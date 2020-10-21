It’s that time of year again, complete with pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and shoppers thinking about socially distant versions of their favorite holiday pastimes.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, many marketers are scrambling to figure out what to do during this year’s unprecedented holiday shopping season.

If you’re looking for Black Friday marketing and Cyber Monday sales inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn what trends defined 2019, how customers are adapting in our new home-centric reality, and what you can do to get your message to the right people at the right time.



Retail Today



Since the pandemic began, eCommerce has experienced an upswing, but now, as shopping reaches an all-time high online, the competition for customers is fiercer than ever. This year, it’s those retailers without a Black Friday marketing strategy who will be left scrambling for coveted traffic.

Are you wondering what you can do to stay relevant and attract shoppers online?

The answer is deceptively simple: create personalized multichannel experiences and acknowledge that 2020 isn’t like anything we’ve seen before.

Let’s dive into last year’s trends and explore how to enhance your Cyber Monday sales and Black Friday marketing strategy.

Since their inception in 2005, Cyber Monday sales have set new records each year. In 2019, sales reached $9.4 billion. But with store capacity limits, increased brick-and-mortar closures, and limited store hours in 2020, many retailers who relied on in-store foot traffic — either partially or totally — are having to rethink their sales approach for the first time in a long time.



The ‘60-Day Challenge’

If you’ve read self-help books, you’ll know that most research claims it takes 20 to 30 days to form a new habit and another 60 days to make that desired change permanent.

In many parts of the world, life in quarantine has lasted for 60 days (or longer) — turning online shopping into an established consumer behavior. As more offline shoppers embrace online buying, Black Friday sales are beginning to feel more like Groundhog Day.

A new home-centric reality has affected how shoppers interact with retailers — both in-person and online. Rapidly changing consumer habits mean marketers need to increase their focus on tracking and measuring trends to respond to emerging customer segments with timely offers and relevant messaging.



While many segments that existed before the pandemic will likely stick around, such as discount-seekers and high-end shoppers, marketers are seeing new personas that are beginning to emerge, like “curbside pickup” and “same-day delivery” shoppers.

These changes pose a radical challenge for traditional retailers with separate (often siloed) eCommerce websites and brick-and-mortar storefronts — but if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a house divided will fall.



The solution: taking a unified approach to Cyber Monday sales and Black Friday marketing campaigns.

2019 Season Recap

Let’s examine how shoppers behaved in 2019. The BF & CM retail report, created with benchmarks from Insider’s global partners, can help marketers micro-segment their audiences to understand and engage with them using creative Black Friday campaigns and Cyber Monday sales plays.



1. Mobile is the clear winner.

Between 2018 and 2019, for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, mobile platforms saw an overall increase: 24.87% on Black Friday and 29% on Cyber Monday. Desktop followed (with 8.11% on BF and 6.95% on CM). Tablets, however, saw negative growth (-33.46% on BF and -25.99% on CM).

To sum things up: People are most likely to shop on a mobile device and desktop sites. This trend is likely to continue this year.

2. Conversions are up everywhere.

All devices performed better in 2019 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Tablets saw the biggest year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, desktops netted the highest CR, followed by tablets and mobile web.

To sum things up: Tablet users seem to know what they want to buy. Marketers can segment this user base, attracting and converting them with personalized UI and rewards.

3. They are just ‘window shopping.’



The mobile web recorded the highest session numbers, lowest conversion rates, and the highest bounce rates.

To sum things up: While shoppers use mobile phones primarily to evaluate their shopping options, the actual purchasing happens on a desktop. Knowing this, marketers can tailor their mobile ad messaging and promotions to foster more conversions on the mobile web.

4. Mobile conversion is 2x faster.

If you compare the average session duration on a desktop or mobile website to the duration on a mobile app, the app takes the lead. The time spent and seconds taken to convert on a mobile app are twice as fast.

To sum things up: Understanding that time is a priority for online customers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, marketers can launch “app download” campaigns to foster better sales results in 2020.

A Crash Course in & Cyber Monday Sales and Creative Black Friday Campaigns

It’s never too early to get your creative Black Friday strategy in motion. For the shopper, a bounce is just a click, tap, or swipe away. It’s critical for retailers to have a plan to stand out from the crowd and grab shoppers’ attention.

Let’s dive into the dynamics of this holiday shopping period:

The Thanksgiving season is a short sale period, so marketers only have a small window of opportunity.

Competition is stiff, because every retailer is out to woo the customer.

Mobile is becoming the preferred platform for online shoppers for evaluating their options, so it’s imperative to get your mobile strategy right to maximize brand interactions and sales during this period.

To gain a competitive edge, start planning your Black Friday marketing campaigns in advance. Start thinking about what kind of content your audience is expecting and how to step up your visual storytelling.



Take the following areas into consideration when creating your Cyber Sales and Black Friday marketing strategy:



Data and statistics

Market trends

Tech-led engagement opportunities

Innovative marketing campaigns for new and existing customers

More shopping moving online

Managing higher traffic headed to your website

Cyber Monday and Black Friday Sales Tips

One and not done: Turn one-time shoppers into repeat customers

eCommerce companies need to get familiar with a new shopper profile that has emerged during the pandemic. As countries went into lockdown, a large number of consumers turned to online buying for the first time. But over time, they discovered the ease of shopping and comparing products and prices online.

For marketers, these consumers transitioned from the Awareness stage to the Consideration stage. But as lockdowns ease, will these users relapse? How do marketers capture their attention and shift them toward online shopping? How do they bring them to the funnel’s final (Conversion) stage and turn them into repeat, loyal customers?

The upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is an ideal time to reach and convert these part-time shoppers.

Solution for Marketers:

A good way for marketers to identify and reach these users is to segment and connect with them by using targeted notifications. Insider’s Customer Journey Orchestration, an AI-driven customer journey-building tool, enables companies to reach out to shoppers using their preferred channels: web push notifications, app push notifications, emails, and personalized on-site layouts.

How it works in real-time:

Let’s consider the example of an eCommerce company that witnessed a sudden spike in shopping traffic during the peak of the pandemic. Everything from groceries and electronics to athleisure was flying off the shelves. The company realized that a big chunk of these customers were first-time shoppers, and it didn’t want to lose them.



The company created a tailor-made marketing funnel strategy to engage and convert these new customers. Step one was to segment first-time shoppers into a unique cluster. Next, came the engagement process. Marketers began the conversion journey by sending web push notifications to users, offering discounts and free shipping. If a customer took no action, they received an email informing them about the company’s available products and discounts.

If a user reacts positively to the notifications and lands on the website, they are served a personalized site — reflecting products based on their interests as well as refreshing categories to display new products during each subsequent session. This turns a shopper’s retail experience into a dynamic and customized journey, resulting in increased conversion rates.