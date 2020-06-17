Beauty in Lockdown: Weathering the Storm and Digital Growth Tactics for Long Term Loyalty

Rocketing Appetites for Content

SPACENK has experienced a huge increase in content consumption, with blog views up by 96%. And good content really does have the power to convert. Those that engaged with online content went on to have a 24% higher conversion rate.

In a time when people are starved of face to face interaction, meaningful connections online can make all the difference. Bobbi Brown elevated one of their chief make-up artist, combining her personal content with tutorials, live Q&As, and other social media content. The engagement has been overwhelmingly positive and her content has been more effective in converting than traditional influencers.

Online consultations, already available from some brands but now widely adopted across the sector, have also helped brands to provide as much of the instore interaction online.

Multichannel Marketing Hubs Will Convert Forced Acquisition Users into Long Term Loyal Customers

Brands with multi-channel strategies in place were the real winners during lockdown. The extended lockdown caught a lot of companies out that didn’t have sufficient digital programs in place. As we know the COVID-19 events created an unprecedented effect on our market and made many traditional bricks and mortar stores go online in what we are calling “Forced Acquisition”.

The challenge now is retaining these newly-acquired customers through loyalty and profitability. The key here is through customer understanding and segmentation of the different types of customers and delivering contextually relevant experiences to each customer.

Connecting their in-store loyalty scheme for online users was a success for SPACENK. Users that clicked on the banner to link their in-store loyalty card with an online account had a conversion rate of 18%.

Net New Digital Behaviours

Lockdown has altered browsing behavior significantly. Make-up page views are down 25% for SPACENK, compared with pre-March 16th figures. Instead, buyers are focusing on “self-care” categories, such as “bath & body” and “skincare” which can be enjoyed from home, with page visits increasing by 53% and 30% respectively. The most searched term was Vitamin C, (up by 60% during the COVID-19 period), reflecting buyers intent to find “healthy” products during a global health scare.