Streaming Now: 10 Effective Strategies for Video OTT Businesses to Increase Engagement and Revenue

Boy, what a year has 2020 been – and it’s only April. Most of us are still trying to wrap our heads around everything that has been going on lately due to COVID-19. Restricted public movements, work from homes, curfews, lockdowns and we do not yet know when it will stop. The pandemic has forced people to practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the outbreak. People at home have resorted to streaming services to binge-watch tv shows, movies and stream music to keep themselves entertained.

A report by Conviva, a streaming media research firm, informs that video streaming grew by 20% in March across the globe, which included a high 26% increase in the U.S. They saw an unprecedented spike in the number of new subscriptions. In what may be a sign of just how much the self-quarantine has disrupted daily routines, the report also found that the biggest surge in viewing occurred during the daytime. As much as a 40% increase in streaming was seen between 10 am to 5 pm.

The cascading effect and impact of COVID-19 on nearly all the industries, including video streaming services, has been a trending topic And with guaranteed volatility, most businesses are navigating the uncharted digital waters to ensure business continuity. In order to understand the impact COVID-19 is having on video streaming businesses, let’s take a look at the bigger picture.

The Impact of COVID-19 on OTT Video Streaming Services

We live in a hyper-connected, mobile-first world. A world that has moved from screening movies at theaters to viewing them on the TV and moving on to streaming shows and movies on video streaming sites like Netflix, Disney+, HULU, Prime Video, Hotstar, and HBO+, among others. Consumers today feel entitled to and expect instant gratification. And want to be in control of — what they watch, how and when they watch it.

OTT video streaming platforms are giving consumers the power of television, plus the scale, agility, and the innovations of the internet. With their agility and constant innovation, media streaming services offer two-fold benefits. First, extending the reach of existing content to new audiences. And second, increasing user engagement with new and exclusive content experiences.

The allure of seemingly infinite video content available at your fingertips through various streaming services is appealing to the growing number of self quarantined people – especially for those who are looking for a distraction from the chaotic news headlines that cause distress or anxiety. The best thing about OTT video streaming services is that there’s different content available for every mood. Streaming services are turning out to be the ideal sources of entertainment since TV channels and companies are slow at producing new content due to lockdowns.

More than 50% of consumers said they’ve been streaming videos on their preferred streaming platforms at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Surely, video streaming services are bound to benefit from this increased amount of viewing time at home.

It is also worth noting that, since some services like Netflix, Disney+ are subscription-based, meaning their revenue doesn’t rise with viewership. It technically doesn’t matter how much content is being streamed because these platforms generate revenue off of the monthly fees the subscribers pay. Preliminary stats have started to roll out and show the growing interest in video content among consumers during COVID-19.

Now that strict coronavirus-related lockdowns and shutdowns are in place in cities across the country, Americans increased their watch time by as much as 60% on video content.

21% of people who signed up for streaming services since the beginning of this year said coronavirus was an integral part of the reason they signed up.

Over 4 in 10 adults are more likely to stream movies and watch TV due to COVID-19.

According to Google , searches for “movies to watch during coronavirus” have increased by 900% in the past week in the U.S alone.

Top Issues OTT Video Streaming Marketers Need to Focus On Post- COVID-19

Clearly, video streaming businesses have acted timely during the crisis and managed to sink their foot in ensuring business continuity. However, in the long run, streaming services might see a significant dip in their user base and growth once the world resumes business as usual.

Here are a few things OTT video streaming service marketers should focus on to ensure their growth momentum post COVID-19:

Developing strategies to increase daily, weekly and monthly active users (DAU, WAU, MAU)

Increasing subscriber base

Improving viewer experiences to build higher LTV

Collecting data on user behavior and viewing time across channels and devices

As streaming services sit on the winner’s seat right now, they should focus on unifying customer data from all the channels to enable building the foundation for long term user loyalty and retention strategies for the post-COVID period.

9 Effective Strategies to Improve OTT Video Streaming Services

1. Encourage First Time Users to Opt-in for Push Notifications

Did you know that on average push notifications have a 71% opt-in rate across Android and iOS? This gives an incredible opportunity to engage your users and communicate with them without being intrusive.

Prompting first-time users to enable push notifications gives you the chance to run targeted, contextual and personalized campaigns that highlight relevant video content, movies and shows of interest, while encouraging subscription purchases and social sharing.