish trust. These initiatives should not necessarily be focused on selling your products. Secondly, focus on strengthening your eCommerce and online presence to offset some of the impact on retail channels. In the short term, incentivize and motivate your customers to make their online experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Building Trust & Loyalty: Protecting Your Brand & Getting Ready for the Post-COVID Era

There are several brands out there who are using some really creative and thoughtful campaigns to capture their customer’s attention. We have highlighted a couple of campaigns that we feel hit the right note in delivering a human touch while building brand awareness. With these kinds of effective strategies, you can kick off meaningful campaigns and start establishing a stronger connection with your customers:

Burrows , modular-sofa maker, is offering 15-30 minutes virtual consultation to people regarding how to design their homes and answer their product queries.

West Elm, another modern furniture retailer, is offering virtual interior scenes that can be downloaded for backdrops during the video calls.

Ikea, a ready-to-assemble furniture giant, is focusing on engaging people through creative advertisements with a personal touch by keeping the current situation in mind.

6 Strategies to Strengthen Your Online Presence

1. Use Hello Bars for Better Messaging

In many countries, home deliveries have been halted to just the essentials. So many people do not know if services are still running or even available. You can leverage Hello Bars to inform your customers of all your shipping and delivery changes and help them get information easily.